Satellite Altimetry and Earth Sciences, Volume 69
1st Edition
A Handbook of Techniques and Applications
Description
The new level of precision and global coverage provided by satellite altimetry is rapidly advancing studies of ocean circulation. It allows for new insights into marine geodesy, ice sheet movements, plate tectonics, and for the first time provides high-resolution bathymetry for previously unmapped regions of our watery planet and crucial information on the large-scale ocean features on intra-season to interannual time scales. Satellite Altimetry and Earth Sciences has integrated the expertise of the leading international researchers to demonstrate the techniques, missions, and accuracy of satellite altimetry, including altimeter measurements, orbit determination, and ocean circulation models.
Satellite Altimetry and Earth Sciences is for a very broad spectrum of academics, graduate students, and researchers in geophysics, oceanography, and the space and earth sciences. International agencies that fund satellite-based research will also appreciate the handy reference on the applications of satellite altimetry.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in geophysics, oceanography, and the space and earth sciences; International agencies that fund satellite-based research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 463
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 26th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516585
Reviews
@qu:"The book should be an essential text for students and researchers interested in altimetry and would serve well as a companion text for a graduate-level course on satellite remote sensing." @source:--EOS, Transactions, AGU, Vol. 82, No. 34, 2001 @qu:"Altimetry has interacted, even revolutionized, our understanding of marine geodesy and seafloor topography, of ocean circulation, surface and internal waves, ice sheets and sea level rise; given that altimetry interacts so broadly with diverse ocean disciplines, this book serves as a text on modern oceanography." @source:--Walter Munk, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla @qu:"...summarizes all major aspects of satellite altimetry and its applications to physical oceanography, geodesy and marine geophysics. ...a comprehensive volume and thereby a helpful source of reference for anybody involved in satellite altimetry related research." @source:--JOURNAL OF GEODESY, 2001 @qu:"This book gives a detailed description of the techniques and applications of this subject. ...should appeal to researchers and students in the field." @source:--BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY, November 2001 @qu:"This book will serve as an excellent handbook and reference for those interested in applying satellite altimetry to hydrospheric and geodetic sciences, and can also serve as a textbook for a graduate level course in satellite remote sensing or satellite oceanography.... It is well written, logically organized and provides a wealth of reference material for the practicing researcher and student. The discussions are well supported with the appropriate level of mathematical rigor and contain numerous illuminating figures and graphics...we consider Chapter 1 of the book especially valuable. In this chapter, one finds detailed discussions of the main techniques and principles behind radar altimetry followed by an explanation of the steps and corrections required to turn these data into accurate estimates of sea level as well as wave heights and wind speed. We know of no other reference work like this chapter, which gives such detailed explanations of all aspects of satellite radar altimetry. The breadth and detail of Chapter 1 alone justify obtaining this book." @source:--PURE AND APPLIED GEOPHYSICS @qu:"Editors Fu and Cazenave have done a great service to the earth sciences by compiling this testament to a single instrument's ability to shape science. It will appeal to a wide audience of earth science professionals and advanced undergraduate or graduate students, as well as to students of remote sensing...I plan to keep a copy on my shelf." @source:--Kathryn Kelly, BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEROLOGICAL SOCIETY, July 2002
About the Editors
Lee-Lueng Fu Editor
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Anny Cazenave Editor
Laboratoire d'Etudes en Geophysique et Oceanographie Spatiales