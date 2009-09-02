Sample Surveys: Inference and Analysis, Volume 29B

Part 1. Sampling and Survey Design

Introduction to Part 1

1. Introduction to Survey Sampling

2. Sampling with Unequal Probabilities

3. Two-Phase Sampling

4. Multiple-Frame Surveys

5. Designs for Surveys over Time

6. Sampling of Rare Populations

7. Design, Conduct, and Analysis of Random-Digit Dialing Surveys

Part 2. Survey Processing

Introduction to Part 2

8. Nonresponse andWeighting

9. Statistical Data Editing

10. Imputation and Inference in the Presence of Missing Data

11. Dealing with Outliers in Survey Data

12. Measurement Errors in Sample Surveys

13. Computer Software for Sample Surveys

14. Record Linkage

15. Statistical Disclosure Control for Survey Data

Part 3. Survey Applications

Introduction to Part 3

16. Sampling and Estimation in Household Surveys

17. Sampling and Estimation in Business Surveys

18. Sampling, Data Collection, and Estimation in Agricultural Surveys

19. Sampling and Inference in Environmental Surveys

20. Survey Sampling Methods in Marketing Research: A Review of Telephone, Mall Intercept, Panel, andWeb Surveys

21. Sample Surveys and Censuses

22. Opinion and Election Polls

Volume 29B: Inference and Analysis

Part 4. Alternative Approaches to Inference from

Introduction to Part 4

23. Model-Based Prediction of Finite Population Totals

24. Design- and Model-Based Inference for Model Parameters

25. CalibrationWeighting: Combining Probability Samples and Linear Prediction Models

26. Estimating Functions and Survey Sampling

27. Nonparametric and Semiparametric Estimation in Complex Surveys

28. Resampling Methods in Surveys

29. Bayesian Developments in Survey Sampling

30. Empirical Likelihood Methods

Part 5. Special Estimation and Inference Problems

31. Design-based Methods of Estimation for Domains and Small Areas

32. Model-Based Approach to Small Area Estimation

33. Design and Analysis of Surveys Repeated over Time

34. The Analysis of Longitudinal Surveys

35. Categorical Data Analysis for Simple and Complex Surveys

36. Inference on Distribution Functions and Quantiles

37. Scatterplots with Survey Data

Part 6. Informative Sampling and Theoretical Aspects

38. Population-Based Case-Control Studies

39. Inference under Informative Sampling

40. Asymptotics in Finite Population Sampling

41. Some Decision-Theoretic Aspects of Finite Population Sampling