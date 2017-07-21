Saliva Protection and Transmissible Diseases

Jacobo Limeres graduated in Dentistry at the Santiago de Compostela University (USC) and got the PhD degree afterwards. He is the Director of the Stomatology Department of the School of Medicine and Dentistry (USC). Also he is the Coordinator of the Exchange Program for Dental Studies in the USC and the Coordinator of the Program for Dental Care of severely handicapped patients, developed in the Special Needs Unit of the USC in agreement with the Galician Healthcare Service. He is the Co-director of the Postgraduate course, Master in Dentistry for Medically compromised patients at the USC and currently is the President of the Spanish Society of Dentistry for Handicapped and Special Needs Patients. He is also member of the council of the International Association for Disability and Oral Health (iADH). He has written about 70 peer-reviewed papers and co-authored several books.