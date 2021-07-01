Sarcopenia
1st Edition
Molecular Mechanism and Management Strategies
Description
Sarcopenia: Molecular Mechanism and Management Strategies provides answers and guidance on a disease that has serious health consequences in terms of fractures, frailty, disability and diminished quality of life. Written by experts around the world, this book is for all those that care for aging populations. As the global population ages, sarcopenia remains a therapeutic challenge and major public health concern. Difficulties in defining sarcopenia as a clinical phenotype remain and have hindered treatment.
Key Features
- Covers physical, dietary and pharmacological strategies to maintain adequate muscle mass to ensure healthy aging
- Provides a complete and up-to-date reference on molecular mechanisms of sarcopenia
- Presents a clear definition of sarcopenia, along with the latest research in one volume
Readership
Endocrinologists, general internists, geriatricians, rheumatologists, dieticians, physicians with interest on musculoskeletal diseases and ageing, biomedical scientists. Graduate students (biomedical and clinical sciences), nurses and allied health professionals involved in aged care, medical directors (practitioners at nursing homes)
Table of Contents
1. The definition of sarcopenia and the physical measures being associated with sarcopenia
2. Mitochondrial dysfunction linking to sarcopenia
3. The regulation of MicroRNA for sarcopenia
4. The relationship between neuromuscular junction and sarcopenia
5. The functional role of satellite cells in sarcopenic muscle
6. The molecular mechanisms of age-related anabolic resistance
7. The autophagic defect in sarcopenic muscle
8. Mitophagy system in sarcopenic muscle
9. Sarcopenia and the inflammatory cytokines
10. Skeletal muscle ECM remodeling and sarcopenia
11. Underlying mechanisms of sarcopenic obesity
12. Dysphagia in sarcopenia and cachexia
13. Under adjustment
14. Molecular mechanism of exercise for combating sarcopenia
15. Dietary approaches to maintain muscle mass
16. Pharmacological strategy for sarcopenia
17. Stem cells and sarcopenia with some translational aspect
18. Metabolic reprogramming attenuating sarcopenia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221464
About the Editor
Kunihiro Sakuma
Professor Kunihiro Sakuma is a Physiologist working in the field of skeletal muscle at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan. He began his scientific career in the Department of Physiology, Aichi Human Science Center, focusing on the molecular mechanism of congenital muscular dystrophy and normal muscle regeneration. His interest later turned to the molecular mechanism and the attenuating strategy of sarcopenia (age-related muscle atrophy). Preventing sarcopenia is critical for maintaining a high quality of life in the aged population.
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiologist, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
Ratings and Reviews
