Saffron: The Age-Old Panacea in a New Light is the first book to detail the functions and effect of saffron in medicinal situations. Saffron is the dried stigma of Crocus sativus L., family Iridaceae. It is a perpetual bulb found mainly in Asia and Europe and is widely cultivated in Iran, India and Mediterranean countries especially in the area of Kozani in Greece. Various studies have shown that saffron reduces seizures and delays convulsions, acts as neuroprotective agent against cerebral ischemia, brain damage, and Alzheimer and Parkinson disease by reducing oxidative stress and balancing reactive oxygen species and reactive nitrogen species which are the byproducts of cellular metabolic redox reactions. It also reduces depression, hypnosis and anxiety and enhances learning and memory skills. Through the many advancements in modern medicines, the search for newer drugs is still going on which has little to negligible side effect on the human body, and herbal drugs such as saffron could play a significant role. In this book the medicinal aspects of saffron will be comprehensively discussed and the effect saffron imparts on various diseases of the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, digestive system, locomotor system, urogenital system, eye, skin, and immune system, along with their mechanism of action, will be discussed with the help of figures and tables. Saffron: The Age-Old Panacea in a New Light will be useful to researchers and students in the fields of pharmaceutical science, pharmacy and pharmacognosy as well as those in medicine, biotechnology, botany, biochemistry nutrition and chemistry.