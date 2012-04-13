Sande's HIV/AIDS Medicine
2nd Edition
Medical Management of AIDS 2013
Description
Access the latest information available in the challenging area of HIV/AIDS management with Sande's HIV/AIDS Medicine, 2nd Edition. Authored by a veritable "who’s who" of current global experts in the field, this medical reference book will provide you with all the practical, indispensable guidance you’ll need to offer your patients the best possible care.
Key Features
- Access reliable, up-to-the-minute guidance that addresses the realities of HIV/AIDS management in your geographical region, thanks to contributions from a global cast of renowned expert clinicians and researchers.
- Locate the clinically actionable information you need quickly with an organization that mirrors the current state of the AIDS epidemic and the different needs of Western vs. developing-world patients and clinicians.
- Diagnose AIDS manifestations confidently by comparing them to clinical images.
- Improve patient outcomes with the latest findings on the management of AIDS as a chronic illness.
- Efficiently review essential data through numerous at-a-glance tables.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface vii
Contributors ix
Acknowledgments xv
SECTION 1: Epidemiology and biology of HIV infection
1 The global epidemiology of HIV/AIDS 3
Irum Zaidi, Kevin M De Cock
2 The origins and diversification of HIV 15
Michael Worobey, Guan-Zhu Han
3 Molecular biology of HIV: implications for new therapies 25
Warner C Greene, B Matija Peterlin, Matthew H Stremlau
4 The immune response to HIV 45
Clive M Gray, Pamela Gumbi, Lycias Zembe, Mopo Radebe, Bruce Walker
5 Viral and host determinants of HIV-1 disease progression 59
Danie¨lle van Manen, Ange´lique B van ’t Wout, Hanneke Schuitemaker
6 Acute HIV infection 77
Anthony D Kelleher, David A Cooper
7 Biology of HIV-1 transmission 89
Julie Overbaugh
SECTION 2: Prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of HIV infection
8 The design of a global HIV vaccine 97
Jerome H Kim, Nelson L Michael
9 HIV prevention 113
Salim S Abdool Karim
10 Laboratory testing for HIV infection 123
James C Shepherd, Oliver Laeyendecker, Thomas C Quinn
11 Overview of antiretroviral therapy 133
Susa Coffey, Paul A Volberding
12 Development and transmission of HIV drug resistance 155
Mark A Wainberg, Gerasimos J Zaharatos
13 Pharmacology of antiretroviral drugs 169
Concepta Merry, Charles W Flexner
14 Complications resulting from antiretroviral therapy for HIV infection 177
David Nolan, Simon Mallal, Peter Reiss
SECTION 3: Diseases associated with HIV infection
15 Oral complications of HIV infection 195
John S Greenspan, Deborah Greenspan
16 Ocular manifestations of AIDS 207
James P Dunn
17 Global HIV and dermatology 219
Toby Maurer, Robert Michelleti
18 Gastrointestinal disorders in HIV including diarrhea 237
Marie-Louise C Vachon, Douglas T Dieterich
19 Primary neurological manifestation of HIV/AIDS 249
David B Clifford, Mengesha A Teshome
20 Psychiatric barriers and the international AIDS epidemic 257
Chiadi U Onyike, Andrew F Angelino,
Glenn J Treisman
21 Cardiovascular complications of HIV infection 267
Rakesh K Mishra
22 Endocrine complications of HIV infection 275
Steven A Taylor, Carl Grunfeld,
Morris Schambelan
23 Renal complications of HIV infection 287
Jula K Inrig, Lynda A Szczech,
Trevor E Gerntholtz, Paul E Klotman
24 Pneumocystis pneumonia 297
Robert J Blount, J Lucian Davis,
Laurence Huang
25 Other HIV-related pneumonias 313
John G Bartlett
26 HIV-associated tuberculosis 325
Leyla Azis, Edward C Jones-Lo´pez,
Jerrold J Ellner
27 Disseminated Mycobacterium avium complex and other atypical mycobacterial infections 349
Mark A Jacobson
28 Candida in HIV infection 359
William G Powderly
29 Cryptococcosis and other fungal infections
(histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis)
in HIV-infected patients 369
Kathleen R Page, Richard E Chaisson,
Merle Sande
30 Infection due to Penicillium marneffei 389
Thira Sirisanthana, Khuanchai Supparatpinyo
31 AIDS-associated toxoplasmosis 397
Pablo A Moncada, Jose G Montoya
32 Hepatitis virus infections 411
Marion G Peters, Monika Sarkar
33 Bartonella infections in HIV-infected individuals 421
Jane E Koehler
34 Management of herpesvirus infections
(cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus) 433
W Lawrence Drew, Kim S Erlich
35 HIV-associated malignancies 455
Ronald T Mitsuyasu
36 STDs and syphilis 467
Elysia Larson, Jeffrey D Klausner
SECTION 4: Prevention and management
37 Prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV-1 485
Lynne M Mofenson
38 Managing HIV infection in children and adolescents 509
Elizabeth H Doby, Andrew T Pavia
39 Special issues regarding women with HIV infection 521
Ruth M Greenblatt, Monica Gandhi
40 HIV disease among substance users:
treatment issues 537
R Douglas Bruce, Frederick L Altice,
Gerald Friedland
41 The HIV-infected international traveler 551
Malcolm John
Index 561
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 13th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737949
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455706952
About the Author
Paul Volberding
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Research Fellow;Marvin Sleisenger Professor and Vice Chair;Department of Medicine University of California San Francisco;San Francisco, CA, USA
Warner Greene
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Gladstone Institute of Virology and Immunology; Nick and Sue Hellmann Distinguished Professor of Translational Medicine; Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology; University of California, San Francisco; San Francisco, CA
Joep Lange
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine; Global Health; Academic Medical Center, University of Amsterdam; Amsterdam Institute for Global Health and Development; Amsterdam; The Netherlands
Joel Gallant
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology;Associate Director, Johns Hopkins AIDS Service;Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine;Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine;Baltimore, MD, USA