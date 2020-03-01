Salt, Fat and Sugar Reduction: Sensory Approaches for Nutritional Reformulation of foods and beverages explores the major negative targeted ingredients, salt, sugar and fat, and their current scientific basis for linking them to the civilization diseases. The sensory techniques that can be used for developing consumer appealing nutritional optimized products will also be discussed as well as other aspects such as shelf life and physicochemical analysis.

Consumer awareness of the negative nutritional impact of these ingredients will be discussed through feedback from some recent survey work as well as government initiatives such as sequential ingredient reduction programs. Sugar, fat and salt taxes will also be discussed as well as the factors that are drivers for nutritional optimization through reformulation in the food and beverage industries.

Salt, Fat and Sugar Reduction: Sensory Approaches for Nutritional Reformulation of foods and beverages is sure to be a welcomed resource for undergraduate and postgraduate students and academics, including food scientists and food and nutrition researchers, as well as those who work in the food and beverage industries, specifically in production, R&D and quality.

