Safety of Computer Control Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, 16-18 May 1979
Description
Safety of Computer Control Systems is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, held in Stuttgart, Germany on May 16-18, 1979.
This book discusses the inherent problems in the hardware and software application of computerized control to automated systems safeguarding human life, property, and the environment. The papers discuss more specific concerns, such as railway systems, aircraft landing systems, nuclear power stations, chemical reactors, elevators, and cranes.
The book also describes the safety and reliability of complex industrial computer systems together with an example showing the application of computers in power plants. One paper presents guidelines in documenting safety related computer systems that will help various parties who are involved in their purchase and operation. Another paper discusses how to detect failures in microcomputer systems such as memory violations and invalid operation code detectors. This book then concludes by discussing the necessity of inspecting process computers used in nuclear power plants, especially when computers are used in reactor protection, control rod, and authentication of log-in systems.
This collection can be of interest for students of programming, process-computer analysts, heads of computer technology departments and institutions, and lecturers in industrial computer programming and design.
Table of Contents
Preface
Session 1. Opening of the Workshop
Introduction into the Subject of the Workshop
Safety and Reliability - Their Terms and Models of Complex Systems
Experience with Computers on some UK Power Plants
Session 2. Project Management and Documentation
Guidelines for the Documentation of Safety Related Computer Systems
Safety Considerations in Project Management of Computerized Automation Systems
Standards for the Production of High Quality Systems
Session 3. Systems Design and Interfaces
Functional Redundancy to Achieve High Reliability
Communication Protocols for the PDV Bus in Network Representation
Session 4. Software Diversity
Software Diversity in Reactor Protection Systems: An experiment
On a Diversified Parallel Microcomputer System
An Investigation of Methods for Production and Verification of Highly Reliable Software
Session 5. Software Testing
A Survey of Methods for the Validation of Safety Related Software
An Experience in Design and Validation of Software for a Reactor Protection System
Graphs of Data Flow Dependencies
Safety Program Validation by Means of Control Checking
Session 6. Safety in Digital Control
A Process Computer for Experimental Use
Control of Nuclear Reaction by Pattern Recognition Methods
Session 7. System Specification
Specification, Design and Implementation of Computer-based Reactor Safety Systems
Experience with a Specification Language in the Dual Development of Safety System Software
Session 8. Hardware Design and Testing I
Overview of Hardware-related Safety Problems of Computer Control Systems
The Combined Role of Redundancy and Test Programs in Improving Fault Tolerance and Failure Detection
A Fail-safe Comparator for Analogous Signals within Computer Control Systems
Session 9. Hardware Design and Testing II
Failure Detection in Microcomputer Systems
Test Policy vs. Maintenance Policy and System Reliability
Optimization of a Servo-system
Session 10. Systems Approval and Licensing
Inspection of Process Computers for Nuclear Power Plants
