Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NAVLE®
1st Edition
Description
Don't leave your performance on the NAVLE® to chance! With so many ways to review for the veterinary board exam, studying is easy with Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NAVLE® -- and it's a smart investment! In-depth coverage of essential information in each of the major veterinary disciplines ensures that you are studying with the best veterinary board review book available. Written by noted educator Patricia Schenck to follow NAVLE® specifications, this valuable resource is the only book with CD review package created specifically to help with NAVLE® exam preparation.
Key Features
- Exam-based structure familiarizes you with the content you willl see on the veterinary board exam and builds your knowledge step-by-step.
- Convenient, point-by-point outline format highlights the most essential data to streamline your NAVLE® exam preparation.
- Illustrations clarify and support key points.
- The companion CD includes two discipline-based sample exams:
- The practice quiz mode includes a pool of 1,600 multiple-choice questions that can be randomized so you can take any number of questions an unlimited number of times -- with instant feedback.
- The final exam mode emulates the NAVLE® test-taking experience, enabling you to complete 360 multiple-choice question at one time and receive a final score showing which content areas require further study.
- Case-based study questions test you on the clinical situations you will be challenged with on the exam and in practice.
- Answer key with rationales explains the logic behind each answer and reinforces important principles.
Table of Contents
Section I: General Disciplines in Veterinary Medicine
1. Clinical Pathology: Clinical Chemistry
2. Clinical Pathology: Cytology
3. Clinical Pathology: Hematology
4. Dentistry
5. Diagnostic Imaging
6. Food Safety
7. Necropsy Techniques
8. Ophthalmology
9. Pharmacology
10. Toxicology
Section II: Small Animal
11. Anesthesia
12. Cardiovascular Disorders
13. Dermatology
14. Emergency Medicine
15. Endocrine Disorders
16. Gastrointestinal Disorders
17. Hematology
18. Infectious Diseases
19. Nervous System Disorders
20. Nutrition
21. Oncology
22. Orthopedic Disorders
23. Preventive Medicine
24. Reproductive Disorders
25. Respiratory Disorders
26. Restraint
27. Soft Tissue Surgery
28. Urinary System Disorders
Section III: Equine
29. Anesthesia
30. Behavior
31. Cardiovascular Disorders
32. Hematology
33. Dermatology
34. Diagnostic Imaging
35. Endocrine Disorders
36. Gastrointestinal Diseases
37. Infectious Diseases
38. Nervous System Disorders
39. Nutrition
40. Oncology
41. Ophthalmology
42. Orthopedic Disorders
43. Preventive Medicine
44. Reproductive Disorders
45. Respiratory Disorders
46. Restraint
47. Surgery
48. Urinary Disorders
Section VI: Food Animal
49. Bovine Medicine and Management
50. Camelid Medicine and Management
51. Ovine/Caprine Medicine and Management
52. Swine Medicine and Management
53. Poultry Medicine and Management
Section IV: Exotics
54. Pet Birds
55. Ferrets
56. Rabbits
57. Rodents
58. Reptiles
59. Zoo Animals
Details
No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
25th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437714487
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757404
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416029267
About the Author
Patricia Schenck
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Chief, Endocrine Diagnostic Section, Diagnostic Center for Population and Animal Health, Michigan State University, Lansing, MI