Safety Culture
1st Edition
An Innovative Leadership Approach
Description
Current safety and risk management guidelines necessitate that organizations develop and formally manage their understanding and knowledge of the standards and protocols of risk management. The impact of communication and human performance on the identification and control of hazards and associated risk must be addressed in a structured manner. This core reference provides a complete guide to creating a comprehensive and effective safety culture.
Safety Culture is a reference for safety and risk professionals and a training text for corporate-based learners and students at university level. The book will keep safety and risk management professionals up-to-date and will provide the tools needed to develop consistent and effective organizational safety protocols.
Key Features
- How to develop a foundation to improve the perception of safety, analyze the organizational culture and its impact on the safety management system, and review the importance of developing a influential network
- Provides a format for establishing goals and objectives, discusses the impact of leadership on the safety management system and the roles and responsibilities needed as well as methods to gain employee participation
- Tools to enhance the safety management system, the education and training of employees, how to assess the current safety management system, and the process of curation is introduced
Readership
Safety and Loss Prevention Specialists; Industrial Hygienists. Chemical Engineers, Process Engineers, Mechanical Engineers.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Developing Mission and Intent – Building on the Basics
Preface
Part 1 – Laying the Foundation
Part 2, Safety Management Systems Defined
Part 3, How to Handle the Perception of Risk
Part 4, Tools to Enhance Your Safety Management System
About the Authors
Acknowledgments
References
Introduction
Why Understanding Safety Management Systems and Safety Culture Matters
Part 1: Laying the Foundation
Chapter 1. The Perception of Safety
Introduction
Defining Safety
The Perception of Safety
Changing the Perception
How Are You Perceived?
Personal Branding
What Is Your Mental Model?
Safety—A Multi-Disciplinary Profession
Safety at a Crossroads
Safety Is an Espoused Value
Do You Speak the Same Language?
From Startup to Status Quo
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 2. Analyzing the Organizational Culture
Introduction
What Is Organizational Culture?
Three Levels of Culture Defined
Safety Culture Defined
Assessing the Current Safety Culture
Habits as Part of the Culture
Possible Characteristics of a Culture
National and Occupational Cultures
Safety Culture as a Mission-Essential Business Priority
Can You Change a Culture?
Nine Warning Flag Factors That Defeat Control
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 3. Analyzing and Using Your Network
Introduction
The Importance of Networking
Analyzing the Organizational Chart to Assess Your Network
Defining the Organizational Network
Reality Check Indicator
Defining the Basics of Networking Theory
The Safety Information Packet
Changing Reality versus Perception
Social Networking Analysis
Social Network Mapping
Defining the Roles Identified by the Network Map
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 4. Setting the Direction for the Safety Culture
Introduction
Charting Your Course—The Planning Process
Vision/Mission, a Major Trait of Leadership
Organizational Scope Drift
Personal Scope Drift
The Safety Policy Statement
Communicating Your Safety Policy Statement
Communicate by Action
Aligning the Organization
Defining Goals and Objectives
Defining Goals That Improve the Safety Management System
Defining Objectives
Writing Your Objectives
Communicating Your Goals and Objectives
Reviewing Your Objectives
Resistance to Goals and Objectives
The Plan
The Critical Part of Planning
Communicate Your Plan
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Part 2: Safety Management Systems Defined
Chapter 5. Overview of Basic Safety Management Systems
Introduction
The Common Link between Safety Management Systems
Management Leadership
Employee Involvement
Defining Roles and Responsibilities
Hazard and Risk Assessment Identification and Analysis
Hazard Prevention and Control
Information and Training
Training Programs
Evaluation of Program Effectiveness
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 6. Selecting Your Process
Introduction
What Do All Safety Management Systems Have in Common?
The PDCA Cycle
Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control
Benefits of Using a Standardized Safety Management System
Pros and Cons of a Standardized Safety Management System
Government- and Voluntary-Related Safety Management Systems
Program Evaluation Profile
Examples of Advanced Safety Management Systems
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 7. Leadership and the Effective Safety Culture
Introduction
Leadership Defined
Leadership Impact on the Safety Management System
Leadership and Organization Structure
Leadership Expectations
Establishing Organizational Priorities
Management by Walking Around
You Are Directly Responsible for Establishing Purpose
Open Door Policy
Defining Roles, Responsibility, Delegation, Authority, and Accountability
Review Your Organization to Determine Safety-Related Tasks for Each Role
The Value of Developing and Implementing Written Job Descriptions
Writing the Basic Job Description
Defining Clear Goals and Assigning Responsibilities
Get in Agreement on Objectives
Writing Your Objectives for Each Job Position
Nonsupervisory Employees
Review Assigned Activities Regularly
Elements of Delegation
Relationship between Responsibility, Authority, and Accountability
Assigning Authority
Defining Accountability
Assigning Specific Responsibilities
The Leadership Team
Managers
Supervisors
Employees
Establish Consequences for Performance
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 8. Getting Your Employees Involved in the Safety Management System
Introduction
Reasons Employees Are Not Involved in the Safety Process
Why Should All Employees Be Involved?
Listen to Your Employees
Getting Employees Involved in the Safety Process
Guidelines for Employee Involvement
“Just Ask” Your Employees to Get Involved
Simple Beginnings Can Generate Major Impact
Safety Committees
Establishing the Team Charter
Choosing Your Safety Committee Members
The Central Safety Committee
Permanent Subcommittees
Publicity Committee
Inspections and Walk-Throughs
Loss-Producing Incident Reports
Job Hazard Analysis
Rules and Procedures
Education and Training
Follow-up Team
Ad-hoc Committees
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Part 3: How to Handle the Perception of Risk
Chapter 9. Risk Perception—Defining How to Identify Personal Responsibility
Introduction
Why Do We Take Unnecessary Risk?
Shifting the Thought Process to Risk
Building the Foundation for Risk Perception
Hazard Recognition Tools
Risk Assessment Tool Defined
Changing Perceptions
Meeting and Getting to Sustainability
Implementing the Risk Assessment Tool
Hazard and Risk Defined
Why Are Risk Analysis and Risk Reduction Important?
Personal Risk Tolerance—How Do We Decide What Is a Risk?
The Risk Assessment Tool Process—The Risk Guidance Card
Risk Scoring
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 10. Risk Management Principles
Introduction
What Is Risk?
Confusion over Definitions of Risk
Obstacles to Risk Management
Risk Assessment
Acceptable Risk
Management of Risk
Example of Risk Acceptance
Consider a Risk Spectrum
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 11. Developing an Activity-Based Safety System
Introduction
Activity-Based Safety System
Advantage of Using ABSS
How ABSS Works
Safety Meetings
Daily Preshift Review
Multishift Operation
Weekly Meetings
Monthly Meetings
One-on-One Discussions with Employees
Safety Walk-through Tour
Machine/Equipment-Specific Checklist
Follow-up Team
ABSS Roles and Responsibilities Defined
Supervisor/Superintendent
Middle Management
Upper Management
Senior Management
Site Safety Professionals
Measuring the Success of ABSS
Basic Tips for Using ABSS
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 12. Developing the Job Hazard Analysis
Introduction
Beginning the Job Hazard Analysis Process
Why Is a JHA Important?
Benefits of Developing JHAs
Drawbacks of the JHA
Why Is It Important to Get Employees Involved in the Process?
Selecting a Team
Building the Case for a JHA Process
Selecting the Jobs for Analysis
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Part 4: Tools to Enhance Your Safety Management System
Chapter 13. Education and Training—Assessing Safety Training Needs
Introduction
Education and Safety Performance
Conducting Education and Training Needs Assessment
Understand the Direction of Training
The Concepts of Education and Safety Training
Course Development Process
Developing Learning Activities
Performance Deficiency
Establishing Learning Objectives
Guidelines for Writing Learning Objectives
Target Audience
Conducting Site-Specific Education and Training
Communication
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 14. Assessing Your Safety Management System
Introduction
Planning for Your Safety Management System Assessment
Avoiding a “Blame the System” Mentality
Types of Safety Management Assessments
Selecting the Assessment Team
Preassessment Activities
Opening Meeting
Safety Management Safety System Assessment Activities
Initial Location Tour
Document Reviews
Leadership and Employee Interviews
Communication and Feedback
Review of Site Conditions
Presenting Results of the Safety Management System Assessment
Developing the Action Plan
Communicating the Assessment and the Action Plans
Example Assessment and Action Plan
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Chapter 15. Becoming a Curator for the Safety Management System
Introduction
The Importance of Becoming an Information Curator
Function of a Safety Management System
Researching and Curating Information
New Concepts for Organizing Information
Managing Safety Management System Data
Step 1—Evaluate Your Data Needs
Step 2—Establish a Plan
Technology and the Safety Management System
Summary
Chapter Review Questions
Bibliography
Final Words: Organizing and Sharing
An Approach to Organizing Information
Bibliography
Appendices
Appendix A Safety-Related Job Descriptions
Example 1
Example 2
Example 3: Adapted from an Internet-Posted Safety Manager Job Description
Tasks
Experience—External
Appendix B Assessing the Perception about How You Are Perceived in the Organization
Appendix C Safety Culture Traits and Indicators
Appendix D 25 Ways to Know Your Safety Culture Is Awesome
Appendix E NASA Culture as an Organizational Flaw
Appendix F Sample Safety Policy (Managing Worker Safety and Health, n.d.)
Appendix G Numerical and Descriptive Goals
Numerical Goals
Descriptive Goals
Appendix H Comparison of Safety Management System Process Elements
Appendix I Sample Safety Responsibilities Worksheet (Managing Worker Safety and Health, Illinois, Public Domain, Adapted for Use, n.d.; Roughton & Mercurio, 2002)
Appendix J Sample Responsibilities for the Leadership Team (Managing Worker Safety and Health, Appendix 5.2, Sample Assignment of Safety And Health Responsibilities, Public Domain, Adapted for Use, n.d.; Roughton & Mercurio, 2002)
Appendix K Sample Responsibilities for Plant/Site Superintendents/Managers (Managing Worker Safety and Health, Illinois, Public Domain, Adapted for Use, n.d.; Roughton & Mercurio, 2002)
Appendix L Sample Responsibilities for Supervision (“Managing Worker Safety and Health, Illinois, Public Domain, Adapted for Use”, n.d.; Roughton & Mercurio, 2002)
Appendix M Sample Responsibilities for Employees (“Managing Worker Safety and Health, Illinois, Public Domain, Adapted for Use”, n.d.; Roughton & Mercurio, 2002)
Appendix N Example of a Safety Committee Team Charter (“Managing Worker Safety and Health, Illinois, Public Domain, Adapted for Use”, n.d.; Roughton & Crutchfield, 2008)
Appendix O Sample Activities and Results Measurements
The Leadership Team
Employee Involvement
Hazard Recognition and Control
Education and Training
Appendix P
Appendix Q Sample Manager/Supervisor Daily/Weekly/Monthly Safety Activity Report
Appendix R Characteristics of Good Training Programs
Accurate
Credible
Clear
Practical
Appendix S Instructions for Using the Safety Management System Assessment Worksheet
Attributes or Subelements in Each Category
Attributes
Rating Instructions
Rating Cues
Suggestions
Safety Management System Assessment Worksheet
Appendix T Attributes of a Safety Management System (“58 Attributes of Excellence of a Safety, Health and Ergonomic Program”, n.d.; “Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program”, n.d.)
Other Program Review Elements
Appendix U
Safety Management Perception Questionnaire
Percentages
Appendix V Example Safety Management System Assessment and Action Plan
Measurement and Analysis
Core Hazard and Risk Control Activities
Tools for Use in Safety Management System
Appendix W Google Search—Narrowing the Search Terms
Explicit Phrase
Exclude Words
Site Specific Search
Similar Words and Synonyms
Specific Document Types
This OR That
Word Definitions
Bibliography
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 30th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972170
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123964960
About the Author
James Roughton
James Roughton CSP, CRSP, R-CHMM, CET, Certified Six Sigma Black Belt, is an experienced Safety Professional with in-depth knowledge of the use of Social Media to help improve productivity. He is an accomplished speaker, author, and writer who develops and manages his websites providing a resource network for small businesses, http://www.safetycultureplusacademy.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Safety professional and active member, Project Safe, Georgia Safety Advisory Board, Georgia Department of Labor
Nathan Crutchfield
Nathan Crutchfield CPCU, ARM, ARP, has provided expertise to a broad array of clients that include public entities, associations, and general industry. He was awarded the National Safety Council’s “Distinguished Service to Safety Award” in 2001 and served on the National Safety Council Board of Directors in 1993 to 1995; and was a Vice President, with major risk management and insurance brokerage for over 20 years. He co-authored Job Hazard Analysis, A Guide for Voluntary Compliance and Beyond.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSP (Certified Safety Professional); ARM (Associate in Risk Management); CPCU (Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter); ARP (Associate in Research & Planning); Society of Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters, American Society of Safety Engineers (Professional Member); American Society of Training and Development., Risk control consultant in the development of effective safety culture, safety management systems, and job hazard analysis, USA