Saunders 2014-2015 Strategies for Test Success - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455733194, 9781455776771

Saunders 2014-2015 Strategies for Test Success

3rd Edition

Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX Exam

Authors: Linda Silvestri Angela Silvestri
eBook ISBN: 9781455776771
eBook ISBN: 9781455737512
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd September 2013
Page Count: 280
Description

Updated to reflect the most current NCLEX® test plans, Saunders 2014-2015 Strategies for Test Success: Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX Exam, 3rd Edition helps you learn the reasoning skills you need to pass any nursing test from routine quizzes to the NCLEX examination. It offers strategies for time management, critical thinking, and problem solving, and includes realistic, NCLEX exam-style practice questions and tests. This edition adds new study tips and hints, and expands its coverage of alternate item format questions. Written by Linda Anne and Angela Silvestri, this essential resource gives you the tools you need to overcome test anxiety and prepare for NCLEX success.

Key Features

  • 1,000 online practice questions allow you to apply the strategies learned from the text in a realistic electronic testing environment.
  • An emphasis on comprehensive test preparation helps you develop, refine, and apply the reasoning skills you need to succeed throughout nursing school and on the NCLEX examination.
  • Chapters on specific question content such as prioritization, pharmacology, and delegation provide numerous examples to prepare you for higher-level questions.
  • A Developing Study Skills chapter provides helpful tips on improving time management for more efficient exam preparation.
  • Helpful Tips for the Beginning Nursing Student highlight the most important concepts needed for exam success.

Table of Contents

PART I: Study and Test Preparation

1. Preparing for Nursing Examinations

2. Developing Study Skills

3. Reducing Test Anxiety

4. NCLEX Preparation

PART II: Strategies for Success

5. Alternate Item Formats NEW!

6. How to Avoid ‘Reading Into The Question’

7. Positive and Negative Event Queries

8. Questions Requiring Prioritization

9. Leading and Managing, Delegating, and Assignment-Making Questions

10. Communication Questions

11. Pharmacology Questions

12. Additional Pyramid Strategies

PART III: Practice Tests

13. Fundamental Skills Questions

14. Adult Health Questions

15. Mental Health Questions

16. Maternity Questions

17. Child Health Questions

18. Pharmacology Questions

19. Delegating/Prioritizing Questions

20. Leadership/Management Questions

About the Author

Linda Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI

Angela Silvestri

