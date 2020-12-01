Saffron connects the properties, metabolism, and health effects of saffron ingredients with processing issues and explores the industrial applications that are affected by these aspects. The book addresses the in vitro and in vivo antioxidant activities of bioactive compounds found in saffron and investigates recovery methods for the extraction of these target ingredients, as well as their encapsulation. Each of these methods aims to prevent the degradation of saffron's bioactive compounds by environmental factors and to improve their bioavailability in different applications.

Saffron is an excellent reference for food scientists, technologists, and chemists; new product developers; researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry; and pharmacologists, pharmacists, and clinicians interested in nutrition and metabolism.