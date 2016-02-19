Satellite Communications
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Satellites are increasingly used for global communications, as well as for radio and television transmissions. With the growth of mobile communications, and of digital technology, the use of satellite systems is set to expand substantially and already all students of electronics or communications engineering must study the subject.
This book steers a middle path between offering a basic understanding of the process of communication by satellite and the methodology used; and the extensive mathematical analysis normally adopted in similar texts. It presents the basic concepts, using as much mathematical content as is necessary to make the process understandable. The principles introduced are backed up by examples of actual applications showing how professional systems engineers have achieved the required system performance capabilities. The practical systems chosen are representative of modern day applications and comprise an international communications system, an international maritime system and a regional system.
Readership
Undergraduates in electronics or communications engineering where satellite communications is an essential part of the course. Students on MEng and MSc courses. Also suitable for maritime electronics engineers.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Communications Principles Applicable To Satellite Operation: Basic principles Satellite link partners Mulitple access Modulation and demodulation Digital transmission Digital modulation Coding Earth stations Communications satellites Part 2: Communications with Mobile Earth Stations: The Inmarsat-A system The Inmarsat-B system The Inmarsat-C system The Inmarsat-M system Satellite mobile frequency bands Part 3: Communications with Fixed Satellite Service: The Intelsat organization Intelsat services The Eulesat organization Appendix: The decibel Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 1st August 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080928647
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340614488
About the Author
David Calcutt
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Electronic Engineering, University of Portsmouth, UK
Laurie Tetley
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer in Communications Engineering, Southampton Institute of Higher Education, UK