Sabiston Textbook of Surgery - 21st Edition - ISBN: 9780323640626

Sabiston Textbook of Surgery

21st Edition

The Biological Basis of Modern Surgical Practice

Editor: Courtney Townsend
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323640626
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 2176
Description

For more than 80 years, Sabiston Textbook of Surgery: The Biological Basis of Modern Surgical Practice has been the go-to text for trainees and surgeons at all levels of experience for definitive guidance on every aspect of general surgery. As the oldest continuously published textbook of surgery in North America, this fully revised 21st Edition continues to provide the key information, essential teaching pearls, and completely updated content needed to make the most informed surgical decisions and achieve optimal outcomes for patients. Concisely written and evidence based throughout, it covers the breadth of material required for certification and practice of general surgery, highlighted by detailed, full-color intraoperative illustrations and high-quality video clips.

Details

No. of pages:
2176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323640626

About the Editor

Courtney Townsend

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

