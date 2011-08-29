Sarcopenia, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704545

Sarcopenia, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 27-3

1st Edition

Authors: Yves Rolland
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704545
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2011
Page Count: 168
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In the last decade much attention has been paid to understanding and diagnosing Sarcopenia, the loss of muscle mass that results from the process of aging. This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edited by Yves Rolland, MD, PhD, covers the History of Sarcopenia and works to define Sarcopenia based on recent workshops and meetings on the topic. This issue also covers the Epidemiology, Physiology, and Consequences of Sarcopenia. Also included are studies on Sarcopenia and Obesity, Sarcopenia and Frailty, Nutrition and Sarcopenia, Physical Activity and Sarcopenia, as well as a look at Clinical Trials on Sarcopenia.

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704545

About the Authors

Yves Rolland Author

MD

Affiliations and Expertise

Service de Médecine Interne et de Gérontologie Clinique, Toulouse, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.