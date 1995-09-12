Satellite Meteorology
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
At last, a book that has what every atmospheric science and meteorology student should know about satellite meteorology: the orbits of satellites, the instruments they carry, the radiation they detect, and, most importantly, the fundamental atmospheric data that can be retrieved from their observations.
Key Features
Of special interest are sections on:
- Remote sensing of atmospheric temperature, trace gases, winds, cloud and aerosol data, precipitation, and radiation budget
- Satellite image interpretation
- Satellite orbits and navigation
- Radiative transfer fundamentals
Readership
Graduate students in meteorology; researchers in atmospheric science; practicing meteorologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction: History of Satellite Meteorology. Scope of The Book. Orbits and Navigation: Newton's Laws. Keplerian Orbits. Orbit Perturbations. Meteorological Satellite Orbits. Satellite Positioning, Tracking and Navigation. Space-Time Sampling. Launch Vehicles and Profiles. Radiative Transfer: Basic Quantities. Blackbody Radiation. The Radiative Transfer Equation. Gaseous Absorption. Scattering. Surface Reflection. Solar Radiation. Meteorological SatelliteInstrumentation: Operational Polar-Orbiting Satellites. Operational Geostationary Satellites. Other Satellite Instruments. Satellite Data Archives. Image Interpretation: Satellite Imagery. Spectral Properties. Image Enhancement Techniques. Geolocation and Calibration. Atmospheric and Surface Phenomena. A Final Note.Temperature and Trace Gases: Sounding Theory. Retrieval Methods. Operational Retrievals. Limb Sounding Retrievals. Ozone and Other Gases. The Split-Window Technique. Winds: Cloud and Vapor Tracking. Winds from Soundings. Ocean Surface Winds. Doppler Wind Measurements. Clouds and Aerosols: Clouds from Sounders. Clouds from Imagers. Clouds from Microwave Radiometry. Stratospheric Aerosols. Tropospheric Aerosols. Precipitation: Visible and Infrared Techniques. Passive Microwave Techniques. Radar. Severe Thunderstorms. Earth Radiation Budget: The Solar Constant. Top of the Atmosphere Radiation Budget. Surface Radiation Budget. The Future: NOAA K, L, M.Mission to Planet Earth. Other Possibilities. A Final Comment. Appendixes: List of Meteorological Satellites. Abbreviations. Principal Symbols. Systeme International Units. Physical Constants. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 12th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080572000
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124064300
About the Author
Stanley Kidder
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Alabama
Thomas Vonder Haar
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University
Reviews
This excellent, comprehensive book is far more than an introduction to satellite meteorology; it begins with the basics of radiation and a physical understanding of measurements from space and how they are converted to useful parameters....Good index. Great material for upper-division undergraduate and graduate students. --Choice