Satellite and Terrestrial Radio Positioning Techniques
1st Edition
A Signal Processing Perspective
The first book to combine satellite and terrestrial positioning techniques – vital for the understanding and development of new technologies
Written and edited by leading experts in the field, with contributors belonging to the European Commission's FP7 Network of Excellence NEWCOM++ Applications to a wide range of fields, including sensor networks, emergency services, military use, location-based billing, location-based advertising, intelligent transportation, and leisure
Location-aware personal devices and location-based services have become ever more prominent in the past few years, thanks to the significant advances in position location technology. Sensor networks, geographic information, emergency services, location management, location-based billing, location-based advertising, intelligent transportation, and leisure applications are just some of the potential applications that can be enabled by these techniques.
Increasingly, satellite and terrestrial positioning techniques are being combined for maximum performance; to produce the next wave of location-based devices and services, engineers need to combine both components. This book is the first to present a holistic view, covering all aspects of positioning: both terrestrial and satellite, both theory and practice, both performance bounds and signal processing techniques. It will provide a valuable resource for product developers and R&D engineers, allowing them to improve existing location techniques and develop future approaches for new systems.
- Combines satellite and terrestrial positioning techniques, using a signal processing approach.
- Discusses the applicability of developed techniques to emerging standards, such as LTE Advanced or WiMAX II, through the issue of ranging measurement with multicarrier signals.
- Contains quantitative performance results for ranging, positioning, and tracking for various systems.
Developers of products and technologies related to wireless/satellite positioning; research and development departments of manufacturing companies in the field (electronics, telecom, automotive, aerospace/defense); post-grad students in telecommunications, electronics, signal processing, geomatics, aerospace and electronic systems
- Preface
- Foreword
- Acknowledgements
- Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. The General Issue of Wireless Position Location
- 1.2. Positioning and Navigation Systems
- 1.3. Application of Signal Processing Techniques to Positioning and Navigation Problems
- Chapter 2. Satellite-Based Navigation Systems
- 2.1. Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSSs)
- 2.2. GNSS Receivers
- 2.3. Augmentation Systems and Assisted GNSS
- Chapter 3. Terrestrial Network-Based Positioning and Navigation
- 3.1. Fundamentals on Positioning and Navigation Techniques in Terrestrial Networks
- 3.2. Positioning in Cellular Networks
- 3.3. Positioning in Wireless LANs
- 3.4. Positioning in Wireless Sensor Networks
- Chapter 4. Fundamental Limits in the Accuracy of Wireless Positioning
- 4.1. Accuracy Bounds in Parameter Estimation and Positioning
- 4.2. Variations on the Cramér–Rao Bounds
- 4.3. Variations on the Ziv–Zakai Bound
- 4.4. Innovative Positioning Algorithms and the Relevant Bounds
- Chapter 5. Innovative Signal Processing Techniques for Wireless Positioning
- 5.1. Advanced UWB Positioning Techniques
- 5.2. MIMO Positioning Systems
- 5.3. Advanced Geometric Localization Approaches
- 5.4. Cooperative Positioning
- 5.5. Cognitive Positioning for Cognitive Radio Terminals
- Chapter 6. Signal Processing for Hybridization
- 6.1. An Introduction to Bayesian Filtering for Localization and Tracking
- 6.2. Hybrid Terrestrial Localization Based on TOA + TDOA + AOA Measurements
- 6.3. Hybrid Localization Based on GNSS and Inertial Systems
- 6.4. Hybrid Localization Based on GNSS and Peer-to-Peer Terrestrial Signaling
- Chapter 7. Casting Signal Processing to Real-World Data
- 7.1. The NEWCOM++ Bologna Test Site
- 7.2. Application Of Signal Processing Algorithms Experimental Data
- 7.3. Software-Defined Radio: An Enabling Technology to Develop and Test Advanced Positioning Terminals
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 5th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123820846
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081015964
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820853
Davide Dardari
Faculy of Engineering, University of Bologna, Italy
Marco Luise
Marco LUISE is a Full Professor of Telecommunications at the University of Pisa, Italy. He was born in Livorno, Italy, in 1960 and received his MSc (cum Laude) and PhD degrees in Electronic Engineering from the University of Pisa, Italy. In the past, he was a Research Fellow of the European Space Agency (ESA) at the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), Noordwijk, The Netherlands, a Researcher of CNR, the Italian National Research Council, at the Centro Studio Metodi Dispositivi Radiotrasmissioni (CSMDR), Pisa, and an Associate Professor at the Dipartimento di Ingegneria dell'Informazione (Department of Information Engineering) of the University of Pisa. He chaired the V, VI, VII, and IX editions of the Tyrrhenian International Workshop on Digital Communications, respectively, and he was the General Chairman of the URSI Symposium ISSSE'98. He's been the Technical Co-Chairman of the 7th International Workshop on Digital Signal Processing Techniques for Space Communications and of the Conference European Wireless 2002. Recently, Prof. Luise was the General Chairman of EUSIPCO 2006 held in Florence, Italy, in September 2006. He regularly teaches at the University of Pisa and at the Lucca Institute for Advanced Studies IMT, and is the Managing Director of the EC FP7 Network of Excellence on Wireless Communications NEWCOM++.
M. Luise is a senior member of the IEEE, was an Editor of the IEEE Transactions on Communications and of the European Transactions on Telecommunications (of which he's now in the Advisory Board). He's also been co-editor of special issues of the IEEE Journal of Selected Areas in Communication, of the European Transactions on Telecommunications, and of the Proceedings of the IEEE. He is the co-Editor-in-Chief of the recently founded International Journal of Navigation and Observation, and acts as General Secretary of the Italian Association GTTI, Gruppo Telecomunicazioni Teoria dell'Informazione. He is also the Vice-Chairman of URSI's Commission C and a member of the International Committee on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (ICG) of the UNO. His main research interests lie in the broad area of communication theory, with particular emphasis on wireless communications, and mobile and satellite communication and positioning systems.
University of Pisa, Italy
Emanuela Falletti
Emanuela FALLETTI is a researcher at the Istituto Superiore Mario Boella (ISMB) for the information and communications technologies, in Torino, Italy. She graduated in Telecommunications Engineering (M.S.) in 1999 from Politecnico di Torino, Italy. In 2004 she obtained her Ph. D. degree at Politecnico di Torino, with a doctoral thesis on the applications of adaptive antennas to the third and fourth generation wireless communication systems. Her research interests have been focused on array signal processing, wireless propagation channel modeling for multi-antenna systems, and broadband communications from High Altitude Platforms. She has been involved in several projects funded both by the Italian Government and by the European Commission (from FP5 on), and in contracts with industries.
Currently, she is with the Istituto Superiore Mario Boella, Torino, Italy, where she is responsible for projects on the analysis and design of signal processing algorithms for satellite navigation digital receivers. She is involved in educational activities at Politecnico di Torino, for courses on signal theory, statistical signal analysis and computer-aided design of wireless communications systems.
She acts as a peer reviewer for several international scientific conferences and technical journals, such as IEEE Transactions on Vehicular Technology and IEEE Transactions on Wireless Communications, IEEE Transactions on Aerospace and Electronics Systems, EURASIP Journal on Wireless Communications Networks, International Journal of Navigation and Observation.
Istituto Superiore Mario Boella (ISMB), Torino, Italy
