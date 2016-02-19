Saline Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166803, 9781483194288

Saline Therapy

1st Edition

Clinical Treatises on the Pathology and Therapy of Disorders of Metabolism and Nutrition

Authors: Carl Von Noorden Carl Dapper
eBook ISBN: 9781483194288
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1904
Page Count: 92
Description

Saline Therapy: Clinical Treatises on the Pathology and Therapy of Disorders of Metabolism and Nutrition presents the influence of the sodium chloride waters on the digestion in conditions of disturbed gastric secretion as well as in diabetes, gout, and other diseases of nutrition.
This book discusses the systematic study of the effect of saline mineral waters on various pathological conditions. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the effect of natural saline waters and sodium chloride solutions on the excretion of hydrochloric acid. This text then examines several experiments concerning the digestion of albumin in the test tube, with and without the addition of sodium chloride. Other chapters consider the influence of saline water on the digestion of fats. This book discusses as well the effect of saline mineral water on the breakdown of the proteids and on the excretion of uric acid. The final chapter deals with the general diet in the course of water treatment. This book is a valuable resource for clinicians.

Table of Contents


I. The Influence of Saline Mineral Waters on Gastric Secretion

a. Cases of Anacidity and Subacidity of the Gastric Juice

b. Cases with Hyperacidity of the Gastric Juice

II. The Effect of Saline Mineral Waters on the Absorption of Food and Particularly on the Digestion of Fats

III. The Influence of Saline Mineral Waters on the Metabolism of Proteids

IV. The Influence of Saline Mineral Waturs on the Excretion of Uric Acid

V. The Use of Fruits, Salads, Vinegar, etc., in the Course of Water Cures

VI. Bibliography


About the Author

Carl Von Noorden

Carl Dapper

