Saunders 2014-2015 Strategies for Test Success
3rd Edition
Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX Exam
Description
Updated to reflect the most current NCLEX® test plans, Saunders 2014-2015 Strategies for Test Success: Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX Exam, 3rd Edition helps you learn the reasoning skills you need to pass any nursing test from routine quizzes to the NCLEX examination. It offers strategies for time management, critical thinking, and problem solving, and includes realistic, NCLEX exam-style practice questions and tests. This edition adds new study tips and hints, and expands its coverage of alternate item format questions. Written by Linda Anne and Angela Silvestri, this essential resource gives you the tools you need to overcome test anxiety and prepare for NCLEX success.
Key Features
- 1,000 online practice questions allow you to apply the strategies learned from the text in a realistic electronic testing environment.
- An emphasis on comprehensive test preparation helps you develop, refine, and apply the reasoning skills you need to succeed throughout nursing school and on the NCLEX examination.
- Chapters on specific question content such as prioritization, pharmacology, and delegation provide numerous examples to prepare you for higher-level questions.
- A Developing Study Skills chapter provides helpful tips on improving time management for more efficient exam preparation.
- Helpful Tips for the Beginning Nursing Student highlight the most important concepts needed for exam success.
Table of Contents
PART I: Study and Test Preparation
1. Preparing for Nursing Examinations
2. Developing Study Skills
3. Reducing Test Anxiety
4. NCLEX Preparation
PART II: Strategies for Success
5. Alternate Item Formats NEW!
6. How to Avoid ‘Reading Into The Question’
7. Positive and Negative Event Queries
8. Questions Requiring Prioritization
9. Leading and Managing, Delegating, and Assignment-Making Questions
10. Communication Questions
11. Pharmacology Questions
12. Additional Pyramid Strategies
PART III: Practice Tests
13. Fundamental Skills Questions
14. Adult Health Questions
15. Mental Health Questions
16. Maternity Questions
17. Child Health Questions
18. Pharmacology Questions
19. Delegating/Prioritizing Questions
20. Leadership/Management Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 3rd September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455776771
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737512
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI