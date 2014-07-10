Safeguarding Intangible Assets
1st Edition
Description
Safeguarding Intangible Assets provides strategies for preserving and enhancing a company’s intangible assets to increase its profitability, competitiveness, and sustainability.
Intangible assets such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, methodologies, and brand typically account for 80 percent of an organization’s value and revenue. There are many forces making it more and more difficult to protect these assets, and securing them is a complex issue often overlooked by security and risk managers.
Many security managers do not have adequate policies or procedures in place to protect these assets from compromise, infringement, and theft. Safeguarding Intangible Assets provides managers with the tools necessary for protecting these assets through effective and consistent oversight designed to preserve their control, use, and ownership. The book offers strategies for various types of business transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, corporate-university R&D alliances, new product launches, early stage firms, and university-based spin-offs.
Key Features
- Offers step-by-step guidelines and best practices for establishing and maintaining an intangible asset protection program
- Provides intangible asset risk management strategies that preserve the company’s value, revenue, and competitive advantages
- Shows how to collaboratively build a company culture that anticipates and recognizes intangible asset risks in everyday transactions and operations
- Strengthens the interface with other departments’ security practices, including IT, management, legal, accounting, finance, and risk management
Readership
Corporate risk, security, and IT (security) managers; compliance, insurance, finance, and intellectual property managers; legal counsel; C-suite executives: CFOs, CSOs, CROs, CIOs, CIPOs, and CTOs; entrepreneurs and venture capitalists; and students taking courses in security, business, technology, intellectual property, and law
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- How It All Began
- Emergence and Integration of Intangible Assets
- My Purpose for Writing This Book
- Homegrown Intangible Assets
- Value and Functionality of Intangible Assets Can Fluctuate
- Intangible Assets: Tested, Practical, and Valuable
- Using This Book
- Reference
- Chapter 1. Intangible Assets
- Moneyball and Intangible Assets
- Intangible Assets: The Unseen, Underused, and Undervalued Elephant in The Room
- Intangible Assets Require Regular Management and Monitoring
- Intangible Assets are Not Theoretical Musings Only to be Embraced in University Lecture Halls
- Relevant and Forward-Looking Model
- Global Business Perspective
- Reluctance, Hesitancy, and Indifference
- Multitasking, Time-Constrained Readers
- References
- Chapter 2. Managing Intangible Assets
- The Impetus for Producing Genuine Value
- Have You Ever Thought About It This Way?
- Economist Intelligence Unit Survey
- Dr. Deming and “All Things Management”
- Strategic Planning and Intangible Assets
- Strategic and Collaborative Business Decisions
- Unlocking Managerial Mysteries to Intangible Assets
- Intangible Asset “Tipping Point”
- Intangible Assets: The Hand in Front of Our Faces
- Intangible Asset and Intellectual Property Values Are Not Static
- Ten Facts Management Teams Absolutely Need to Remember
- Make Intangible Assets Part of the Business Management Lexicon
- Achieving A More Intangible Asset–Conscious Business Community
- References
- Chapter 3. Intangible Assets Business Transaction Due Diligence
- A New Look at Due Diligence: Focus on Intangible Assets
- Business Transaction Due Diligence
- The Primary Objective
- Acquiring the Real Picture of A Company’s Financial Health
- Highly Proactive Approach to Due Diligence
- Benefits of An Intangible Asset Strategist
- Costly, Time-Consuming, and Sometimes Irreversible Risks, Challenges, and Disputes
- Intangible Asset Strategist Risk Officers
- Unwarranted Sense of Urgency Should Not Dominate Intangible Asset Strategists’ Due Diligence Methodologies
- Pre- and Post-Transaction Due Diligence and Asset Monitoring Are Essential to Success
- Responsibilities for any Due Diligence Team
- References
- Chapter 4. New Dimensions for Company Management
- Safeguarding Intangible Assets Throughout Their Life Cycles
- Safeguarding Intangible Assets
- Prosecuting Intangible Asset Losses
- Information Security and Information Asset Protection
- New Product Launches and Due Diligence
- Systemic Risks: Intellectual Property and Intangible Assets
- References
- Chapter 5. Company Culture
- Investing in Company Culture Building
- Cultivating A Positive Company Culture
- Creating A Company Culture: A Necessity, Not A Luxury
- Company Cultures: Their Future Must Accommodate Intangible Assets
- Company Culture Due Diligence
- Company Reputation and Financial Performance
- Performance-Based Company Culture
- A High-Performance Company Culture Is A Valuable Intangible Asset
- References
- Chapter 6. Reputation Risks and Their Management
- Categories of Reputation Risk
- Reputation Risks Are A Separate Category of Risk
- Employment Contractual Safeguards Can Mitigate Reputation Risk
- Determinants of Reputation Risks
- Managing A Company’s Reputation Risks Starts by Recognizing Reputation Is An Intangible Asset
- Seldom Can Company Reputation be Manufactured
- The Role of Company Chief Security Officers
- Reputation Risk-Intelligent Company Culture and Organizational Resilience
- Reputation Risks Are A Fiduciary Responsibility
- Building A Strong Business Case for Reputation Risk Management
- Factors Contributing to Reputation Risks
- What the Public Is Saying
- Reputation Risks: The Most Difficult Risk Type for Companies to Manage
- There Are no Magic Solutions to Manage Reputation Risk
- Communicating Risk and Clarifying A Company’s Appetite for Risk
- References
- Chapter 7. Distinguishing Intellectual Property and Intangible Assets
- Patents Are Intangible Assets Suitable for Framing
- Patent-Only Strategy
- Deterrence
- The Shortest and Least Expensive Path to Success Is Infringement
- What Is Your IP Position?
