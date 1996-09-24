Satellite Data for Atmosphere, Continent and Ocean Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080426723

Satellite Data for Atmosphere, Continent and Ocean Research, Volume 7

1st Edition

Authors: RASCHKE
Paperback ISBN: 9780080426723
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th September 1996
Page Count: 147
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
101.00
85.85
60.99
51.84
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This set of conference papers covers such topics as: the need for water to maintain life; the atmospheric water vapour in all layers of the troposphere; the measurement of cloud water contents and the partitionof its liquid and solid phases; and land and ocean nutrients

Details

No. of pages:
147
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780080426723

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.