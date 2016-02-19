Safety at Work
3rd Edition
Description
Safety at Work features articles from 25 specialist contributors written in association with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health. This third edition of the book contains revisions to reflect developments in health and safety legislation and to rationalize the structure of some of the chapters. This book is organized into 31 chapters. Several chapters from the second edition were revised. Chapters on occupational safety law were combined into one chapter. The Management Techniques and Behavioral Science chapters were also combined in to Management of Risk to reflect the growing importance of broad based risk control strategies. A chapter on the employer's obligations for safety was included to replace the behavioral science techniques chapter and the practical day-to-day engineering application of physics and chemistry techniques was retitled Engineering science. A new chapter on the safe use of chemicals has also been added to cover with the important field covered by the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 1988. This book will be of interest to occupational safety professionals and others interested in workplace safety.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Law
1 Explaining the Law Brenda Watts
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Incident
1.3 Some Possible Actions Arising from the Incident
1.4 Legal Issues of the Incident
1.5 Criminal and Civil Law
1.6 Branches of Law
1.7 Law and Fact
1.8 The Courts
1.9 Judicial Precedent
1.10 Court Procedure
1.11 Identity of Court Personnel
1.12 Industrial Tribunals
1.13 European Community Courts
1.14 Sources of English Law
1.15 Legislation
1.16 Safety Legislation before the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act
1.17 Principles Developed by the Courts
2 Principal Health and Safety Acts S. Simpson
2.1 The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974
2.2 The Factories Act 1961
2.3 The Offices, Shops and Railway Premises Act 1963
2.4 The Fire Precautions Act 1971
2.5 The Mines and Quarries Acts 1954-71
2.6 The Control of Pollution Act 1974
2.7 The Road Traffic Acts 1972-74
2.8 The Public Health Act 1936
2.9 Petroleum (Consolidation) Act 1928
2.10 Crown Premises
2.11 Other Acts Listed in Schedule 1 of the HSW Act
3 Subordinate Safety Legislation S.Simpson
3.1 Abrasive Wheels Regulations 1970
3.2 The Construction (General Provisions) Regulations 1961
3.3 The Construction (Health and Welfare) Regulations 1966
3.4 The Construction (Lifting Operations) Regulations 1961
3.5 The Construction (Working Places) Regulations 1966
3.6 The Asbestos at Work Regulations 1989
3.7 The Asbestos (Licensing) Regulations 1983
3.8 The Control of Industrial Major Accident Hazards Regulations 1984
3.9 The Control of Lead At Work Regulations 1980
3.10 The Control of Pollution (Special Waste) Regulations 1980
3.11 The Control of Pollution (Supply and Use of Injurious Substances) Regulations 1980
3.12 The Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 1988
3.13 The Electricity at Work Regulations 1989
3.14 The Fire Certificates (Special Premises) Regulations 1976
3.15 The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 (Application Outside Great Britain) Order 1989
3.16 The Health and Safety (First-Aid) Regulations 1981
3.17 Highly Flammable Liquids and Liquefied Petroleum Gases Regulations 1972
