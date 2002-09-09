Sampling and Sample Preparation in Field and Laboratory, Volume 37

Sampling.

Sampling and sample preparation for indoor air analysis (J. Koziel). Sampling water and aqueous solutions (W. Wardenski, J. Namiesnik). Sampling selected solid material (B. Zygmunt, J. Namiesnik). Analytes losses during storage (B. Zielinska, W. Goliff).

Sample Matrices.

Automated diffusion based collection and measurement of atmospheric trace gases (P.K. Dasgupta). Automated measurement of atmospheric particle composition (P.K. Dasgupta). Physicochemical properties of aqueous and solid environmental matrices (A. Pashke). Characterisation of analyte binding and freely dissolved concentrations in environmental and biological materials (J. Hermens).

Extraction tech. fundamentals.

Unified theory of extraction (J. Pawliszyn). Headspace gas chromatography (Z. Penton). Liquid-liquid extraction techniques (F. Cantwell). Principles and practice of solid phase extraction (C.F. Poole, S.K. Poole). Solid phase microextraction (J. Pawliszyn). Membrane extraction (J. Pawliszyn). Liquid membrane techniques (J.A. Jönsson). Membrane inlet mass spectrometry (T. Kotiaho, F.R. Lauritsen). Extraction techniques for solid samples (J.R. Dean). Hot(subcritical)water extraction (S. Hawthorne). Recent developments in the chemistry and application of analytical derivatizations (J. Rosenfeld).

Applications.

Sampling and sample preparation for pheromone analysis (J. Millar). Sampling and sample preparation for fragrance analysis (F. Augusto, C. Alcaraz Zini). Sample preparation for aqueous matrices (K. Levsen). Sampling and sample preparation for clinical and pharmaceutical analysis (H. Kataoka, H. Lord). Automation of sample preparation for pharmaceutical and clinical analysis (D.Wells, T.L. Lloyd). Sampling and sample preparation for food analysis (M. Curren). Sample preparation techniques for soil analysis (J. Al-Hawari). New developments in sampling and sample preparation for forensic analysis (J.R. Almirall). Sampling and sample preparation for trace element speciation (R. Sturgeon, Z. Mester). Sample Cleanup and Concentration Techniques for Capillary Electrophoresis (X-Z. Wu).

New Materials.

Recent progress in membrane science and technology (T. Matsuura). Novel Fibrous Systems for Contaminant Removal (J. Economy, C. Mangun). New polymeric extraction materials (A. Malik). Immunosorbents in sample preparation (M.C. Hennion, V. Pichon).