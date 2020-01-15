Section One: Cultural and Social Aspects of Saffron

1. Saffron and Folklore

2. Saffron and Religions

3. Saffron in the Ancient History of Iran

Section Two: Saffron Production

4. Evolution, Botanical and Agricultural Characteristics of Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) and Related Species

5. Soil Conditions for Sustainable Saffron Production

6. Water Requirement of Saffron

7. Saffron Seeds- The Corm

8. Advances in Modeling Saffron Growth and Development at Different Scales

9. Saffron Crop Protection

10. Ecophysiology of Saffron

11. Emerging Innovation in Saffron

Section Three: Genetics and Biotechnology of Saffron

12. Molecular Biology and Genetics of Crocus sativus L.

13. Tissue and Cell Culture of Saffron

14. Secondary Metabolites in Saffron

Section Four: Saffron Processing

15. Dehydration of Saffron Stigmas

16. Assessment and Monitoring of Saffron Microbiological Criteria

17. Saffron Adulteration

Section Five: Economy and Trade of Saffron

18. Saffron Cultivation: An Economic Analysis

19. Saffron Marketing: Challenges and Opportunities

20. Environmental-Economic Analysis of Saffron Production with the Emphasis of Energy, Environmental Impacts and Ecosystem Functions

Section Six: Saffron and Health

21. History of Saffron in Medicine

22. Phytochemistry of Saffron

23. Saffron in Traditional Medicine

24. The Effectiveness of Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) on Memory Function, Learning Ability and Epilepsy

25. Antidepressant and Antianxiety Properties of Saffron

26. Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) and its Constituents; their Anti-Inflammatory and Immunomodulatory Effects

27. Cardiovascular Effects of Saffron and its Active Constituents

28. Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) and its Main Constituents, their Effect on Respiratory System

29. Saffron in Metabolic Disorders

30. Available Saffron Formulations and Patents