Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NAVLE® - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416029267, 9781437714487

Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NAVLE®

1st Edition

Authors: Patricia Schenck
eBook ISBN: 9781437714487
eBook ISBN: 9781455757404
Paperback ISBN: 9781416029267
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th September 2009
Page Count: 720
Description

Don't leave your performance on the NAVLE® to chance! With so many ways to review for the veterinary board exam, studying is easy with Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NAVLE® -- and it's a smart investment! In-depth coverage of essential information in each of the major veterinary disciplines ensures that you are studying with the best veterinary board review book available. Written by noted educator Patricia Schenck to follow NAVLE® specifications, this valuable resource is the only book with CD review package created specifically to help with NAVLE® exam preparation.

NAVLE is a registered trademark owned by the National Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. This publication is not licensed by, endorsed by, or affiliated with the National Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

This CD is not compatible with Mac 10.7 OS or higher. Elsevier currently has no plans for a new edition of this product. An online-only version may be available in the future, but there are no concrete plans for this. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Key Features

  • Exam-based structure familiarizes you with the content you willl see on the veterinary board exam and builds your knowledge step-by-step.
  • Convenient, point-by-point outline format highlights the most essential data to streamline your NAVLE® exam preparation.
  • Illustrations clarify and support key points.
  • The companion CD includes two discipline-based sample exams:
    1. The practice quiz mode includes a pool of 1,600 multiple-choice questions that can be randomized so you can take any number of questions an unlimited number of times -- with instant feedback.
    2. The final exam mode emulates the NAVLE® test-taking experience, enabling you to complete 360 multiple-choice question at one time and receive a final score showing which content areas require further study.
  • Case-based study questions test you on the clinical situations you will be challenged with on the exam and in practice.
  • Answer key with rationales explains the logic behind each answer and reinforces important principles.

Table of Contents

Section I: General Disciplines in Veterinary Medicine

1. Clinical Pathology: Clinical Chemistry

2. Clinical Pathology: Cytology

3. Clinical Pathology: Hematology

4. Dentistry

5. Diagnostic Imaging

6. Food Safety

7. Necropsy Techniques

8. Ophthalmology

9. Pharmacology

10. Toxicology 

Section II: Small Animal

11. Anesthesia

12. Cardiovascular Disorders

13. Dermatology

14. Emergency Medicine

15. Endocrine Disorders

16. Gastrointestinal Disorders

17. Hematology

18. Infectious Diseases

19. Nervous System Disorders

20. Nutrition

21. Oncology

22. Orthopedic Disorders

23. Preventive Medicine

24. Reproductive Disorders

25. Respiratory Disorders

26. Restraint

27. Soft Tissue Surgery

28. Urinary System Disorders

Section III: Equine

29. Anesthesia

30. Behavior

31. Cardiovascular Disorders

32. Hematology

33. Dermatology

34. Diagnostic Imaging

35. Endocrine Disorders

36. Gastrointestinal Diseases

37. Infectious Diseases

38. Nervous System Disorders

39. Nutrition

40. Oncology

41. Ophthalmology

42. Orthopedic Disorders

43. Preventive Medicine

44. Reproductive Disorders

45. Respiratory Disorders

46. Restraint

47. Surgery

48. Urinary Disorders

Section VI: Food Animal

49. Bovine Medicine and Management

50. Camelid Medicine and Management

51. Ovine/Caprine Medicine and Management

52. Swine Medicine and Management

53. Poultry Medicine and Management

Section IV: Exotics

54. Pet Birds

55. Ferrets

56. Rabbits

57. Rodents

58. Reptiles

59. Zoo Animals

About the Author

Patricia Schenck

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Endocrine Diagnostic Section, Diagnostic Center for Population and Animal Health, Michigan State University, Lansing, MI