3.18 The Ionizing Radiations Regulations 1985
3.19 The Power Presses Regulations 1965-72
3.20 The Protection of the Eyes Regulations 1974
3.21 The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 1985
3.22 The Safety Representatives and Safety Committee Regulations 1977
3.23 The Safety Signs Regulations 1980
3.24 The Woodworking Machines Regulations 1974
3.25 The Noise at Work Regulations 1989
4 Law of Contract
4.1 Contracts
4.2 Contracts of Employment
4.3 Employment Legislation
4.4 Law of Sale
4.5 Specialized Legislation Affecting Occupational Safety Advisers
5 Industrial Relations Law
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Employment Law
5.3 Discrimination
5.4 Procedures Before Dismissal
5.5 Dismissal
5.6 Reasons for Dismissal
5.7 Summary
6 Consumer Protection
6.1 Fair Conditions of Contract
6.2 A Fair Quality of Goods and Services
6.3 Product Liability
6.4 Misleading Advertising
6.5 Exclusion Clauses 109
6.6 Consumer Redress 109
7 Insurance Cover and Compensation
7.1 Workmen's Compensation and The State Insurance Scheme
7.2 Employer's Liability Insurance
7.3 Public Liability Insurance
7.4 Investigation, Negotiation and the Quantum of Damage
7.5 General
8 Civil Liability
8.1 The Common Law and Its Development
8.2 The Law of Tort
8.3 Occupier's Liability Acts 1957 and 1984
8.4 Manufacturers 130
8.5 Employer's Liability
8.6 Employer's Liability (Defective Equipment) Act 1969
8.7 Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974
8.8 Defenses to A Civil Liability Claim
8.9 Volenti Non Fit Injuria
8.10 Limitation
8.11 Assessment of Damages
8.12 Fatal Accidents
Part 11 The Management of Risk
9 Principles of the Management
9.1 Principles of Action Necessary to Prevent Accidents
9.2 Definitions of Hazard
9.3 Risk Management
9.4 Loss Control
9.5 Degrees of Hazard
9.6 Accident Causation Models
9.7 Accident Prevention: Legal, Humanitarian and Economic Reasons for Action
10 Risk Management: Techniques and Practices
10.1 Risk Identification, Evaluation and Control
10.2 Job Safety Analysis
10.3 System Safety
10.4 Systems Theory and Design
10.5 System Safety Engineering
10.6 Fault-Tree Analysis
10.7 Probabilistic Risk Assessments
10.8 Health and Safety in Design and Planning
10.9 Safety and Quality Assurance
10.10 Use of Data on Accidents
10.11 Maintenance Systems and Planned Maintenance
10.12 Damage Control
10.13 Cost-Effectiveness of Risk Management
10.14 Performance Evaluation and Appraisal
10.15 Loss Control Profiling
11 Accident Investigation and Reporting
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Statutory Requirements
11.3 Learning of the Event
11.4 Arriving at the Scene
11.5 Investigation
11.6 Investigation Report
11.7 Accident Investigation Checklist
11.8 Typical Information Required after a Lost-Time Accident
11.9 Legal Status of Accident Reports
12 Records and Statistics
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Statistical Analysis
12.3 Descriptive Statistics
12.4 Summary Statistics
12.5 Specialized Accident Statistics
12.6 Specialized Techniques: Probability and Statistical Significance
12.7 The Use of Computers
12.8 Coda
13 The Individual Professor
13.1 What is Behavioral Science?
13.2 The Relevance of Behavioral Science to Health and Safety
13.3 The Human Being as a System
13.4 Facets of Human Behavior
13.5 Types of Error
13.6 Individual Behavior in the Face of Danger
13.7 Change
13.8 Methods of Change and Control
14 Organization for Safety
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Structure and Functions of an Organization
