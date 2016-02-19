Safety of Computer Control Systems 1986 (Safecomp '86) Trends in Safe Real Time Computer Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fifth IFAC Workshop, Sarlat, France, 14-17 October 1986
Table of Contents
(partial) Software Quality Assurance: Some thoughts on software quality assurance, K Frühauf. Quantitative assessment of safe and reliable software, B Runge. Modelling system quality, A A Kaposi & B A Kitchenham. Programmable electronic systems safety: standards and principles, S R Nunns et al. Software Fault Tolerance: A recovery block model and its analysis, S D Cha. Diversity - some considerations about its benefits and limitations, F Saglietti & W Ehrenberger. Error recovery in multi-version software, K S Tso et al. Multi-version software development, J P J Kelly et al. Fault-Tolerant Distributed Systems: The joint algorithm: ordering messages in replicated systems, L Mancini & G Pappalardo. Protection of shared resources, F Malabocchia & L Simoncini. A proposal for distributed commitment and abort of multi-site transactions in a multi-microprocessor system, P Ancilotti et al. Safe and Reliable Architectures: Self-checking circuits: from theory to practice, M Nicolaidis & B Courtois. Knowledge Based Approach to Safety: Data base coherence: LRC language commutative convergence, J-F Hery & J C Laleuf. Man-Machine Interface: Toward fault-tolerant man-machine interfaces, R A Maxion. Design for Safety: Engineering software safety, W J Quirk. Reliability and Safety Assessment: Dependability prediction: comparison of tools and techniques, M Mulazzani & K Trivedi. Test and Qualification: Basic qualification concepts for instrumentation and control systems, F A Monaco. Author index. Subject index.
Description
The proceedings of the fifth workshop in this subject continue the trend set by the previous four and discusses some of the current problems involved in the design and production of safe real-time computer systems. Topics covered include software quality assurance, software fault tolerance, design for safety, and reliability and safety assessment. Every paper details the theoretical and practical problems involved in the development of safe systems and should therefore be of interest to all those involved in systems design.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 199
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 13th October 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299471
@qu:It is an important subject and this book would be a useful introduction for those new to this area of computing. @source:Aslib Book List
