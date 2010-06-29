Safety, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724387, 9781455700226

Safety, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 22-2

1st Edition

Authors: Debora Simmons
eBook ISBN: 9781455700226
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724387
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Debora Simmons, RN, MSN, CCRN, CCNS, will feature such article topics as: Cause Mapping Critical Events; Blood Bank Safety in the ICU; Patient Safety in Perinatal Care; High Risk Drugs in Critical Areas; Enteral Feeding Tubing Misconnections; Safe Practices for Enteral Nutrition; Negotiating Safety; Device Complexity and Human Factors; Decreasing Risk; Delirium in ICU; and Voice of the Patient.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700226
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724387

About the Authors

Debora Simmons Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.