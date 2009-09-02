Sample Surveys: Inference and Analysis, Volume 29B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1. Sampling and Survey Design
Introduction to Part 1
1. Introduction to Survey Sampling
2. Sampling with Unequal Probabilities
3. Two-Phase Sampling
4. Multiple-Frame Surveys
5. Designs for Surveys over Time
6. Sampling of Rare Populations
7. Design, Conduct, and Analysis of Random-Digit Dialing Surveys
Part 2. Survey Processing
Introduction to Part 2
8. Nonresponse andWeighting
9. Statistical Data Editing
10. Imputation and Inference in the Presence of Missing Data
11. Dealing with Outliers in Survey Data
12. Measurement Errors in Sample Surveys
13. Computer Software for Sample Surveys
14. Record Linkage
15. Statistical Disclosure Control for Survey Data
Part 3. Survey Applications
Introduction to Part 3
16. Sampling and Estimation in Household Surveys
17. Sampling and Estimation in Business Surveys
18. Sampling, Data Collection, and Estimation in Agricultural Surveys
19. Sampling and Inference in Environmental Surveys
20. Survey Sampling Methods in Marketing Research: A Review of Telephone, Mall Intercept, Panel, andWeb Surveys
21. Sample Surveys and Censuses
22. Opinion and Election Polls
Volume 29B: Inference and Analysis
Part 4. Alternative Approaches to Inference from
Introduction to Part 4
23. Model-Based Prediction of Finite Population Totals
24. Design- and Model-Based Inference for Model Parameters
25. CalibrationWeighting: Combining Probability Samples and Linear Prediction Models
26. Estimating Functions and Survey Sampling
27. Nonparametric and Semiparametric Estimation in Complex Surveys
28. Resampling Methods in Surveys
29. Bayesian Developments in Survey Sampling
30. Empirical Likelihood Methods
Part 5. Special Estimation and Inference Problems
31. Design-based Methods of Estimation for Domains and Small Areas
32. Model-Based Approach to Small Area Estimation
33. Design and Analysis of Surveys Repeated over Time
34. The Analysis of Longitudinal Surveys
35. Categorical Data Analysis for Simple and Complex Surveys
36. Inference on Distribution Functions and Quantiles
37. Scatterplots with Survey Data
Part 6. Informative Sampling and Theoretical Aspects
38. Population-Based Case-Control Studies
39. Inference under Informative Sampling
40. Asymptotics in Finite Population Sampling
41. Some Decision-Theoretic Aspects of Finite Population Sampling
Description
Handbook of Statistics_29B contains the most comprehensive account of sample surveys theory and practice to date. It is a second volume on sample surveys, with the goal of updating and extending the sampling volume published as volume 6 of the Handbook of Statistics in 1988. The present handbook is divided into two volumes (29A and 29B), with a total of 41 chapters, covering current developments in almost every aspect of sample surveys, with references to important contributions and available software. It can serve as a self contained guide to researchers and practitioners, with appropriate balance between theory and real life applications.
Each of the two volumes is divided into three parts, with each part preceded by an introduction, summarizing the main developments in the areas covered in that part. Volume 1 deals with methods of sample selection and data processing, with the later including editing and imputation, handling of outliers and measurement errors, and methods of disclosure control. The volume contains also a large variety of applications in specialized areas such as household and business surveys, marketing research, opinion polls and censuses. Volume 2 is concerned with inference, distinguishing between design-based and model-based methods and focusing on specific problems such as small area estimation, analysis of longitudinal data, categorical data analysis and inference on distribution functions. The volume contains also chapters dealing with case-control studies, asymptotic properties of estimators and decision theoretic aspects.
Key Features
- Comprehensive account of recent developments in sample survey theory and practice
- Covers a wide variety of diverse applications
- Comprehensive bibliography
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in sample surveys, Sampling and survey design, Survey processing, Survey applications, Inference from survey data, Informative sampling and theoretical aspects
About the Series Volume Editors
Danny Pfeffermann Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Statistics, Hebrew University, Israel
C.R. Rao Series Volume Editor
Professor C. R. Rao, born in India, is one of this century's foremost statisticians, and received his education in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Calcutta. He is Emeritus Holder of the Eberly Family Chair in Statistics at Penn State and Director of the Center for Multivariate Analysis. He has long been recognized as one of the world's top statisticians, and has been awarded 34 honorary doctorates from universities in 19 countries spanning 6 continents. His research has influenced not only statistics, but also the physical, social and natural sciences and engineering.
In 2011 he was recipient of the Royal Statistical Society's Guy Medal in Gold which is awarded triennially to those "who are judged to have merited a signal mark of distinction by reason of their innovative contributions to the theory or application of statistics". It can be awarded both to fellows (members) of the Society and to non-fellows. Since its inception 120 years ago the Gold Medal has been awarded to 34 distinguished statisticians. The first medal was awarded to Charles Booth in 1892. Only two statisticians, H. Cramer (Norwegian) and J. Neyman (Polish), outside Great Britain were awarded the Gold medal and C. R. Rao is the first non-European and non-American to receive the award.
Other awards he has received are the Gold Medal of Calcutta University, Wilks Medal of the American Statistical Association, Wilks Army Medal, Guy Medal in Silver of the Royal Statistical Society (UK), Megnadh Saha Medal and Srinivasa Ramanujan Medal of the Indian National Science Academy, J.C.Bose Gold Medal of Bose Institute and Mahalanobis Centenary Gold Medal of the Indian Science Congress, the Bhatnagar award of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India and the Government of India honored him with the second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, for “outstanding contributions to Science and Engineering / Statistics”, and also instituted a cash award in honor of C R Rao, “to be given once in two years to a young statistician for work done during the preceding 3 years in any field of statistics”.
For his outstanding achievements Rao has been honored with the establishment of an institute named after him, C.R.Rao Advanced Institute for Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, in the campus of the University of Hyderabad, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA