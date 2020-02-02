Saffron: Science, Technology and Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128186381

Saffron: Science, Technology and Health

1st Edition

Editors: Alireza Koocheki Mohammad Khajeh-Hosseini
Paperback ISBN: 9780128186381
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 2nd February 2020
Page Count: 483
Description

Saffron possesses a set of somewhat unique agronomical, ecological, social and physiological characteristics. And, there are various chemical components present in saffron, including carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, color pigment, aromatic and flavoring agents. Saffron has a long history of use in traditional medicine, and in recent years, the application of saffron in the medical industry as a cancer curing and antidepressant agent has brought more attention to this crop. There is also growing trend of saffron use in the conventional food industry in the development of new products, such as saffron desert, cream, butter, beverages, powders, cake mix, and soups.

Intended for nutrition scientists and scientists and technologists working in the areas of food, agriculture, new product development, and pharmacology, Saffron: Science, Technology and Health summarizes the scientific, technical, and health aspects of this crop.

Key Features

  • Summarizes scientific, technical, and health aspects of saffron
  • Explores use of saffron in the conventional food industry in the development of new products
  • Uncovers the unique agronomical, ecological, social, and physiological characteristics of saffron

Readership

Nutrition scientists and scientists and technologists working in the areas of food, agriculture, new product development, and pharmacology

Table of Contents

Section One: Cultural and Social Aspects of Saffron
1. Saffron and Folklore 
2. Saffron and Religions
3. Saffron in the Ancient History of Iran

Section Two: Saffron Production
4. Evolution, Botanical and Agricultural Characteristic of Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) and Related Species
5. Soil Conditions for Sustainable Saffron Production
6. Water Requirement of Saffron
7. Saffron Seeds- The Corm
8. Advances in Modeling Saffron Growth and Development at Different Scales
9. Saffron Crop Protection
10.  Ecophysiology of Saffron
11. Emerging Innovation in Saffron

Section Three: Genetics and Biotechnology of Saffron
12. Molecular Biology and Genetics of Crocus sativus L.
13. Tissue and Cell Culture of Saffron
14.  Secondary Metabolites in Saffron

Section Four: Saffron Processing
15. Dehydration of Saffron Stigmas
16. Assessment and Monitoring of Saffron Microbiological Criteria
17. Saffron Adulteration

Section Five: Economy and Trade of Saffron
18. Saffron Cultivation: An Economic Analysis
19.  Saffron Marketing: Challenges and Opportunities
20. Environmental-Economic Analysis of Saffron Production with the Emphasis of Energy, Environmental Impacts and Ecosystem Functions

Section Six: Saffron and Health
21.  History of Saffron in Medicine
22. Phytochemistry of Saffron
23.  Saffron in Traditional Medicine
24. The Effectiveness of Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) on Memory Function, Learning Ability and Epilepsy
25.  Antidepressant and Antianxiety Properties of Saffron
26.  Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) and its Constituents; their Anti-Inflammatory and Immunomodulatory Effects
27. Cardiovascular Effects of Saffron and its Active Constituents
28. Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) and its Main Constituents, their Effect on Respiratory System
29. Saffron in Metabolic Disorders
30. Available Saffron Formulations and Patents

About the Editor

Alireza Koocheki

Department of Agrotechnology, Faculty of Agriculture, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran Dr. Alireza Koocheki is professor at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad in Mashhad, Iran. Dr. Koocheki earned a BSc in crop production from the University of Jundi-Shapur, Ahwaz, Iran, and an MSc and PhD in crop production from the University of Wales in the United Kingdom

Mohammad Khajeh-Hosseini

Department of Agrotechnology, Faculty of Agriculture, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran Mohammad Khajeh-Hosseini is an associate professor and is currently the Head of the department of Crop Science at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad in Iran. He completed his BSc in Agronomy and Crop Breeding and MSc in Agronomy at the Faculty of Agriculture, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran and his PhD in Seed Science & Technology under supervision of Dr Alison Powell at the University of Aberdeen. His research interests include seed vigor, seed dormancy of medicinal plants, and crop transplanting

