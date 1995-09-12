Satellite Meteorology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124064300, 9780080572000

Satellite Meteorology

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Stanley Kidder Thomas Vonder Haar
eBook ISBN: 9780080572000
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124064300
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 1995
Page Count: 466
Description

At last, a book that has what every atmospheric science and meteorology student should know about satellite meteorology: the orbits of satellites, the instruments they carry, the radiation they detect, and, most importantly, the fundamental atmospheric data that can be retrieved from their observations.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Of special interest are sections on:

  • Remote sensing of atmospheric temperature, trace gases, winds, cloud and aerosol data, precipitation, and radiation budget
  • Satellite image interpretation
  • Satellite orbits and navigation
  • Radiative transfer fundamentals

Readership

Graduate students in meteorology; researchers in atmospheric science; practicing meteorologists.

Table of Contents

Introduction: History of Satellite Meteorology. Scope of The Book. Orbits and Navigation: Newton's Laws. Keplerian Orbits. Orbit Perturbations. Meteorological Satellite Orbits. Satellite Positioning, Tracking and Navigation. Space-Time Sampling. Launch Vehicles and Profiles. Radiative Transfer: Basic Quantities. Blackbody Radiation. The Radiative Transfer Equation. Gaseous Absorption. Scattering. Surface Reflection. Solar Radiation. Meteorological SatelliteInstrumentation: Operational Polar-Orbiting Satellites. Operational Geostationary Satellites. Other Satellite Instruments. Satellite Data Archives. Image Interpretation: Satellite Imagery. Spectral Properties. Image Enhancement Techniques. Geolocation and Calibration. Atmospheric and Surface Phenomena. A Final Note.Temperature and Trace Gases: Sounding Theory. Retrieval Methods. Operational Retrievals. Limb Sounding Retrievals. Ozone and Other Gases. The Split-Window Technique. Winds: Cloud and Vapor Tracking. Winds from Soundings. Ocean Surface Winds. Doppler Wind Measurements. Clouds and Aerosols: Clouds from Sounders. Clouds from Imagers. Clouds from Microwave Radiometry. Stratospheric Aerosols. Tropospheric Aerosols. Precipitation: Visible and Infrared Techniques. Passive Microwave Techniques. Radar. Severe Thunderstorms. Earth Radiation Budget: The Solar Constant. Top of the Atmosphere Radiation Budget. Surface Radiation Budget. The Future: NOAA K, L, M.Mission to Planet Earth. Other Possibilities. A Final Comment. Appendixes: List of Meteorological Satellites. Abbreviations. Principal Symbols. Systeme International Units. Physical Constants. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
466
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080572000
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124064300

About the Author

Stanley Kidder

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Alabama

Thomas Vonder Haar

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University

Reviews

@qu:This excellent, comprehensive book is far more than an introduction to satellite meteorology; it begins with the basics of radiation and a physical understanding of measurements from space and how they are converted to useful parameters....Good index. Great material for upper-division undergraduate and graduate students. @source:--Choice

Ratings and Reviews

