Saline Therapy: Clinical Treatises on the Pathology and Therapy of Disorders of Metabolism and Nutrition presents the influence of the sodium chloride waters on the digestion in conditions of disturbed gastric secretion as well as in diabetes, gout, and other diseases of nutrition.

This book discusses the systematic study of the effect of saline mineral waters on various pathological conditions. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the effect of natural saline waters and sodium chloride solutions on the excretion of hydrochloric acid. This text then examines several experiments concerning the digestion of albumin in the test tube, with and without the addition of sodium chloride. Other chapters consider the influence of saline water on the digestion of fats. This book discusses as well the effect of saline mineral water on the breakdown of the proteids and on the excretion of uric acid. The final chapter deals with the general diet in the course of water treatment. This book is a valuable resource for clinicians.