- An Analogy
- Getting An Invention Business Ready
- Trade Secrets Start Life as Intellectual Capital
- McAfee’s IP Theft Report
- Nine Reasons for Implementing Intangible Asset Safeguards
- Intellectual Property
- Islamic Law and Intellectual Property
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 8. Intangible Asset Training
- Introduction
- Define Intangible Assets in Business Contexts
- Special Categories of Intangible Assets
- Remain within Comfort Zones
- Intangible Asset Training Venues: It’s Not Always Easy
- Training Challenges
- Ideas Are Intangible Assets
- Intangible Asset Training to Exploit Risk Taking
- Intangible Asset Training Is Not Merely Theoretical
- Training Designed to Develop Internal Intangible Asset Strategists
- Training Outcomes
- Stone v. Ritter Has Made Operational Familiarity with Intangible Assets A Fiduciary Responsibility
- Intangible Asset Training Is Not An Impediment to Company Productivity
- Global Paradigm Shift
- Key Objective to Intangible Asset Training for Management Teams
- Reputation Risk Influences Management Teams to be More Receptive to Intangible Asset Training
- It Is Important That Intangible Asset Training Includes Company’s Higher Echelons
- Challenges Remain to Intangible Asset Training Receptivity
- Operational Familiarity of Intangible Assets Produces Multipliers
- References
- Chapter 9. Measuring Performance of Intangible Assets
- Operational Familiarity with Intangible Assets
- Why Is More Balance Necessary?
- Example: Measuring the Intangible Assets Delivered by IT Security
- Measuring the Correct Intangible Asset Value Streams
- Creating Value from Intangible Assets
- Measuring Performance and Value of Intangible Assets
- References
- Chapter 10. Insider Risks and Threats to Intangible Assets
- The 20-60-20 Rule
- Implications of Insider Research
- Employee Allegiance: More Challenges to Safeguarding Intangible Assets
- The New Insider Threat
- Protecting Intangible Assets from the Insider Threat
- Insiders: They Can Change from Date of Hire
- Threats to Intangible Assets from Insiders
- “Houston, We’ve Got a Problem!”: Unsecured Economies
- Office of National Counterintelligence Executive
- References
- Chapter 11. Intangible Asset Strategist and Risk Specialist
- Ascendance of Intangible Assets
- All Things Intangible: Starbucks
- All Things Intangible: Yahoo!
- Intangible Asset Strategists and Risk Specialists Need to Work in Unison
- Intangible Asset Oversight and Management
- The Convention of Pursuing Patent-Only Strategies
- References
- Chapter 12. Intangible Assets in 2014 and Beyond: Where Businesses Must Be
- Recognizing How and Where Intangible Assets “Fit”
- Designing A Sturdy and Malleable Plan to Engage Intangible Assets
- Example Why Intangible Asset Training Is Important
- There Are Intangible Asset “Rembrandt’s” in Most Every Company’s Attic That Can Become Profit Centers
- Building Intangible Asset Sand Castles
- This All Can Occur Quite Simply
- References
- Further Reading
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 10th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006023
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128005163
About the Author
Michael Moberly
Michael Moberly is president and founder of Knowledge Protection Strategies, a security firm specializing in intangible assets and intellectual property. He has more than 25 years of experience teaching, researching, and consulting on protecting proprietary information and other intangible assets.
Michael is the chair of the Global Development and Outreach Committee for the Intangible Asset Finance Society, and also chairs the Information Asset Protection Council for ASIS International. He has done expert commentary for CNN, CNBC, and NPR.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and founder of Knowledge Protection Strategies
Reviews
"... recommended for practitioners seeking an understanding of intangible assets and may be useful in college-level business or assets protection courses." --ASIS Dynamics
"...plenty of thinking is going on about intangibles; Moberly has brought it together and offers much for the corporate security or indeed any business professional....makes a good case for intangible asset protection being part of everyday business..." --Professional Security Magazine Online, 2014