Saffron
1st Edition
The Age-Old Panacea in a New Light
Description
Saffron: The Age-Old Panacea in a New Light is the first book to detail the functions and effect of saffron in medicinal situations. Saffron is the dried stigma of Crocus sativus L., family Iridaceae. It is a perpetual bulb found mainly in Asia and Europe and is widely cultivated in Iran, India and Mediterranean countries especially in the area of Kozani in Greece. Various studies have shown that saffron reduces seizures and delays convulsions, acts as neuroprotective agent against cerebral ischemia, brain damage, and Alzheimer and Parkinson disease by reducing oxidative stress and balancing reactive oxygen species and reactive nitrogen species which are the byproducts of cellular metabolic redox reactions. It also reduces depression, hypnosis and anxiety and enhances learning and memory skills. Through the many advancements in modern medicines, the search for newer drugs is still going on which has little to negligible side effect on the human body, and herbal drugs such as saffron could play a significant role. In this book the medicinal aspects of saffron will be comprehensively discussed and the effect saffron imparts on various diseases of the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, digestive system, locomotor system, urogenital system, eye, skin, and immune system, along with their mechanism of action, will be discussed with the help of figures and tables. Saffron: The Age-Old Panacea in a New Light will be useful to researchers and students in the fields of pharmaceutical science, pharmacy and pharmacognosy as well as those in medicine, biotechnology, botany, biochemistry nutrition and chemistry.
Key Features
- Outlines the history of the medicinal use of saffron
- Provides details on the mechanism of action of saffron
- Explores the effect of saffron on specific aspects of the body
Readership
Researchers and students in the fields of pharmaceutical science, pharmacy and pharmacognosy. Those in medicine, biotechnology, botany, biochemistry nutrition and chemistry may also find this book useful
Table of Contents
1. Central nervous system
2. Cardiovascular system
3. Digestive system
4. Locomotor system
5. Uro-genital system
6. Eye
7. Skin
8. Immunity System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184622
About the Editor
Maryam Sarwat
Dr. Maryam Sarwat is Senior Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology at Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Amity University, Noida, India. She has presented her research in various conferences nationally as well as internationally (France, the Czech Republic, and Germany). Based on her research findings, Dr. Sarwat has filed two patents. She has 25 international publications. She received the Scientist of the Year award in 2015 from the International Board of Awards of the National Academy of Environmental Sciences of India. She is the author of Stress Signalling in Plants, Genomics and Proteomics Perspective (Springer 2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Assistant Professor, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Amity University, Noida, India
Sajida Sumaya
Dr. Sajida Sumaya is a practitioner of Unani Medicine. She has done Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) from A & U Tibbiya college & Hospital, Karol Bagh, New Delhi. She has also done Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education from IGNOU, New Delhi. She has worked with six different hospitals of Govt. of India (Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital; Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital; Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital; Dr. N.C. Joshi Memorial Hospital; Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital). She has done one year internship at A&U Tibbiya college and hospital, Karol Bagh, New Delhi and a House job as a House surgeon at the same Hospital. She has also worked as Unani consultant and RMO at Dr. Lal’s Hospital, New Delhi, Sankhwar Hospital and Divine Hospital. She is also an experienced Unani consultant at her own polyclinic in New Delhi. She is working as Senior Research Fellow in a Government of India Sponsored project on Anticancer activities of Saffron Drugs at Amity University, NOIDA. She has presented her research work in conferences and seminars. She has also participated in trainings (Indian Pharmacopoeia commission, Govt. of India, Ghaziabad) and workshops (Central Council for research in unani medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi) regarding her research work on saffron.
Affiliations and Expertise
Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Amity University, NOIDA, India