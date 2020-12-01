Saffron
1st Edition
Description
Saffron connects the properties, metabolism, and health effects of saffron ingredients with processing issues and explores the industrial applications that are affected by these aspects. The book addresses the in vitro and in vivo antioxidant activities of bioactive compounds found in saffron and investigates recovery methods for the extraction of these target ingredients, as well as their encapsulation. Each of these methods aims to prevent the degradation of saffron's bioactive compounds by environmental factors and to improve their bioavailability in different applications.
Saffron is an excellent reference for food scientists, technologists, and chemists; new product developers; researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry; and pharmacologists, pharmacists, and clinicians interested in nutrition and metabolism.
Key Features
- Analyzes the potentiality of already commercialized processes and products
- Discusses metabolomics, effect of saffron against chronic diseases, as well as efficacy and safety issues
- Investigates recovery technologies and applications in foods and nutraceutical markets
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, and chemists working in the whole food science field; new product developers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry; pharmacologists, pharmacists and clinicians interested in nutrition and metabolism
Table of Contents
1. Biochemistry and metabolism
2. Antioxidant activities of bioactive compounds and various extracts obtained from saffron
3. Extraction of bioactive compounds from saffron species
4. Emerging technologies for the recovery of bioactive compounds from saffron species
5. Encapsulation of Saffron Bioactive Compounds
6. Saffron as Natural Food Colorant and Applications
7. Use of saffron as a functional food and saffron nutraceuticals
8. Patent survey on saffron and its multiple applications: an update
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2023
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212196
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
