Table of Contents



Part 1 Law

1 Explaining the Law Brenda Watts

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The Incident

1.3 Some Possible Actions Arising from the Incident

1.4 Legal Issues of the Incident

1.5 Criminal and Civil Law

1.6 Branches of Law

1.7 Law and Fact

1.8 The Courts

1.9 Judicial Precedent

1.10 Court Procedure

1.11 Identity of Court Personnel

1.12 Industrial Tribunals

1.13 European Community Courts

1.14 Sources of English Law

1.15 Legislation

1.16 Safety Legislation before the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act

1.17 Principles Developed by the Courts

2 Principal Health and Safety Acts S. Simpson

2.1 The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974

2.2 The Factories Act 1961

2.3 The Offices, Shops and Railway Premises Act 1963

2.4 The Fire Precautions Act 1971

2.5 The Mines and Quarries Acts 1954-71

2.6 The Control of Pollution Act 1974

2.7 The Road Traffic Acts 1972-74

2.8 The Public Health Act 1936

2.9 Petroleum (Consolidation) Act 1928

2.10 Crown Premises

2.11 Other Acts Listed in Schedule 1 of the HSW Act

3 Subordinate Safety Legislation S.Simpson

3.1 Abrasive Wheels Regulations 1970

3.2 The Construction (General Provisions) Regulations 1961

3.3 The Construction (Health and Welfare) Regulations 1966

3.4 The Construction (Lifting Operations) Regulations 1961

3.5 The Construction (Working Places) Regulations 1966

3.6 The Asbestos at Work Regulations 1989

3.7 The Asbestos (Licensing) Regulations 1983

3.8 The Control of Industrial Major Accident Hazards Regulations 1984

3.9 The Control of Lead At Work Regulations 1980

3.10 The Control of Pollution (Special Waste) Regulations 1980

3.11 The Control of Pollution (Supply and Use of Injurious Substances) Regulations 1980

3.12 The Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 1988

3.13 The Electricity at Work Regulations 1989

3.14 The Fire Certificates (Special Premises) Regulations 1976

3.15 The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 (Application Outside Great Britain) Order 1989

3.16 The Health and Safety (First-Aid) Regulations 1981

3.17 Highly Flammable Liquids and Liquefied Petroleum Gases Regulations 1972

3.18 The Ionizing Radiations Regulations 1985

3.19 The Power Presses Regulations 1965-72

3.20 The Protection of the Eyes Regulations 1974

3.21 The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 1985

3.22 The Safety Representatives and Safety Committee Regulations 1977

3.23 The Safety Signs Regulations 1980

3.24 The Woodworking Machines Regulations 1974

3.25 The Noise at Work Regulations 1989

4 Law of Contract

4.1 Contracts

4.2 Contracts of Employment

4.3 Employment Legislation

4.4 Law of Sale

4.5 Specialized Legislation Affecting Occupational Safety Advisers

5 Industrial Relations Law

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Employment Law

5.3 Discrimination

5.4 Procedures Before Dismissal

5.5 Dismissal

5.6 Reasons for Dismissal

5.7 Summary

6 Consumer Protection

6.1 Fair Conditions of Contract

6.2 A Fair Quality of Goods and Services

6.3 Product Liability

6.4 Misleading Advertising

6.5 Exclusion Clauses 109

6.6 Consumer Redress 109

7 Insurance Cover and Compensation

7.1 Workmen's Compensation and The State Insurance Scheme

7.2 Employer's Liability Insurance

7.3 Public Liability Insurance

7.4 Investigation, Negotiation and the Quantum of Damage

7.5 General

8 Civil Liability

8.1 The Common Law and Its Development

8.2 The Law of Tort

8.3 Occupier's Liability Acts 1957 and 1984

8.4 Manufacturers 130

8.5 Employer's Liability

8.6 Employer's Liability (Defective Equipment) Act 1969

8.7 Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974

8.8 Defenses to A Civil Liability Claim

8.9 Volenti Non Fit Injuria

8.10 Limitation

8.11 Assessment of Damages

8.12 Fatal Accidents

Part 11 The Management of Risk

9 Principles of the Management

9.1 Principles of Action Necessary to Prevent Accidents

9.2 Definitions of Hazard

9.3 Risk Management

9.4 Loss Control

9.5 Degrees of Hazard

9.6 Accident Causation Models

9.7 Accident Prevention: Legal, Humanitarian and Economic Reasons for Action

10 Risk Management: Techniques and Practices

10.1 Risk Identification, Evaluation and Control

10.2 Job Safety Analysis

10.3 System Safety

10.4 Systems Theory and Design

10.5 System Safety Engineering

10.6 Fault-Tree Analysis

10.7 Probabilistic Risk Assessments

10.8 Health and Safety in Design and Planning

10.9 Safety and Quality Assurance

10.10 Use of Data on Accidents

10.11 Maintenance Systems and Planned Maintenance

10.12 Damage Control

10.13 Cost-Effectiveness of Risk Management

10.14 Performance Evaluation and Appraisal

10.15 Loss Control Profiling

11 Accident Investigation and Reporting

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Statutory Requirements

11.3 Learning of the Event

11.4 Arriving at the Scene

11.5 Investigation

11.6 Investigation Report

11.7 Accident Investigation Checklist

11.8 Typical Information Required after a Lost-Time Accident

11.9 Legal Status of Accident Reports

12 Records and Statistics

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Statistical Analysis

12.3 Descriptive Statistics

12.4 Summary Statistics

12.5 Specialized Accident Statistics

12.6 Specialized Techniques: Probability and Statistical Significance

12.7 The Use of Computers

12.8 Coda

13 The Individual Professor

13.1 What is Behavioral Science?

13.2 The Relevance of Behavioral Science to Health and Safety

13.3 The Human Being as a System

13.4 Facets of Human Behavior

13.5 Types of Error

13.6 Individual Behavior in the Face of Danger

13.7 Change

13.8 Methods of Change and Control

14 Organization for Safety

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Structure and Functions of an Organization

14.3 Formal Organization Structure

14.4 Organizational Control

14.5 Conflict

14.6 Organizational Techniques

14.7 Safety Organizations

14.8 Workplace Safety Organization

14.9 Summary

15 Employer's Obligations for Safety

15.1 Duties of Care

15.2 Use, Handling and Storage

15.3 Transport

15.4 Safe Access and Egress

15.5 Environment

15.6 Safety Policy

15.7 Organization

15.8 Arrangements

15.9 Monitoring Safety

15.10 Training

15.11 Use of Information

15.12 Work at Unfenced Machinery

15.13 Systems of Work

15.14 Permits-to-Work

15.15 Locking off

15.16 Emergency Services

15.17 Designing out Hazards

15.18 Welfare Facilities

15.19 Employment Law

15.20 Discrimination Laws

15.21 Summary

Part 111 Occupational Health and Hygiene

16 The Structure and Functions of the Human Body

16.1 Introduction

16.2 History

16.3 The Functions of an Occupational Health Department

16.4 Overseas Developments

16.5 Risks To Health at Work

16.6 Occupational Hygiene

16.7 First Aid

16.8 Basic Human Anatomy and Physiology

16.9 Cancer and Other Problems of Cell Growth

17 Occupational Diseases

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Toxicology

17.3 Diseases of the Skin

17.4 Diseases of the Respiratory System

17.5 Diseases from Metals

17.6 Pesticides

17.7 Solvents

17.8 Gassing

17.9 Occupational Cancer

17.10 Hepatitis

17.11 Oxygen Deficiency

17.12 Ionizing Radiations

17.13 Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

17.14 Working In Heat

17.15 Industrial Disease and Disablement Benefit

17.16 Reporting of Diseases

17.17 Target Organs

18 Occupational Hygiene

18.1 Recognition

18.2 Evaluation

18.3 Control Measures

18.4 Summary

19 Radiation

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Structure of Matter

19.3 Radioactivity

19.4 Ionizing Radiation

19.5 Biological Effects of Ionizing Radiation

19.6 Quantities and Units

19.7 Basic Principles of Radiological Protection

19.8 Legal Requirements

19.9 National Radiological Protection Board

19.10 Incidents and Emergencies

19.11 Non-Ionizing Radiation

20 Noise and Vibration

20.1 What is Sound?

20.2 Other Terms Commonly Found in Acoustics

20.3 Transmission of Sound

20.4 The Sound Level Meter

20.5 The Ear

20.6 The Equivalent Noise Level

20.7 Community Noise Levels

20.8 Noise Control Techniques

20.9 Vibration

20.10 Legislation

20.11 Summary

21 Workplace Pollution, Heat and Ventilation

21.1 Methods of Assessment of Workplace Air Pollution

21.2 Measurement of the Thermal Environment

21.3 Standards for Workplace Environments

21.4 Ventilation Control of a Workplace Environment

21.5 Assessment of Performance of Ventilation Systems

22 Lighting

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Physics of The Eye

22.3 Eye Conditions

22.4 Definitions

22.5 Types of Lighting

22.6 Levels of Illuminance

22.7 Factors Affecting the Quality of Lighting

22.8 Use of Light Measuring Instruments

23 Ergonomics and Human Error

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Basic Philosophy

23.3 Human Error

23.4 Anthropometry and Machine Guarding

23.5 Manual Handling

23.6 Concluding Remarks

Part IV General Science

24 Engineering Science

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Structure of Matter

24.3 Properties of Chemicals

24.4 Physical Properties

24.5 Energy and Work

24.6 Mechanics

24.7 Strength of Materials

24.8 Failures

24.9 Testing

24.10 Hydraulics

24.11 Summary

25. Fire Precautions

25.1 Introduction

25.2 Basic Fire Knowledge

25.3 Classification of Fires

25.4 Ignition Sources and Their Control

25.5 Combustion

25.6 Protection against Fire

25.7 Extinction

25.8 Fire Fighting

25.9 Legal Requirements

26 Machinery Hazards Professor

26.1 Introduction

26.2 Sources of Information

26.3 Identification of Agents of Danger

26.4 Risk Assessment

26.5 Risk Reduction

26.6 Description and Selection of Safeguards

26.7 Anthropometric Aspects of Machinery Guarding

26.8 Summary Checklist for Machinery Safety

27 Mechanical Handling

27.1 Internal Powered Trucks

27.2 Cranes

27.3 Conveyors

27.4 Conclusion

28 Electricity

28.1 Alternating and Direct Currents

28.2 Electricity Supply

28.3 Statutory Requirements

28.4 Voltage Levels

28.5 Electrical Accidents

28.6 The Basic Electrical Circuit

28.7 Dangers from Electricity

28.8 Protective Means

28.9 Competency

28.10 Permits-to-Work

28.11 Static Electricity

28.12 Electrical Equipment in Flammable Atmospheres

28.13 Portable Tools

28.14 Residual Current Devices

28.15 Maintenance

28.16 Conclusion

29 Statutory Engineering Inspections

29.1 Introduction

29.2 Legislation

29.3 Pressure Vessels

29.4 Lifting and Handling Plant

29.5 Power Presses

29.6 Local Exhaust Ventilation

29.7 Electrical Installations

29.8 General Considerations

29.9 Conclusion

30 Safety On Construction Sites

30.1 Construction Accidents

30.2 Safe Working in the Industry

30.3 Site Hazards

30.4 The Construction (Working Places) Regulations 1966

30.5 The Construction (Lifting Operations) Regulations 1961

30.6 The Construction (Health and Welfare) Regulations 1966

30.7 Other Relevant Legislation

31 Safe Use of Chemicals

31.1 Introduction

31.2 The Golden Rule

31.3 Finding Out The Hazards

31.4 Assessing the Risk

31.5 Devising a Strategy

31.6 Legislative Requirements

31.7 Plant Design

31.8 Safe Systems of Work 695

31.9 Transport

31.10 Storage

31.11 Laboratories

31.12 Waste Disposal

31.13 Emergency Procedures

31.14 Conclusions

Appendix 1 Membership of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health

Appendix 2 List of Official Safety Guidance Booklets

Appendix 3 List of Abbreviations

Appendix 4 Organizations Providing Safety Information

Appendix 5 List of Statutes, Regulations and Orders

Appendix 6 List of Cases

Index



