Salt, Fat and Sugar Reduction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128197417

Salt, Fat and Sugar Reduction

1st Edition

Sensory Approaches for Nutritional Reformulation of foods and beverages

Authors: Maurice O'Sullivan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128197417
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 244
Description

Salt, Fat and Sugar Reduction: Sensory Approaches for Nutritional Reformulation of foods and beverages explores the major negative targeted ingredients, salt, sugar and fat, and their current scientific basis for linking them to the civilization diseases. The sensory techniques that can be used for developing consumer appealing nutritional optimized products will also be discussed as well as other aspects such as shelf life and physicochemical analysis.

Consumer awareness of the negative nutritional impact of these ingredients will be discussed through feedback from some recent survey work as well as government initiatives such as sequential ingredient reduction programs. Sugar, fat and salt taxes will also be discussed as well as the factors that are drivers for nutritional optimization through reformulation in the food and beverage industries.

Salt, Fat and Sugar Reduction: Sensory Approaches for Nutritional Reformulation of foods and beverages is sure to be a welcomed resource for undergraduate and postgraduate students and academics, including food scientists and food and nutrition researchers, as well as those who work in the food and beverage industries, specifically in production, R&D and quality.

Key Features

  • Provides a clear outline of current legislation of global ingredient taxes
  • Demonstrates effective protocols, sensory, multivariate and physico-chemical for salt, fat, sugar reduction
  • Outlines reduction protocols, with and without the use of replacer ingredients for salt, fat, sugar reduction
  • Illustrates the full process chain, consumer to packaging, and the effects of reformulation by reduction of ingredients

Readership

Academics, including food scientists and food and nutrition researchers, members of the food and beverage industries, specifically those in production, R&D and quality, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate students

Table of Contents

1. Regulation-Understanding the requirement to reformulate
2. Reduced sugar products and challenges
3. Reduced Fat products and challenges
4. Reduced salt products and challenges
5. Other nutritional modifications
6. Descriptive methods for reformulation
7. Quantitative and Qualitative Affective methods for reformulation
8. Rapid (Hybrid) methods for reformulation
9. Discrimination testing for product validation
10. Validation and safety
11. Packaging-Compenatatory processes
12. Magnitude estimation and instrumental analysis

About the Author

Maurice O'Sullivan

Dr. Maurice O'Sullivan has worked in the food industry as a flavor chemist for Diageo Baileys and Guinness as well as holding the position of Global Regulatory Affairs Manager for Diageo Baileys. He has also worked as a food technologist and product development scientist for Dawn Farm Foods. He has a Ph.D. in Sensory and Consumer science from the Department of Food Science, University of Copenhagen, Denmark as well as MSc. and BSc. Degrees in Food Science and Technology from University College Cork (UCC). Currently he is working in the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University College Cork as a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, managing sensory and flavor based projects involving a diverse selection of products as well as lecturing in sensory science. He has published over 60+ research papers in the area of sensory and consumer science (+20 in preparation ) as well as 61 conference presentations and 13 book chapters. He collaborates extensively with the food industry on varied product optimization and development projects. He is a member of the European Sensory Network (ESN) as well as research coordinator for the FoodUnique network.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sensory Scientist at the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University College Cork, Ireland

