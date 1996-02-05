Sampling Source Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750619479, 9781483292823

Sampling Source Book

1st Edition

A Indexed Bibliography of the Literature of Sampling

Editors: C L Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781483292823
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th February 1996
Page Count: 400
Description

The Sampling Source Book is an invaluable guide to the world's literature on sampling and provides a timely and much needed focus on what is a diverse and important subject. Based on an exhaustive search of the world's literature, this index contains bibliographic references to journal articles, patents, conference proceedings, books, technical reports and standards. Details of databases searched and outlines are provided as to how the searches were conducted to facilitate update of the data by users of the index. The material contained in this source book has been assessed by specialists in sampling operations; assuring relevance of the material included. Comprehensive lists of suppliers of sampling equipment, consultants and professional bodies with expertise and interests in sampling are also presented.

Readership

Chemists, chemical engineers, process engineers, chemical process design engineers, instrumentation engineers in the process industries, consultants, research scientists, industries.

Table of Contents

How to use this book; Introduction; Equipment list; Index of suppliers; Consultants and contacts for finding further information; Index of contacts; Categorised bibliography; Index; Glossary/definitions

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292823

About the Editor

C L Thomas

Affiliations and Expertise

DIAS, UMIST