14.3 Formal Organization Structure
14.4 Organizational Control
14.5 Conflict
14.6 Organizational Techniques
14.7 Safety Organizations
14.8 Workplace Safety Organization
14.9 Summary
15 Employer's Obligations for Safety
15.1 Duties of Care
15.2 Use, Handling and Storage
15.3 Transport
15.4 Safe Access and Egress
15.5 Environment
15.6 Safety Policy
15.7 Organization
15.8 Arrangements
15.9 Monitoring Safety
15.10 Training
15.11 Use of Information
15.12 Work at Unfenced Machinery
15.13 Systems of Work
15.14 Permits-to-Work
15.15 Locking off
15.16 Emergency Services
15.17 Designing out Hazards
15.18 Welfare Facilities
15.19 Employment Law
15.20 Discrimination Laws
15.21 Summary
Part 111 Occupational Health and Hygiene
16 The Structure and Functions of the Human Body
16.1 Introduction
16.2 History
16.3 The Functions of an Occupational Health Department
16.4 Overseas Developments
16.5 Risks To Health at Work
16.6 Occupational Hygiene
16.7 First Aid
16.8 Basic Human Anatomy and Physiology
16.9 Cancer and Other Problems of Cell Growth
17 Occupational Diseases
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Toxicology
17.3 Diseases of the Skin
17.4 Diseases of the Respiratory System
17.5 Diseases from Metals
17.6 Pesticides
17.7 Solvents
17.8 Gassing
17.9 Occupational Cancer
17.10 Hepatitis
17.11 Oxygen Deficiency
17.12 Ionizing Radiations
17.13 Noise-Induced Hearing Loss
17.14 Working In Heat
17.15 Industrial Disease and Disablement Benefit
17.16 Reporting of Diseases
17.17 Target Organs
18 Occupational Hygiene
18.1 Recognition
18.2 Evaluation
18.3 Control Measures
18.4 Summary
19 Radiation
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Structure of Matter
19.3 Radioactivity
19.4 Ionizing Radiation
19.5 Biological Effects of Ionizing Radiation
19.6 Quantities and Units
19.7 Basic Principles of Radiological Protection
19.8 Legal Requirements
19.9 National Radiological Protection Board
19.10 Incidents and Emergencies
19.11 Non-Ionizing Radiation
20 Noise and Vibration
20.1 What is Sound?
20.2 Other Terms Commonly Found in Acoustics
20.3 Transmission of Sound
20.4 The Sound Level Meter
20.5 The Ear
20.6 The Equivalent Noise Level
20.7 Community Noise Levels
20.8 Noise Control Techniques
20.9 Vibration
20.10 Legislation
20.11 Summary
21 Workplace Pollution, Heat and Ventilation
21.1 Methods of Assessment of Workplace Air Pollution
21.2 Measurement of the Thermal Environment
21.3 Standards for Workplace Environments
21.4 Ventilation Control of a Workplace Environment
21.5 Assessment of Performance of Ventilation Systems
22 Lighting
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Physics of The Eye
22.3 Eye Conditions
22.4 Definitions
22.5 Types of Lighting
22.6 Levels of Illuminance
22.7 Factors Affecting the Quality of Lighting
22.8 Use of Light Measuring Instruments
23 Ergonomics and Human Error
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Basic Philosophy
23.3 Human Error
23.4 Anthropometry and Machine Guarding
23.5 Manual Handling
23.6 Concluding Remarks
Part IV General Science
24 Engineering Science
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Structure of Matter
24.3 Properties of Chemicals
24.4 Physical Properties
24.5 Energy and Work
24.6 Mechanics
24.7 Strength of Materials
24.8 Failures
24.9 Testing
24.10 Hydraulics
24.11 Summary
25. Fire Precautions
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Basic Fire Knowledge
25.3 Classification of Fires
25.4 Ignition Sources and Their Control
25.5 Combustion
25.6 Protection against Fire
25.7 Extinction
25.8 Fire Fighting
25.9 Legal Requirements
26 Machinery Hazards Professor
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Sources of Information
26.3 Identification of Agents of Danger
26.4 Risk Assessment
26.5 Risk Reduction
26.6 Description and Selection of Safeguards
26.7 Anthropometric Aspects of Machinery Guarding
26.8 Summary Checklist for Machinery Safety
27 Mechanical Handling
27.1 Internal Powered Trucks
27.2 Cranes
27.3 Conveyors
27.4 Conclusion
28 Electricity
28.1 Alternating and Direct Currents
28.2 Electricity Supply
28.3 Statutory Requirements
28.4 Voltage Levels
28.5 Electrical Accidents
28.6 The Basic Electrical Circuit
28.7 Dangers from Electricity
28.8 Protective Means
28.9 Competency
28.10 Permits-to-Work
28.11 Static Electricity
28.12 Electrical Equipment in Flammable Atmospheres
28.13 Portable Tools
28.14 Residual Current Devices
28.15 Maintenance
28.16 Conclusion
29 Statutory Engineering Inspections
29.1 Introduction
29.2 Legislation
29.3 Pressure Vessels
29.4 Lifting and Handling Plant
29.5 Power Presses
29.6 Local Exhaust Ventilation
29.7 Electrical Installations
29.8 General Considerations
29.9 Conclusion
30 Safety On Construction Sites
30.1 Construction Accidents
30.2 Safe Working in the Industry
30.3 Site Hazards
30.4 The Construction (Working Places) Regulations 1966
30.5 The Construction (Lifting Operations) Regulations 1961
30.6 The Construction (Health and Welfare) Regulations 1966
30.7 Other Relevant Legislation
31 Safe Use of Chemicals
31.1 Introduction
31.2 The Golden Rule
31.3 Finding Out The Hazards
31.4 Assessing the Risk
31.5 Devising a Strategy
31.6 Legislative Requirements
31.7 Plant Design
31.8 Safe Systems of Work 695
31.9 Transport
31.10 Storage
31.11 Laboratories
31.12 Waste Disposal
31.13 Emergency Procedures
31.14 Conclusions
Appendix 1 Membership of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health
Appendix 2 List of Official Safety Guidance Booklets
Appendix 3 List of Abbreviations
Appendix 4 Organizations Providing Safety Information
Appendix 5 List of Statutes, Regulations and Orders
Appendix 6 List of Cases
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 27th August 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193748