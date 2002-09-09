Sampling and Sample Preparation in Field and Laboratory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505101, 9780080929453

Sampling and Sample Preparation in Field and Laboratory, Volume 37

1st Edition

Fundamentals and New Directions in Sample Preparation

Authors: Janusz Pawliszyn
eBook ISBN: 9780080929453
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444505101
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th September 2002
Page Count: 1166

Table of Contents

Sampling.

Sampling and sample preparation for indoor air analysis (J. Koziel). Sampling water and aqueous solutions (W. Wardenski, J. Namiesnik). Sampling selected solid material (B. Zygmunt, J. Namiesnik). Analytes losses during storage (B. Zielinska, W. Goliff).

Sample Matrices.

Automated diffusion based collection and measurement of atmospheric trace gases (P.K. Dasgupta). Automated measurement of atmospheric particle composition (P.K. Dasgupta). Physicochemical properties of aqueous and solid environmental matrices (A. Pashke). Characterisation of analyte binding and freely dissolved concentrations in environmental and biological materials (J. Hermens).

Extraction tech. fundamentals.

Unified theory of extraction (J. Pawliszyn). Headspace gas chromatography (Z. Penton). Liquid-liquid extraction techniques (F. Cantwell). Principles and practice of solid phase extraction (C.F. Poole, S.K. Poole). Solid phase microextraction (J. Pawliszyn). Membrane extraction (J. Pawliszyn). Liquid membrane techniques (J.A. Jönsson). Membrane inlet mass spectrometry (T. Kotiaho, F.R. Lauritsen). Extraction techniques for solid samples (J.R. Dean). Hot(subcritical)water extraction (S. Hawthorne). Recent developments in the chemistry and application of analytical derivatizations (J. Rosenfeld).

Applications.

Sampling and sample preparation for pheromone analysis (J. Millar). Sampling and sample preparation for fragrance analysis (F. Augusto, C. Alcaraz Zini). Sample preparation for aqueous matrices (K. Levsen). Sampling and sample preparation for clinical and pharmaceutical analysis (H. Kataoka, H. Lord). Automation of sample preparation for pharmaceutical and clinical analysis (D.Wells, T.L. Lloyd). Sampling and sample preparation for food analysis (M. Curren). Sample preparation techniques for soil analysis (J. Al-Hawari). New developments in sampling and sample preparation for forensic analysis (J.R. Almirall). Sampling and sample preparation for trace element speciation (R. Sturgeon, Z. Mester). Sample Cleanup and Concentration Techniques for Capillary Electrophoresis (X-Z. Wu).

New Materials.

Recent progress in membrane science and technology (T. Matsuura). Novel Fibrous Systems for Contaminant Removal (J. Economy, C. Mangun). New polymeric extraction materials (A. Malik). Immunosorbents in sample preparation (M.C. Hennion, V. Pichon).

Description

This title is the first comprehensive book on sampling and modern sample preparation techniques and has several main objectives: to facilitate recognition of sample preparation as both an integral part of the analytical process; to present a fundamental basis and unified theoretical approach for the professional development of sample preparation; to emphasize new developments in sample preparation technology; and to highlight the future impact of sample preparation on new directions in analytical science, particularly automation, miniaturization and field implementation.

Until recently, there has been relatively little scientific interest in sampling and sample preparation, however this situation is presently changing as sampling and sample preparation become integral parts of the analytical process with their own unique challenges and research opportunities.

Sampling and Sample Preparation for Field and Laboratory is an essential resource for all analytical chemists, and in particular those involved in method development. Not only does it cover the fundamental aspects of extraction, it also covers applications in various matrices and includes sampling strategies and equipment and how these can be integrated into the analytical process for maximum efficiency.

Readership

For all those involved in chemical analysis, as well as for graduate and professional courses.

Details

No. of pages:
1166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080929453
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444505101

About the Authors

Janusz Pawliszyn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Waterloo, Canada

