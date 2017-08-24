Saunders 2018-2019 Strategies for Test Success
5th Edition
Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX Exam
Description
Get more than just practice questions; get comprehensive test and nursing school preparation that’s proven to help you succeed! Written by the most trusted expert in NCLEX exam prep, Saunders 2018-2019 Strategies for Test Success: Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX Exam, 5th Edition is an invaluable guide that teaches you how to master the things that matter most on the NCLEX exam and your nursing school exams: critical thinking, problem solving, and time management. In this guide you’ll find not only 1,200 practice questions and rationales that reflect the latest NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN test plans, but you’ll also get a wealth of proven tips and real-world hints to help you overcome text anxiety, develop effective study habits, and confidently evaluate and identify the correct answer for a variety of test question types, including alternate item formats. It’s a must-have resource for any nursing student who needs not just practice, but well-rounded preparation!
Key Features
- A Reducing Test Anxiety chapter offers simple strategies to control test-induced stress and gain the confidence needed to pass exams.
- A Developing Study Skills chapter provides helpful tips on improving time management for more efficient exam preparation.
- 1,200 review questions are included in the book and online, providing a 2-in-1 approach to learning strategies and test-taking skills
- UNIQUE! Student-to-Student Hints highlight real life strategies that have helped other students graduate from nursing school and pass the NCLEX exam.
- Helpful Tips for the Nursing Student highlight the most important concepts needed for exam success.
- Online practice questions let you apply the strategies learned from the text in a realistic electronic testing environment.
- Emphasis on comprehensive test preparation helps you develop, refine, and apply the reasoning skills you need to succeed throughout nursing school and on the NCLEX examination.
- Priority concepts for each question help you link your concept-based classes and NCLEX prep.
- Chapters on specific question content — such as prioritization, pharmacology, triage/disaster management, and delegation — offer numerous examples to prepare you for higher-level questions.
- A fun, 4-color design features cartoons and bold designs to help engage visual learners.
Table of Contents
PART I: Study and Test Preparation
1. Preparing for Nursing Examinations
2. Developing Study Skills
3. Reducing Test Anxiety
4. NCLEX® Preparation
PART II: Strategies for Success
5. Alternate Item Formats
6. How to Avoid “Reading into the Question”
7. Positive and Negative Event Queries
8. Questions Requiring Prioritization
9. Leading and Managing, Delegating, and Assignment-Making Questions
10. Communication Questions
11. Pharmacology, Medication, and Intravenous Calculation Questions
12. Additional Pyramid Strategies
PART III: Practice Tests
13. Fundamental Skills Questions
14. Adult Health Questions
15. Mental Health Questions
16. Maternity Questions
17. Child Health Questions
18. Pharmacology Questions
19. Delegating/Prioritizing Questions
20. Leadership/Management Questions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 24th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323479608
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323479578
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323479714
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI