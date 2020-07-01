Salinity Gradient Heat Engines edited by Dr. Tamburini, Dr. Cipollina and Dr. Micale classifies all the existing SGHEs and presents an in-depth analysis of fundamentals, applications and perspectives on each. The main SGHEs analysed in this publication are Osmotic, the Reverse Electrodialysis and the Accumulator Mixing Heat Engines. The production and regeneration unit of both cycles are described and analysed alongside the related economic and environmental aspects. This approach provides the reader with very thorough knowledge on how these technologies can be developed and implemented as a low-impact power generation technique, wherever low-temperature waste-heat is available.

This book is a unique reference for all industry professionals aiming to solve the problem of recovering low-grade heat, and the development of innovative technologies for power generation. It is also an important reference for all those involved in energy efficiency and sustainability, as it provides a more accessible resource for those without particularly high-levels of technological knowledge on related components of SGHEs such as desalination, thermolytic salts and membranes etc. It will also be a very beneficial resource for academic researchers and graduate students across various disciplines including energy engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry, physics, electrical and mechanical engineering.