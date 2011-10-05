Satellite and Terrestrial Radio Positioning Techniques

Marco LUISE is a Full Professor of Telecommunications at the University of Pisa, Italy. He was born in Livorno, Italy, in 1960 and received his MSc (cum Laude) and PhD degrees in Electronic Engineering from the University of Pisa, Italy. In the past, he was a Research Fellow of the European Space Agency (ESA) at the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), Noordwijk, The Netherlands, a Researcher of CNR, the Italian National Research Council, at the Centro Studio Metodi Dispositivi Radiotrasmissioni (CSMDR), Pisa, and an Associate Professor at the Dipartimento di Ingegneria dell'Informazione (Department of Information Engineering) of the University of Pisa. He chaired the V, VI, VII, and IX editions of the Tyrrhenian International Workshop on Digital Communications, respectively, and he was the General Chairman of the URSI Symposium ISSSE'98. He's been the Technical Co-Chairman of the 7th International Workshop on Digital Signal Processing Techniques for Space Communications and of the Conference European Wireless 2002. Recently, Prof. Luise was the General Chairman of EUSIPCO 2006 held in Florence, Italy, in September 2006. He regularly teaches at the University of Pisa and at the Lucca Institute for Advanced Studies IMT, and is the Managing Director of the EC FP7 Network of Excellence on Wireless Communications NEWCOM++.

M. Luise is a senior member of the IEEE, was an Editor of the IEEE Transactions on Communications and of the European Transactions on Telecommunications (of which he's now in the Advisory Board). He's also been co-editor of special issues of the IEEE Journal of Selected Areas in Communication, of the European Transactions on Telecommunications, and of the Proceedings of the IEEE. He is the co-Editor-in-Chief of the recently founded International Journal of Navigation and Observation, and acts as General Secretary of the Italian Association GTTI, Gruppo Telecomunicazioni Teoria dell'Informazione. He is also the Vice-Chairman of URSI's Commission C and a member of the International Committee on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (ICG) of the UNO. His main research interests lie in the broad area of communication theory, with particular emphasis on wireless communications, and mobile and satellite communication and positioning systems.