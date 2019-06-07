Safety and Practice for Organic Food

Organic Food Products, Diverse Production Practices, and Policies

1. The Growing Market of Organic Foods: Impact on the US and Global Economy

Mengfei Peng and Debabrata Biswas

2. Organic Farming Practices: Integrated Culture Versus Monoculture

Serajus Salaheen and Debabrata Biswas

3. Governmental Policies and Regulations including FSMA on Organic Farming in the United States and Around the Globe

M. Nazim Uddin and Latiful Bari

4. Major Issues and Limitations in Organic Farming in the US

Joy Mun and Seon-Woo Kim

Quality and Safety Concerns of Organic Food

5. A Nutritional Perspective: Importance of Organic Foods Over Conventional Counterparts

Hongshun Yang

6. Listed Foodborne Disease Outbreaks Associated with Organic Foods: Animal and Plant Products

Abani Pradhan

7. Food Safety Risks and Issues Associated with Farming and Handling Practices for Organic Certified Fresh Produce

Angela Marie C. Ferelli and Shirley A. Micallef

8. Proper Farm Management Strategies for Safer Organic Animal farming practice

Vinod Nagarajan and Debabrata Biswas

9. Effective farm management strategies for organic produce and plant food production

Gerald Brust

10. Alternatives to pest and disease control in pre-harvest, and washing and processing in post-harvest levels for organic produce

Aishwarya Pradeep Rao and Sadhana Ravishankar

Recommendations and intervention for Improving Safety and Sustainable Organic Food

11. The Plant Microbiome: Diversity, Dynamics and Role in Food Safety

Sarah Allard and Shirley A. Micallef

12. Control strategies for post-harvest microbiological safety of produce during processing, marketing and quality measures

Rohan Tikekar, Solmaz Alborzi and Luis Bastarrachea

13. Control strategy for post-harvest microbiological safety of animal products during processing, marketing and quality measures

Tagelsir Mohamed

14. Future of organic farming: bringing technological marvels to the field

Serajus Salaheen

15. Pectin as an alternative feed additive and effects on microbiota

Si Hong Park

16. The impact of grower training on food safety outcomes

Donna M. Pahl

17. Acceptable alternatives growth promoters for organic farm animal production

Zajeba Tabashum

18. Application of bacteriophages in organic farm animal production

Juhee Ahn

19. Bio-control for foodborne zoonotic pathogens in animal reservoirs and food products

Amber Brauer