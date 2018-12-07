Sarcoidosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323544290, 9780323544306

Sarcoidosis

1st Edition

A Clinician's Guide

Authors: Robert Baughman Dominique Valeyre
eBook ISBN: 9780323544306
Paperback ISBN: 9780323544290
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Page Count: 336
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the etiology, diagnosis, and management of pulmonary and extra pulmonary sarcoidosis with this concise, practical resource. Drs. Robert B. Baughman and Dominique Valeyre fully cover the recent advances in various aspects of this disease, including new genetic studies and new diagnostic techniques. It’s an ideal resource for pulmonologists and respiratory medicine specialists, as well as primary care physicians and pulmonary/respiratory care nurses.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Epidemiology and Causes

1. Epidemiology

2. Environmental/Infectious Cause

3. Immunologic Manifestation

4. Genetics of Sarcoidosis

5. Models of Granulomatous Disease

6. Pathology of Granuloma

Section 2: Diagnosis

7. Diagnosis of Sarcoidosis

8. Role of Bronchoscopy

9. Cardiac Sarcoidosis

10. Neurosarcoidosis

11. Cutaneous Sarcoidosis

12. Ocular Sarcoidosis

13. Other Visceral Organs

14. Parasarcoidosis

Section 3: Monitoring

15. Evaluation of Pulmonary Disease

16. Roentgenogram, CT, and MRI

17. Nuclear imaging

18. Quality of life

19. Biomarkers

Section 4: Treatment and Complications

20. Anti-inflammatory treatment

21. Fatigue and small fiber neuropathy

22. Calcium, vitamin D, Bones

23. Other treatments

24. Pulmonary hypertension

25. Mortality

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323544306
Paperback ISBN:
9780323544290

About the Author

Robert Baughman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Dominique Valeyre

PU-PH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.