Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131237823

Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Editors: Annu Kaushik
Paperback ISBN: 9788131237823
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 26th April 2014
Page Count: 1252
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Widely popular as "the best NCLEX® exam review book ever,"Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination provides everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX® exam. This South Asian Edition of the book provides the essential content one needs to master not only the NCLEX®, but all nursing examinations. In addition, it also takes care of the anticipated needs of immigrating nurses in the foreign country, like awareness on electronic nursing documentation, stress management and nursing errors prevention, and patient safety related issues.

Key Features

Outstanding Features of the South Asian Adaptation: What's New

  1. Predeparture Orientation Tips: Addresses all the queries and concerns of nurses when they are boarding an international flight for the first time. Emphasis has been given on dos and don'ts.

  2. NCLEX Examination Tips: Focuses on test preparation guidelines (intellectual, emotional and physical preparation).

  3. Assertiveness and Accountability in Nursing: Emphasizes on importance of assertiveness for nurses, components of assertiveness, need for accountability and identify the benefits of accountability for your actions.

  4. Body Mechanics for Nurses: Describes the principles of body mechanics, advantage of practicing the body mechanics principles and techniques of patient shifting.

  5. Electronic Nursing Documentation: Discusses the importance of the electronic nursing documentation for nurses and need of IT for documentation; identifies the benefits of nursing information system.

  6. Infection Control and Prevention: Analyses the various hospital-associated infections, analysis and interpretation of the infection control indicators, and nurse's role in infection prevention and control.

  7. Common Nursing Errors: Discusses the types of nursing errors, impact of nursing errors, and ways to prevent the errors.

  8. Patient Safety: Analyses the incidence and prevalence of medical errors; identifies the situations, circumstance, and actions that contribute to medical errors; and identifies methods to decrease medical errors and to manage the risks.

  9. Stress Management: Identifies the causes, signs, and symptoms of stress, as well as the ways to

    10. reduce and manage stress at workplace.

  10. Comprehensive Test: Thoroughly revised, enriched review test. To be used for self-evaluation of the baseline content and to pinpoint where further study, review, and practice are needed.

Table of Contents

Unit I. NCLEX-RN® Exam Preparation, 1

1 The NCLEX-RN® Examination, 2

2 NCLEX-RN® Preparation for Foreign-Educated Nurses: Transitional Issues for Foreign-Educated Nurses, 14

3 Pathways to Success, 18

4 The NCLEX-RN® Examination: From a Graduate's Perspective, 22

5 Test-Taking Strategies, 25

Unit II. Issues in Nursing, 35

6 Cultural Awareness and Health Practices, 38

7 Ethical and Legal Issues, 50

8 Prioritizing Client Care: Leadership, Delegation, and Disaster Planning, 65

Unit III. Nursing Sciences, 81

9 Fluids and Electrolytes, 85

10 Acid-Base Balance, 104

11 Laboratory Values, 115

12 Nutrition, 129

13 Parenteral Nutrition, 139

14 Intravenous Therapy, 150

15 Administration of Blood Products, 164

Unit IV. Fundamental Skills, 174

16 Provision of a Safe Environment, 177

17 Calculation of Medication and Intravenous Prescriptions, 187

18 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Guidelines for Health Care Providers, 198

19 Perioperative Nursing Care, 207

20 Positioning Clients, 221

21 Care of a Client with a Tube, 230

Unit V. Growth and Development across the Life Span, 246

22 Theories of Growth and Development, 248

23 Developmental Stages, 255

24 Care of the Older Client, 270

25 Health and Physical Assessment of the Adult Client, 277

Unit VI. Maternity Nursing, 297

26 Reproductive System, 299

27 Obstetrical Assessment, 307

28 Prenatal Period, 314

29 Risk Conditions Related to Pregnancy, 327

30 Labor and Delivery, 345

31 Problems with Labor and Delivery, 359

32 Postpartum Period, 369

33 Postpartum Complications, 376

34 Care of the Newborn, 383

35 Maternity and Newborn Medications, 403

Unit VII. Pediatric Nursing, 413

36 Integumentary Disorders, 415

37 Hematological Disorders, 422

38 Oncological Disorders, 430

39 Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders, 441

40 Gastrointestinal Disorders, 450

41 Eye, Ear, and Throat Disorders, 468

42 Respiratory Disorders, 474

43 Cardiovascular Disorders, 489

44 Renal and Urinary Disorders, 501

45 Neurological and Cognitive Disorders, 509

46 Musculoskeletal Disorders, 521

47 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, 530

48 Infectious and Communicable Diseases, 537

49 Pediatric Medication Administration and Calculations, 549

Unit VIII. Integumentary Disorders of the Adult Client, 556

50 Integumentary System, 558

51 Integumentary Medications, 582

Unit IX. Hematological and Oncological Disorders of the Adult Client, 591

52 Hematological and Oncological Disorders, 593

53 Antineoplastic Medications, 626

Unit X. Endocrine Disorders of the Adult Client, 637

54 Endocrine System, 639

55 Endocrine Medications, 666

Unit XI. Gastrointestinal Disorders of the Adult Client, 682

56 Gastrointestinal System, 684

57 Gastrointestinal Medications, 713

Unit XII. Respiratory Disorders of the Adult Client, 722

58 Respiratory System, 724

59 Respiratory Medications, 754

Unit XIII. Cardiovascular Disorders of the Adult Client, 773

60 Cardiovascular System, 775

61 Cardiovascular Medications, 819

Unit XIV. Renal and Urinary Disorders of the Adult Client, 838

62 Renal System, 840

63 Renal Medications, 875

UNIT XV. Eye and Ear Disorders of the Adult Client, 885

64 The Eye and the Ear, 887

65 Ophthalmic and Otic Medications, 908

UNIT XVI. Neurological Disorders of the Adult Client, 919

66 Neurological System, 921

67 Neurological Medications, 951

UNIT XVII. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Adult Client, 964

68 Musculoskeletal System, 966

69 Musculoskeletal Medications, 988

UNIT XVIII. Immune Disorders of the Adult Client, 995

70 Immune Disorders, 997

71 Immunological Medications, 1010

UNIT XIX. Mental Health Disorders of the Adult Client, 1019

72 Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, 1021

73 Models of Care, 1032

74 Mental Health Disorders, 1038

75 Addictions, 1059

76 Crisis Theory and Intervention, 1070

77 Psychiatric Medications, 1083

UNIT XX. Comprehensive Test, 1096

References, 1119

Index, 1121

Details

No. of pages:
1252
Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131237823

About the Editor

Annu Kaushik

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.