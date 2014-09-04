Safety and Security Review for the Process Industries
4th Edition
Application of HAZOP, PHA, What-IF and SVA Reviews
Description
Dennis Nolan, drawing on decades of experience as a well-known safety author and senior loss prevention specialist at Saudi Aramco, provides the essential procedures and checklists in Safety and Security Review for the Process Industries. In addition to guiding the reader through the selection and execution of efficient and complete hazard analysis and safety reviews (such as HAZOP, PHA, What-If, SVA, LOPA, Bowtie), Nolan shares his personal experience and illustrates procedures with real-world examples.
Updated throughout to reflect changing practices, the fourth edition expands its scope to include maintenance, exploratory drilling, and governmental regulation updates. It adds best practice guidelines on CHAZOP reviews, expands on threats in the security vulnerability analysis, and includes more information on chemical process facilities and hydrocarbon/chemical plant safeguards.
Up-to-date form templates and “what-if” checklists are also available for purchasers of the book to download, making this a complete safety review toolkit.
Key Features
- Helps you to achieve compliance and avoid disasters: provides the checklists and best-practice guidance needed to negotiate the labyrinth of hazard analysis and safety review procedures
- Keeps your knowledge up-to-date: coverage of the latest forms of hazard analysis and safety review, including LOPA and Bowtie
- Saves time and money: demonstrates how each of the typically required reviews is related, so that information and conclusions used on one may be transferred or adapted for another
Readership
Facility or Process Engineers; Safety, Loss Prevention and Fire Protection Engineers; Plant engineers or Managers; Regulators; Government Inspectors and Investigators; Risk Analysis Consultants.
Process Industries, particularly chemical and petrochemical.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- List of Acronyms
- Notice
- Chapter 1. Purpose
- Chapter 2. Scope
- Chapter 3. Objective and Description of PHA, What-If, and HAZOP Reviews
- 3.1 Definition
- 3.2 Objectives
- 3.3 Origins of Qualitative Safety Reviews
- 3.4 Limitations and Disadvantages
- Chapter 4. Adaptation to Security Vulnerability Analysis
- 4.1 Comparison to PHA Reviews
- 4.2 SVA Overall Procedure
- 4.3 Major Differences Between SVAs and PHAs
- 4.4 Threat Analysis Necessity
- Chapter 5. Specialized Reviews—CHAZOP, EHAZOP, Bow-Tie Analysis, Layers of Protection Analysis, Safety Integrity Level, Fishbone Diagram, and Cyber Security Vulnerability Analysis
- 5.1 Computer Hazard and Operability Study
- 5.2 Electrical Hazard and Operability Study
- 5.3 Bow-Tie Analysis
- 5.4 Layers of Protection Analysis
- 5.5 SIL Analysis
- 5.6 Fishbone Diagram—A Cause and Effect Investigative Technique
- 5.7 Cyber Security Vulnerability Analysis
- Chapter 6. Team Members: Qualifications and Responsibilities
- 6.1 Team Members
- 6.2 Team Member Qualifications
- 6.3 Team Responsibilities
- 6.4 Team Dynamics
- 6.5 Use of Consultants
- 6.6 Record of Employee Experience
- Chapter 7. Management Support and Responsibilities
- Chapter 8. Review Applications for Typical Facilities
- 8.1 PHA Review Applications
- 8.2 What-If Review Applications
- 8.3 HAZOP Review Applications
- 8.4 SVA Review Applications
- 8.5 Application During Changes at a Facility
- Chapter 9. Review Procedures
- 9.1 Review Preparation and Setup
- 9.2 Review Methodology
- 9.3 Review Procedure
- 9.4 Credible Scenarios and Causes
- 9.5 Safeguards
- 9.6 Likelihood (Probabilities)
- 9.7 Consequences
- 9.8 Worksheet Recording and Note Taking
- 9.9 Helpful Review Suggestions
- 9.10 Helpful Technical Suggestions
- 9.11 Assumptions for the Review Process
- 9.12 Providing Recommendations
- 9.13 Quality Audit
- Chapter 10. Review Worksheets
- 10.1 PHA Worksheet
- 10.2 What-If Worksheet
- 10.3 HAZOP Worksheet
- 10.4 SVA Worksheet
- 10.5 Worksheet Identification
- Chapter 11. Report Preparation and Distribution
- 11.1 Report Stages and Purposes
- 11.2 Report Preparation and Organization
- 11.3 Report Distribution
- Chapter 12. Handling and Resolution of Recommendations
- 12.1 Ranking and Classifying Recommendations
- 12.2 Objectives of a Safe and Secure Facility Design
- 12.3 Recommendation Action Plans
- 12.4 Risk Assessment Studies
- 12.5 Risk Acceptance Criteria
- 12.6 Cost-Benefit Analysis
- Chapter 13. Schedule and Cost Estimates
- 13.1 Schedule
- 13.2 Cost Estimate
- 13.3 Estimating Formula
- 13.4 Example Calculation for Schedule and Cost
- Appendix A. Typical Company Policy Statement
- Appendix B. Quality Assurance Audit Checklist
- Appendix C. Probability, Severity, Risk, and Risk Acceptance Tables
- Appendix D. PHA and What-If/Checklist Questions
- Part 1 Piping
- Part 2 Valves
- Part 3 Processing Vessels
- Part 4 Tanks
- Part 5 Pumps
- Part 6 Compressors
- Part 7 Heat Exchangers
- Part 8 Reactors
- Part 9 Columns (Towers)
- Part 10 Flares
- Part 11 Electrical Equipment
- Part 12 Cooling Towers
- Part 13 Utility Systems
- Part 14 Human Factors
- Part 15 Global Events
- Appendix E. HAZOP Parameters, Deviations, and Possible Causes
- Parameter, Deviation, and Possible Causes
- Glossary
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 4th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323550
- eBook ISBN:
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323322959
About the Author
Dennis Nolan
Dr. Dennis P. Nolan has had a long career devoted to risk engineering, fire protection engineering, loss prevention engineering and systems safety engineering. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration from Berne University, Master of Science degree in Systems Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a U.S. registered professional engineer in fire protection engineering in the state of California.He is currently on the Executive Management staff of Saudi Aramco, located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, as a Loss Prevention Consultant/Chief Fire Prevention Engineer. He covers some of the largest oil and gas facilities in the world. As part of his career, he has examined oil production, refining, and marketing facilities under severe conditions and in various unique worldwide locations, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and North and South America. His activity in the aerospace field has included engineering support for the NASA Space Shuttle launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center (and for those undertaken at Vandenburg Air Force Base, California) and “classified” national defense systems. Dr. Nolan has received numerous safety awards and is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, He is the author of many technical papers and professional articles in various international fire safety publications. He has written at least four books, several published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Loss Prevention Consultant and Chief Fire Prevention Engineer, Saudi Aramco