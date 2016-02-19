Safety of Computer Control Systems 1990 (SAFECOMP'90)

Section headings and selected papers: Mathematical Formalisms. Formal approach to faults in safety related applications, J Gorski. Correctness. Logical foundations of a probabilistic theory of software correctness, T Grams. Issues of Security. The need for a standard method for computer security requirements analysis, R J Talbot. Just Testing! The testing of real-time embedded software by dynamic analysis techniques, D Hedley. Software Metrics. Quality measurement of mission critical systems, J B Wright et al. Reliability and Dependability. Assessing software reliability in a changing environment, T Stalhane. Assessment and Validation. Methodological aspects of critics during safety validation, G List. Static Analysis and Symbolic Execution. A comparison of static and dynamic conformance analysis, M A Hennell & E Fergus. Safe Operation. Qualitative knowledge in a diagnostic expert system for nuclear power plant safety, I Obreja. Case Studies in Industry Practice. The history and development of computer based safety systems for offshore oil and gas production platforms from the 60's to the present day, C J Goring. Keynote Address. Skills and technologies for the development and evaluation of safety critical systems, J A McDermid. Author index. Keyword index.