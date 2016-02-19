Safety of Computer Control Systems 1990 (SAFECOMP'90)
Proceedings of the IFAC/EWICS/SARS Symposium Gatwick, UK, 30 October - 2 November 1990
Section headings and selected papers: Mathematical Formalisms. Formal approach to faults in safety related applications, J Gorski. Correctness. Logical foundations of a probabilistic theory of software correctness, T Grams. Issues of Security. The need for a standard method for computer security requirements analysis, R J Talbot. Just Testing! The testing of real-time embedded software by dynamic analysis techniques, D Hedley. Software Metrics. Quality measurement of mission critical systems, J B Wright et al. Reliability and Dependability. Assessing software reliability in a changing environment, T Stalhane. Assessment and Validation. Methodological aspects of critics during safety validation, G List. Static Analysis and Symbolic Execution. A comparison of static and dynamic conformance analysis, M A Hennell & E Fergus. Safe Operation. Qualitative knowledge in a diagnostic expert system for nuclear power plant safety, I Obreja. Case Studies in Industry Practice. The history and development of computer based safety systems for offshore oil and gas production platforms from the 60's to the present day, C J Goring. Keynote Address. Skills and technologies for the development and evaluation of safety critical systems, J A McDermid. Author index. Keyword index.
The market for safe, secure and reliable computer systems is expanding continuously and these Proceedings provide an opportunity to review the growth during the last decade and identify skills and technologies required for continued development in the area. The papers cover the experiences gained from specifying, creating, operating, and licensing computers in safety, security and reliability related applications. There are reviews of guidelines and industrial applications, with a section covering methods and tools used in designing, documenting, analysing, testing and assessing systems dependent on the SAFECOMP factors.
For computer scientists, systems technologists, legislators and reliability engineers.
