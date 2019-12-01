Safe Sensing for Industrial Human-Robot Collaboration

Hao Ding received his B.Sc. degree in automation from the Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing, China, in 2003, the M.Sc. degree in automation and robotics from Technische Universität Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany, in 2006, and the Ph.D. degree in control and robotics from Universität Kassel, Kassel, Germany, in 2013. From 2007 to 2009, he was a Research Assistant at the Chair of Automatic Control Engineering, Technische Universität München, Germany. Since 2011, he has been with ABB Corporate Research Germany, where he is currently a Principal Scientist and a Project Lead. His research interest include human-robot/machine collaboration, machinery safety, robotic assembly, and factory automation. He is the author of about 50 papers in international/national journals and conferences, and book chapters. He is an independent expert on robotics for evaluation of proposals for the European Commission. Dr. Ding is the recipient of the EU HYCON WP2 Solar Benchmark Exercise Award in 2006 for his work on supervisory control of a solar air-conditioning system. With his work on optimizing motion of robotic manipulators in interaction with human and on optimized task distribution in mixed environments, he received the Best Paper Award at ICIRA in 2011 and the Best Application Paper Award at IEEE CASE in 2014, respectively. In 2011, he was awarded by the Chinese Government as an Outstanding Self-Financed Student Abroad.