Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Widely popular as "the best NCLEX® exam review book ever,"Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination provides everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX® exam. This South Asian Edition of the book provides the essential content one needs to master not only the NCLEX®, but all nursing examinations. In addition, it also takes care of the anticipated needs of immigrating nurses in the foreign country, like awareness on electronic nursing documentation, stress management and nursing errors prevention, and patient safety related issues.
- Predeparture Orientation Tips: Addresses all the queries and concerns of nurses when they are boarding an international flight for the first time. Emphasis has been given on dos and don'ts.
- NCLEX Examination Tips: Focuses on test preparation guidelines (intellectual, emotional and physical preparation).
- Assertiveness and Accountability in Nursing: Emphasizes on importance of assertiveness for nurses, components of assertiveness, need for accountability and identify the benefits of accountability for your actions.
- Body Mechanics for Nurses: Describes the principles of body mechanics, advantage of practicing the body mechanics principles and techniques of patient shifting.
- Electronic Nursing Documentation: Discusses the importance of the electronic nursing documentation for nurses and need of IT for documentation; identifies the benefits of nursing information system.
- Infection Control and Prevention: Analyses the various hospital-associated infections, analysis and interpretation of the infection control indicators, and nurse's role in infection prevention and control.
- Common Nursing Errors: Discusses the types of nursing errors, impact of nursing errors, and ways to prevent the errors.
- Patient Safety: Analyses the incidence and prevalence of medical errors; identifies the situations, circumstance, and actions that contribute to medical errors; and identifies methods to decrease medical errors and to manage the risks.
- Stress Management: Identifies the causes, signs, and symptoms of stress, as well as the ways to
- Comprehensive Test: Thoroughly revised, enriched review test. To be used for self-evaluation of the baseline content and to pinpoint where further study, review, and practice are needed.
reduce and manage stress at workplace.
Unit I. NCLEX-RN® Exam Preparation, 1
1 The NCLEX-RN® Examination, 2
2 NCLEX-RN® Preparation for Foreign-Educated Nurses: Transitional Issues for Foreign-Educated Nurses, 14
3 Pathways to Success, 18
4 The NCLEX-RN® Examination: From a Graduate's Perspective, 22
5 Test-Taking Strategies, 25
Unit II. Issues in Nursing, 35
6 Cultural Awareness and Health Practices, 38
7 Ethical and Legal Issues, 50
8 Prioritizing Client Care: Leadership, Delegation, and Disaster Planning, 65
Unit III. Nursing Sciences, 81
9 Fluids and Electrolytes, 85
10 Acid-Base Balance, 104
11 Laboratory Values, 115
12 Nutrition, 129
13 Parenteral Nutrition, 139
14 Intravenous Therapy, 150
15 Administration of Blood Products, 164
Unit IV. Fundamental Skills, 174
16 Provision of a Safe Environment, 177
17 Calculation of Medication and Intravenous Prescriptions, 187
18 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Guidelines for Health Care Providers, 198
19 Perioperative Nursing Care, 207
20 Positioning Clients, 221
21 Care of a Client with a Tube, 230
Unit V. Growth and Development across the Life Span, 246
22 Theories of Growth and Development, 248
23 Developmental Stages, 255
24 Care of the Older Client, 270
25 Health and Physical Assessment of the Adult Client, 277
Unit VI. Maternity Nursing, 297
26 Reproductive System, 299
27 Obstetrical Assessment, 307
28 Prenatal Period, 314
29 Risk Conditions Related to Pregnancy, 327
30 Labor and Delivery, 345
31 Problems with Labor and Delivery, 359
32 Postpartum Period, 369
33 Postpartum Complications, 376
34 Care of the Newborn, 383
35 Maternity and Newborn Medications, 403
Unit VII. Pediatric Nursing, 413
36 Integumentary Disorders, 415
37 Hematological Disorders, 422
38 Oncological Disorders, 430
39 Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders, 441
40 Gastrointestinal Disorders, 450
41 Eye, Ear, and Throat Disorders, 468
42 Respiratory Disorders, 474
43 Cardiovascular Disorders, 489
44 Renal and Urinary Disorders, 501
45 Neurological and Cognitive Disorders, 509
46 Musculoskeletal Disorders, 521
47 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, 530
48 Infectious and Communicable Diseases, 537
49 Pediatric Medication Administration and Calculations, 549
Unit VIII. Integumentary Disorders of the Adult Client, 556
50 Integumentary System, 558
51 Integumentary Medications, 582
Unit IX. Hematological and Oncological Disorders of the Adult Client, 591
52 Hematological and Oncological Disorders, 593
53 Antineoplastic Medications, 626
Unit X. Endocrine Disorders of the Adult Client, 637
54 Endocrine System, 639
55 Endocrine Medications, 666
Unit XI. Gastrointestinal Disorders of the Adult Client, 682
56 Gastrointestinal System, 684
57 Gastrointestinal Medications, 713
Unit XII. Respiratory Disorders of the Adult Client, 722
58 Respiratory System, 724
59 Respiratory Medications, 754
Unit XIII. Cardiovascular Disorders of the Adult Client, 773
60 Cardiovascular System, 775
61 Cardiovascular Medications, 819
Unit XIV. Renal and Urinary Disorders of the Adult Client, 838
62 Renal System, 840
63 Renal Medications, 875
UNIT XV. Eye and Ear Disorders of the Adult Client, 885
64 The Eye and the Ear, 887
65 Ophthalmic and Otic Medications, 908
UNIT XVI. Neurological Disorders of the Adult Client, 919
66 Neurological System, 921
67 Neurological Medications, 951
UNIT XVII. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Adult Client, 964
68 Musculoskeletal System, 966
69 Musculoskeletal Medications, 988
UNIT XVIII. Immune Disorders of the Adult Client, 995
70 Immune Disorders, 997
71 Immunological Medications, 1010
UNIT XIX. Mental Health Disorders of the Adult Client, 1019
72 Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, 1021
73 Models of Care, 1032
74 Mental Health Disorders, 1038
75 Addictions, 1059
76 Crisis Theory and Intervention, 1070
77 Psychiatric Medications, 1083
UNIT XX. Comprehensive Test, 1096
References, 1119
Index, 1121
- 1252
- English
- 26th April 2014
- Elsevier India
- 9788131237823