Sabiston Textbook of Surgery
21st Edition
The Biological Basis of Modern Surgical Practice
For more than 80 years, Sabiston Textbook of Surgery: The Biological Basis of Modern Surgical Practice has been the go-to text for trainees and surgeons at all levels of experience for definitive guidance on every aspect of general surgery. As the oldest continuously published textbook of surgery in North America, this fully revised 21st Edition continues to provide the key information, essential teaching pearls, and completely updated content needed to make the most informed surgical decisions and achieve optimal outcomes for patients. Concisely written and evidence based throughout, it covers the breadth of material required for certification and practice of general surgery, highlighted by detailed, full-color intraoperative illustrations and high-quality video clips.
- No. of pages:
- 2176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323640626
About the Editor
Courtney Townsend
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas
