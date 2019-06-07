Safety and Practice for Organic Food
1st Edition
Description
Safety and Practice for Organic Food covers current food safety issues and trends. It provides detailed information on all organic and pasture practices including produce-only, farm-animal-only or integrated crop-livestock farming, as well as the impact of these practices on food safety and foodborne infections. The book explores food products that organic, integrated and traditional farming systems are contributing to consumers. As the demand for organic food products grows faster than ever, this book discusses current and improved practices for safer products. Moreover, the book explores progressive directions, such as the application of next-generation sequencing and genomics to aid in the understanding of the microbial ecology of the agro-environment and how farmer education can contribute to sustainable and safe food. Safety and Practice for Organic Food is a unique source of organic agricultural practices and food production for researchers, academics and professionals at agriculture-based universities and colleges who are involved in food science, animal sciences including poultry science, food safety, food microbiology, plant science and agricultural extension. This book is also an excellent source of information for regulators and federal government officials (USDA, FDA, EPA) and the food processing industry.
Key Features
- Discusses limitations in pre-harvest and post-harvest level practices with specific information on risk and bio-security of existing organic production systems
- Explores policies and guidelines for organic food production and future directions for safer and more sustainable management
- Presents microbial and other biological hazards at pre-harvest and post-harvest levels
Readership
Researchers, professors and professionals at agricultural-based universities and colleges who are involved in food science, animal sciences (including poultry science), food safety, food microbiology, plant science, and agricultural extension. This book will also appeal to both students and instructors in Universities and Agricultural Colleges all over the world; regulators and federal government (USDA, FDA, EPA) and food processing industries.
Table of Contents
Organic Food Products, Diverse Production Practices, and Policies
1. The Growing Market of Organic Foods: Impact on the US and Global Economy
Mengfei Peng and Debabrata Biswas
2. Organic Farming Practices: Integrated Culture Versus Monoculture
Serajus Salaheen and Debabrata Biswas
3. Governmental Policies and Regulations including FSMA on Organic Farming in the United States and Around the Globe
M. Nazim Uddin and Latiful Bari
4. Major Issues and Limitations in Organic Farming in the US
Joy Mun and Seon-Woo Kim
Quality and Safety Concerns of Organic Food
5. A Nutritional Perspective: Importance of Organic Foods Over Conventional Counterparts
Hongshun Yang
6. Listed Foodborne Disease Outbreaks Associated with Organic Foods: Animal and Plant Products
Abani Pradhan
7. Food Safety Risks and Issues Associated with Farming and Handling Practices for Organic Certified Fresh Produce
Angela Marie C. Ferelli and Shirley A. Micallef
8. Proper Farm Management Strategies for Safer Organic Animal farming practice
Vinod Nagarajan and Debabrata Biswas
9. Effective farm management strategies for organic produce and plant food production
Gerald Brust
10. Alternatives to pest and disease control in pre-harvest, and washing and processing in post-harvest levels for organic produce
Aishwarya Pradeep Rao and Sadhana Ravishankar
Recommendations and intervention for Improving Safety and Sustainable Organic Food
11. The Plant Microbiome: Diversity, Dynamics and Role in Food Safety
Sarah Allard and Shirley A. Micallef
12. Control strategies for post-harvest microbiological safety of produce during processing, marketing and quality measures
Rohan Tikekar, Solmaz Alborzi and Luis Bastarrachea
13. Control strategy for post-harvest microbiological safety of animal products during processing, marketing and quality measures
Tagelsir Mohamed
14. Future of organic farming: bringing technological marvels to the field
Serajus Salaheen
15. Pectin as an alternative feed additive and effects on microbiota
Si Hong Park
16. The impact of grower training on food safety outcomes
Donna M. Pahl
17. Acceptable alternatives growth promoters for organic farm animal production
Zajeba Tabashum
18. Application of bacteriophages in organic farm animal production
Juhee Ahn
19. Bio-control for foodborne zoonotic pathogens in animal reservoirs and food products
Amber Brauer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120613
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128120606
About the Editor
Debabrata Biswas
Debabrata Biswas is an Associate Professor of Food Safety in the Department of Animal Sciences (ANSC) and Center for Food Safety and Security Systems (CFS3) at the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, USA. As a food safety specialist, he has committed to develop crosscutting research programs in the food safety area. He serves as editorial board member or reviewer for more than 40 journals and has published more than 70 peer review manuscripts and contributed book chapters for 12 published books. He has also mentored and trained many graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and younger scientists and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses related to food safety and gut microbiomes. He has delivered more than 40 invited talks and organized 4 international symposia in the area of food safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Food Safety in the Department of Animal and Sciences, and Center for Food Safety and Security Systems, University of Maryland College Park, MD, USA
Shirley Micallef
Shirley A. Micallef is an Associate Professor in the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture (PSLA) and CFS3 at the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, USA. She conducts research related to specialty crops, with emphasis on the microbial ecology of the crop agricultural environment, environmental reservoirs of enteric pathogens, impact of cropping practices on enteric pathogen dispersal and survival, microbiomes of fruit and vegetables, and Salmonella interactions with plants. She has been awarded several federal and state-supported grants for her innovative research in fruit and vegetable food safety, has published over 40 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, and has organized symposia and delivered several talks on human pathogen-plant interactions. She currently sits on the Editorial Board of Applied and Environmental Microbiology and Journal of Food Protection. She also teaches courses related to food safety and agricultural microbiology at the University of Maryland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture, with a joint appointment in the Center for Food Safety and Security Systems, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA