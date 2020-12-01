COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Saffron - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128212196

Saffron

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Charis Galanakis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128212196
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 275
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
134.00
175.00
280.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Saffron connects the properties, metabolism, and health effects of saffron ingredients with processing issues and explores the industrial applications that are affected by these aspects. The book addresses the in vitro and in vivo antioxidant activities of bioactive compounds found in saffron and investigates recovery methods for the extraction of these target ingredients, as well as their encapsulation. Each of these methods aims to prevent the degradation of saffron's bioactive compounds by environmental factors and to improve their bioavailability in different applications.

Saffron is an excellent reference for food scientists, technologists, and chemists; new product developers; researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry; and pharmacologists, pharmacists, and clinicians interested in nutrition and metabolism.

Key Features

  • Analyzes the potentiality of already commercialized processes and products
  • Discusses metabolomics, effect of saffron against chronic diseases, as well as efficacy and safety issues
  • Investigates recovery technologies and applications in foods and nutraceutical markets

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, and chemists working in the whole food science field; new product developers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry; pharmacologists, pharmacists and clinicians interested in nutrition and metabolism

Table of Contents

1. Biochemistry and metabolism
2. Antioxidant activities of bioactive compounds and various extracts obtained from saffron
3. Extraction of bioactive compounds from saffron species
4. Emerging technologies for the recovery of bioactive compounds from saffron species
5. Encapsulation of Saffron Bioactive Compounds
6. Saffron as Natural Food Colorant and Applications
7. Use of saffron as a functional food and saffron nutraceuticals
8. Patent survey on saffron and its multiple applications: an update

Details

No. of pages:
275
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2023
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128212196

About the Editor

Charis Galanakis

Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.