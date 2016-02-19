Satellite Communications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340614488, 9780080928647

Satellite Communications

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Authors: David Calcutt Laurie Tetley
eBook ISBN: 9780080928647
Paperback ISBN: 9780340614488
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st August 1994
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
10000.00
8500.00
122.73
104.32
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
108.00
91.80
72.95
62.01
10000.00
8500.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Satellites are increasingly used for global communications, as well as for radio and television transmissions. With the growth of mobile communications, and of digital technology, the use of satellite systems is set to expand substantially and already all students of electronics or communications engineering must study the subject.

This book steers a middle path between offering a basic understanding of the process of communication by satellite and the methodology used; and the extensive mathematical analysis normally adopted in similar texts. It presents the basic concepts, using as much mathematical content as is necessary to make the process understandable. The principles introduced are backed up by examples of actual applications showing how professional systems engineers have achieved the required system performance capabilities. The practical systems chosen are representative of modern day applications and comprise an international communications system, an international maritime system and a regional system.

Readership

Undergraduates in electronics or communications engineering where satellite communications is an essential part of the course. Students on MEng and MSc courses. Also suitable for maritime electronics engineers.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Communications Principles Applicable To Satellite Operation: Basic principles Satellite link partners Mulitple access Modulation and demodulation Digital transmission Digital modulation Coding Earth stations Communications satellites Part 2: Communications with Mobile Earth Stations: The Inmarsat-A system The Inmarsat-B system The Inmarsat-C system The Inmarsat-M system Satellite mobile frequency bands Part 3: Communications with Fixed Satellite Service: The Intelsat organization Intelsat services The Eulesat organization Appendix: The decibel Index.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080928647
Paperback ISBN:
9780340614488

About the Author

David Calcutt

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Electronic Engineering, University of Portsmouth, UK

Laurie Tetley

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer in Communications Engineering, Southampton Institute of Higher Education, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.