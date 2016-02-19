Safety of Computer Control Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244532, 9781483153759

Safety of Computer Control Systems

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, 16-18 May 1979

Editors: R. Lauber
eBook ISBN: 9781483153759
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 230
Description

Safety of Computer Control Systems is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, held in Stuttgart, Germany on May 16-18, 1979.
This book discusses the inherent problems in the hardware and software application of computerized control to automated systems safeguarding human life, property, and the environment. The papers discuss more specific concerns, such as railway systems, aircraft landing systems, nuclear power stations, chemical reactors, elevators, and cranes.
The book also describes the safety and reliability of complex industrial computer systems together with an example showing the application of computers in power plants. One paper presents guidelines in documenting safety related computer systems that will help various parties who are involved in their purchase and operation. Another paper discusses how to detect failures in microcomputer systems such as memory violations and invalid operation code detectors. This book then concludes by discussing the necessity of inspecting process computers used in nuclear power plants, especially when computers are used in reactor protection, control rod, and authentication of log-in systems.
This collection can be of interest for students of programming, process-computer analysts, heads of computer technology departments and institutions, and lecturers in industrial computer programming and design.

Table of Contents


Preface

Session 1. Opening of the Workshop

Introduction into the Subject of the Workshop

Safety and Reliability - Their Terms and Models of Complex Systems

Experience with Computers on some UK Power Plants

Session 2. Project Management and Documentation

Guidelines for the Documentation of Safety Related Computer Systems

Safety Considerations in Project Management of Computerized Automation Systems

Standards for the Production of High Quality Systems

Session 3. Systems Design and Interfaces

Functional Redundancy to Achieve High Reliability

Communication Protocols for the PDV Bus in Network Representation

Session 4. Software Diversity

Software Diversity in Reactor Protection Systems: An experiment

On a Diversified Parallel Microcomputer System

An Investigation of Methods for Production and Verification of Highly Reliable Software

Session 5. Software Testing

A Survey of Methods for the Validation of Safety Related Software

An Experience in Design and Validation of Software for a Reactor Protection System

Graphs of Data Flow Dependencies

Safety Program Validation by Means of Control Checking

Session 6. Safety in Digital Control

A Process Computer for Experimental Use

Control of Nuclear Reaction by Pattern Recognition Methods

Session 7. System Specification

Specification, Design and Implementation of Computer-based Reactor Safety Systems

Experience with a Specification Language in the Dual Development of Safety System Software

Session 8. Hardware Design and Testing I

Overview of Hardware-related Safety Problems of Computer Control Systems

The Combined Role of Redundancy and Test Programs in Improving Fault Tolerance and Failure Detection

A Fail-safe Comparator for Analogous Signals within Computer Control Systems

Session 9. Hardware Design and Testing II

Failure Detection in Microcomputer Systems

Test Policy vs. Maintenance Policy and System Reliability

Optimization of a Servo-system

Session 10. Systems Approval and Licensing

Inspection of Process Computers for Nuclear Power Plants

Author Index


Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153759

About the Editor

R. Lauber

