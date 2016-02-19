Safety in the Process Industries
1st Edition
Description
Safety in the Process Industries tackles safety issues concerning the process industry. The book covers the various hazards, policies, and safety measures in the process industry. The first part of the text presents policies and case histories. Part II discusses the various hazards present in the process industry, such as electrical, fire, explosives, corrosive chemicals, and hardware. Part III tackles hazard control in design and maintenance. Part IV deals with other related topics that concern safety, such as management, safety training, and emergency planning. The book will be of great help to individuals involved in the management, development, planning, design, construction, operation, inspection, and maintenance of a process plant.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Part I Setting the Stage
Chapter 1 From Past to Present
1.1 Origins of Process Hazards
1.2 Toxic Hazards of Ancient Metals
1.3 Changing Attitudes to Health and Safety in Chemical Education
1.4 Insurance Losses in the US Chemical Industry
1.5 Recent UK Experience
1.6 Vapor Cloud Explosions (VCEs) and Other Major World Losses in the Hydrocarbon-Chemical Industries
Chapter 2 Laws, Codes and Standards
2.1 Present International Trends
2.2 The UK Background
2.3 The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 (HSWA)
2.4 Legislation on the Control of Major Hazards
2.5 Other Relevant Legislation and its Problems
2.6 The Law and Public Inquiries into Major Accidents
2.7 The Role of Standards
2.8 Levels of Standards
2.9 Safety Standards and Codes of Practice
Chapter 3 Meanings and Misconceptions
3.1 Units and Nomenclature
3.2 Meanings of Health and Safety Terms Used
3.3 Misconceptions and Disasters
Chapter 4 Flixborough and its Lessons
4.1 Process Description and Normal Start-up
4.2 Conditions During Start-up on 1 June 1974
4.3 Possible Causes for the Failure of the By-Pass Assembly
4.4 The Court's Views on the Immediate Cause of the Disaster
4.5 The Pressure Rises and Their Cause
4.6 What Caused the Earlier Failure of R5?
4.7 Organizational Misconceptions
4.8 Lessons to be Learnt
Chapter 5 Four Other Major Accidents
5.1 The Explosion at Shell's Pernis Refinery in 1968
5.2 The Explosion at Dow Chemical Company's Factory at King's Lynn, 27 June 1976
5.3 The 'Dioxin' Release at Seveso on 10 July 1976
5.4 The Bhopal Disaster in December
Part II Hazards - Chemical, Mechanical and Physical
Chapter 6 Electrical and Other Physical Hazards
6.1 General Electrical Hazards
6.2 Electrical Ignition Hazards
6.3 Static Electricity (including Lightning)
6.4 Physical Hazards Involving Liquids
Chapter 7 Health Hazards of Industrial Substances
7.1 Occupational Health Professionals
7.2 How Harmful Substances Attack Us
7.3 Effects on Body Organs
7.4 Units and Classes of Toxicity
7.5 Occupational Exposure Limits (OELs)
7.6 Sources of Exposure to Airborne Substances Hazardous to Health
7.7 Monitoring the Working Environment for Toxic Substances
7.8 Substances Hazardous to Health, and the Law
7.9 Treatment of Affected Persons
7.10 How Does One Decide if a Disease is Occupational?
Chapter 8 Chemical Reaction Hazards
8.1 Reactivities of the Elements and Structural Groupings
8.2 Reaction Rate
8.3 The Power of Reactions
8.4 Inorganic Reactions
8.5 Some Hazardous Organic Reactions and Processes
8.6 Reactivity as a Process Hazard
8.7 Self-Heating Hazards of Solids
8.8 Reactive Substances and CIMAH Regulations 7 to 12
Chapter 9 Explosion Hazards of Process Materials
9.1 Explosive Deflagrations and Detonations
9.2 Industrial Chemicals with Explosive Potential
9.3 Structural Groups Which Confer Instability
9.4 Preliminary Screening of Materials for Explosivity
9.5 Thermochemical Screening
9.6 Stability and Sensitivity Tests
9.7 Classification of Materials with Explosive Potential
9.8 Explosions of Industrial Chemicals outside the Explosives Industry
9.9 Features of the Explosives Industry and the Explosives Acts of 1875 and 1923
9.10 Explosives and CIMAH Regulations 7-12
Chapter 10 Flammability, Fires, and Explosions Involving Air
10.1 NFPA Flammability Classification of Materials
10.2 Parameters of Flammability (Mainly for Gases and Vapors)
10.3 Flammability and CIMAH Regulations 7-12
10.4 Flammable Dusts and Explosive Dust Clouds
10.5 Liquid and Vapor Fires and Aerial Explosions
Chapter 11 Corrosion Hazards and Control
11.1 Acceptable Corrosion Rates
11.2 Galvanic Corrosion
11.3 Corrosion of Iron and Steel in Aqueous Media
11.4 Other Types of Metal Corrosion
11.5 Passivation
11.6 Corrosion-Resistant Metals and Alloys
11.7 Examples of Industrial Corrosion Problems
