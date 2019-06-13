Safety Training for Obstetric Emergencies
1st Edition
The OB F.A.S.T Approach
Authors: Giancarlo Mari
eBook ISBN: 9780323697200
Paperback ISBN: 9780323696722
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th June 2019
Page Count: 210
Description
Developed to improve patient safety during labor and delivery, the OB F.A.S.T. (Obstetrical Feasible Approach to Safety Training) simulation program is a proven, award-winning resource is designed for all members of the interdisciplinary obstetrics team to use together. Written by Dr. Giancarlo Mari, who developed the program and currently trains providers around the U.S. and the world, this volume helps teams strengthen their common knowledge of obstetric emergencies. This knowledge is then applied to rehearse emergencies together and prepare team members to provide a safe labor and delivery experience for every mother and child.
Details
About the Author
Giancarlo Mari
