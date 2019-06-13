Safety Training for Obstetric Emergencies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323696722, 9780323697200

Safety Training for Obstetric Emergencies

1st Edition

The OB F.A.S.T Approach

Authors: Giancarlo Mari
eBook ISBN: 9780323697200
Paperback ISBN: 9780323696722
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th June 2019
Page Count: 210
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Developed to improve patient safety during labor and delivery, the OB F.A.S.T. (Obstetrical Feasible Approach to Safety Training) simulation program is a proven, award-winning resource is designed for all members of the interdisciplinary obstetrics team to use together. Written by Dr. Giancarlo Mari, who developed the program and currently trains providers around the U.S. and the world, this volume helps teams strengthen their common knowledge of obstetric emergencies. This knowledge is then applied to rehearse emergencies together and prepare team members to provide a safe labor and delivery experience for every mother and child.

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323697200
Paperback ISBN:
9780323696722

About the Author

Giancarlo Mari

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.