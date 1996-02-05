Sampling Source Book
1st Edition
A Indexed Bibliography of the Literature of Sampling
Description
The Sampling Source Book is an invaluable guide to the world's literature on sampling and provides a timely and much needed focus on what is a diverse and important subject. Based on an exhaustive search of the world's literature, this index contains bibliographic references to journal articles, patents, conference proceedings, books, technical reports and standards. Details of databases searched and outlines are provided as to how the searches were conducted to facilitate update of the data by users of the index. The material contained in this source book has been assessed by specialists in sampling operations; assuring relevance of the material included. Comprehensive lists of suppliers of sampling equipment, consultants and professional bodies with expertise and interests in sampling are also presented.
Readership
Chemists, chemical engineers, process engineers, chemical process design engineers, instrumentation engineers in the process industries, consultants, research scientists, industries.
Table of Contents
How to use this book; Introduction; Equipment list; Index of suppliers; Consultants and contacts for finding further information; Index of contacts; Categorised bibliography; Index; Glossary/definitions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 5th February 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292823
About the Editor
C L Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
DIAS, UMIST