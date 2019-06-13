Safety Training for Obstetric Emergencies

Developed to improve patient safety during labor and delivery, the OB F.A.S.T. (Obstetrical Feasible Approach to Safety Training) simulation program is a proven, award-winning resource is designed for all members of the interdisciplinary obstetrics team to use together. Written by Dr. Giancarlo Mari, who developed the program and currently trains providers around the U.S. and the world, this volume helps teams strengthen their common knowledge of obstetric emergencies. This knowledge is then applied to rehearse emergencies together and prepare team members to provide a safe labor and delivery experience for every mother and child.