11.8 Notes on 'Corrosion' of Non-metals
Chapter 12 Fire and Explosion Hazard Rating of Process Plant
12.1 The Dow Fire and Explosion Hazard Index, Third Edition
12.2 The Mond Index
12.3 Plant Layout and Unit Hazard Rating
12.4 Maximum Probable Property Damage from Vapor Cloud Explosions (VCEs)
Chapter 13 Hardware Hazards
13.1 Mechanical Causes of Metal Failure
13.2 General Hazards of Moving Machinery
13.3 Common Hazards of Rotary Machines
13.4 Centrifuges
13.5 Mixers
13.6 Pumps
13.7 Compressors
Part III Hazard Control in Design and Maintenance
Chapter 14 Reliability and Risk Analysis
14.1 Introduction to Reliability
14.2 Process Equipment Reliability
14.3 Risk Analysis and its Scope
14.4 Fault Trees
14.5 Truth Tables and Event Trees
14.6 Consequences of Accidental Releases
14.7 Risks to Life - Quantification and Levels of Acceptability
Chapter 15 Active Protective Systems and Instrumentation
15.1 Overpressure Relief - General
15.2 Pressure-Relief Devices and Definitions
15.3 Causes of Overpressure
15.4 Calculation of Individual Relieving Rates
15.5 Disposal of Released Fluids
15.6 Other Means of Pressure-Relief
15.7 Instrumentation for Control and Safety
15.8 Component Features of Instrumentation
15.9 Features of PES Systems Used for Control and Safety
15.10 Hazards of Instrument Maintenance and Modifications
Chapter 16 Designing for Safety
16.1 Checklists
16.2 Pre-sanction Planning and Preliminary Hazard Studies
16.3 Design Organization and Parties Involved
16.4 Process Engineering
16.5 Process Engineering Hazards and Hazard Study III
16.6 Other Design Activities
16.7 Hazard Studies IV to VI
16.8 Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Chapter 17 Maintenance and Inspection
17.1 Maintenance
17.2 Pre-operational Inspection
17.3 In-Service Inspection
17.4 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
17.5 Condition Monitoring (CM)
17.6 Pressure, Leak and Acoustic Emission Testing
Chapter 18 Safe Work Permits
18.1 Why Permits are Needed
18.2 Principles of Permit Systems
18.3 Permits for Maintenance
18.4 Outline of the Dow System
18.5 Precautions before Issuing a Permit
18.6 Practical Preparations for Maintenance
18.7 Entry into Confined Spaces
18.8 Other Permits and Certificates Used
18.9 Pitfalls that Must be Avoided
Part IV Management, Production and Related Topics
Chapter 19 Management for Health and Safety (HS)
19.1 Management's Responsibilities for Health and Safety (HS)
19.2 HS Programs and Their Elements
19.3 Special Management Problems
19.4 Computers and Safety
Chapter 20 Commissioning, Operation and Emergency Planning
20.1 Commissioning
20.2 Plant Operation
20.3 Planning for Major Emergencies
Chapter 21 Safety Training for Process Workers
21.1 Training Aims and Framework
21.2 On-the-Job Training
21.3 Training Media and Methods
21.4 Training for Special Safety Responsibilities
Chapter 22 Personal Protection in the Working Environment
22.1 Standards for PPC/E
22.2 Comfort and Body Protection
22.3 Hand Protection
22.4 Head Protection
22.5 Standing Work and Foot Protection
22.6 Vision and Eye Protection
22.7 Noise and Hearing Protection
22.8 Breathing and Respiratory Protection
22.9 Other Personal Hazards
Chapter 23 Hazards in the Transfer of Technology (TT)
23.1 Definitions and Historical Introduction
23.2 The ILO Code of Practice
23.3 Examples of the Spread of Hazardous Technologies
23.4 Problems of Culture, Communication and Language
23.5 Problems of Standards in Developing Countries
23.6 Uganda 1976
23.7 Important Lessons for Technology Importers
Appendices
A Process Industries in the UK and Numbers Employed
B NFPA Classification of Hazardous Materials
C Material Safety Data Sheets
D Vapor Cloud Explosions up to 1983
E Largest Losses in the Hydrocarbon/Chemical Industries 1958-1987
F Some Details Given in the CPL Regulations and Approved List
G Some Details of the COSHH Regulations and Approved Codes of Practice
H Important Codes of Practice and British Standards
J Questionnaire for Designers to Ensure Safe Maintainability
K A Checklist to Test the Safety Policy Statement
L A Summary of Incidents Which Have to be Reported under RIDDOR
M Sources of HS Training and Information (Mainly UK)
N Standards (mainly British) Relating to Personal Protective Equipment and Clothing
O Factors to be Considered in Setting up Industries and Transferring Technologies to Tropical and Sub-Tropical Regions
P Ergonomic and Anthrometric Factors to be Considered in Setting up Industries and Transferring Technologies
List of Abbreviations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 12th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104997
About the Author
Ralph King
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Chemical Engineer, Surrey, UK