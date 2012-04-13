Sande's HIV/AIDS Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455706952, 9781455737949

Sande's HIV/AIDS Medicine

2nd Edition

Medical Management of AIDS 2013

Authors: Paul Volberding Warner Greene Joep Lange Joel Gallant Nelson Sewankambo
eBook ISBN: 9781455737949
Paperback ISBN: 9781455706952
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th April 2012
Page Count: 596
Description

Access the latest information available in the challenging area of HIV/AIDS management with Sande's HIV/AIDS Medicine, 2nd Edition. Authored by a veritable "who’s who" of current global experts in the field, this medical reference book will provide you with all the practical, indispensable guidance you’ll need to offer your patients the best possible care.

Key Features

  • Access reliable, up-to-the-minute guidance that addresses the realities of HIV/AIDS management in your geographical region, thanks to contributions from a global cast of renowned expert clinicians and researchers.
  • Locate the clinically actionable information you need quickly with an organization that mirrors the current state of the AIDS epidemic and the different needs of Western vs. developing-world patients and clinicians.
  • Diagnose AIDS manifestations confidently by comparing them to clinical images.
  • Improve patient outcomes with the latest findings on the management of AIDS as a chronic illness.
  • Efficiently review essential data through numerous at-a-glance tables.

Table of Contents

Contents

Preface vii

Contributors ix

Acknowledgments xv

SECTION 1: Epidemiology and biology of HIV infection

1 The global epidemiology of HIV/AIDS 3

Irum Zaidi, Kevin M De Cock

2 The origins and diversification of HIV 15

Michael Worobey, Guan-Zhu Han

3 Molecular biology of HIV: implications for new therapies 25

Warner C Greene, B Matija Peterlin, Matthew H Stremlau

4 The immune response to HIV 45

Clive M Gray, Pamela Gumbi, Lycias Zembe, Mopo Radebe, Bruce Walker

5 Viral and host determinants of HIV-1 disease progression 59

Danie¨lle van Manen, Ange´lique B van ’t Wout, Hanneke Schuitemaker

6 Acute HIV infection 77

Anthony D Kelleher, David A Cooper

7 Biology of HIV-1 transmission 89

Julie Overbaugh

SECTION 2: Prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of HIV infection

8 The design of a global HIV vaccine 97

Jerome H Kim, Nelson L Michael

9 HIV prevention 113

Salim S Abdool Karim

10 Laboratory testing for HIV infection 123

James C Shepherd, Oliver Laeyendecker, Thomas C Quinn

11 Overview of antiretroviral therapy 133

Susa Coffey, Paul A Volberding

12 Development and transmission of HIV drug resistance 155

Mark A Wainberg, Gerasimos J Zaharatos

13 Pharmacology of antiretroviral drugs 169

Concepta Merry, Charles W Flexner

14 Complications resulting from antiretroviral therapy for HIV infection 177

David Nolan, Simon Mallal, Peter Reiss

SECTION 3: Diseases associated with HIV infection

15 Oral complications of HIV infection 195

John S Greenspan, Deborah Greenspan

16 Ocular manifestations of AIDS 207

James P Dunn

17 Global HIV and dermatology 219

Toby Maurer, Robert Michelleti

18 Gastrointestinal disorders in HIV including diarrhea 237

Marie-Louise C Vachon, Douglas T Dieterich

19 Primary neurological manifestation of HIV/AIDS 249

David B Clifford, Mengesha A Teshome

20 Psychiatric barriers and the international AIDS epidemic 257

Chiadi U Onyike, Andrew F Angelino,

Glenn J Treisman

21 Cardiovascular complications of HIV infection 267

Rakesh K Mishra

22 Endocrine complications of HIV infection 275

Steven A Taylor, Carl Grunfeld,

Morris Schambelan

23 Renal complications of HIV infection 287

Jula K Inrig, Lynda A Szczech,

Trevor E Gerntholtz, Paul E Klotman

24 Pneumocystis pneumonia 297

Robert J Blount, J Lucian Davis,

Laurence Huang

25 Other HIV-related pneumonias 313

John G Bartlett

26 HIV-associated tuberculosis 325

Leyla Azis, Edward C Jones-Lo´pez,

Jerrold J Ellner

27 Disseminated Mycobacterium avium complex and other atypical mycobacterial infections 349

Mark A Jacobson

28 Candida in HIV infection 359

William G Powderly

29 Cryptococcosis and other fungal infections

(histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis)

in HIV-infected patients 369

Kathleen R Page, Richard E Chaisson,

Merle Sande

30 Infection due to Penicillium marneffei 389

Thira Sirisanthana, Khuanchai Supparatpinyo

31 AIDS-associated toxoplasmosis 397

Pablo A Moncada, Jose G Montoya

32 Hepatitis virus infections 411

Marion G Peters, Monika Sarkar

33 Bartonella infections in HIV-infected individuals 421

Jane E Koehler

34 Management of herpesvirus infections

(cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus) 433

W Lawrence Drew, Kim S Erlich

35 HIV-associated malignancies 455

Ronald T Mitsuyasu

36 STDs and syphilis 467

Elysia Larson, Jeffrey D Klausner

SECTION 4: Prevention and management

37 Prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV-1 485

Lynne M Mofenson

38 Managing HIV infection in children and adolescents 509

Elizabeth H Doby, Andrew T Pavia

39 Special issues regarding women with HIV infection 521

Ruth M Greenblatt, Monica Gandhi

40 HIV disease among substance users:

treatment issues 537

R Douglas Bruce, Frederick L Altice,

Gerald Friedland

41 The HIV-infected international traveler 551

Malcolm John

Index 561

About the Author

Paul Volberding

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Research Fellow;Marvin Sleisenger Professor and Vice Chair;Department of Medicine University of California San Francisco;San Francisco, CA, USA

Warner Greene

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Gladstone Institute of Virology and Immunology; Nick and Sue Hellmann Distinguished Professor of Translational Medicine; Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology; University of California, San Francisco; San Francisco, CA

Joep Lange

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine; Global Health; Academic Medical Center, University of Amsterdam; Amsterdam Institute for Global Health and Development; Amsterdam; The Netherlands

Joel Gallant

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology;Associate Director, Johns Hopkins AIDS Service;Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine;Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine;Baltimore, MD, USA

Nelson Sewankambo

