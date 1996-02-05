The Sampling Source Book is an invaluable guide to the world's literature on sampling and provides a timely and much needed focus on what is a diverse and important subject. Based on an exhaustive search of the world's literature, this index contains bibliographic references to journal articles, patents, conference proceedings, books, technical reports and standards. Details of databases searched and outlines are provided as to how the searches were conducted to facilitate update of the data by users of the index. The material contained in this source book has been assessed by specialists in sampling operations; assuring relevance of the material included. Comprehensive lists of suppliers of sampling equipment, consultants and professional bodies with expertise and interests in sampling are also presented.