Satellite Communications

Satellites are increasingly used for global communications, as well as for radio and television transmissions. With the growth of mobile communications, and of digital technology, the use of satellite systems is set to expand substantially and already all students of electronics or communications engineering must study the subject.

This book steers a middle path between offering a basic understanding of the process of communication by satellite and the methodology used; and the extensive mathematical analysis normally adopted in similar texts. It presents the basic concepts, using as much mathematical content as is necessary to make the process understandable. The principles introduced are backed up by examples of actual applications showing how professional systems engineers have achieved the required system performance capabilities. The practical systems chosen are representative of modern day applications and comprise an international communications system, an international maritime system and a regional system.