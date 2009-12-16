Sabiston and Spencer's Surgery of the Chest
8th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print (2-Volume Set)
Description
Through seven successful editions, Sabiston & Spencer Surgery of the Chest has set the standard in cardiothoracic surgery references. Now, the new 8th Edition, edited by Frank W. Sellke, MD, Pedro J. del Nido, MD, and Scott J. Swanson, MD, carries on this tradition with updated coverage of today's essential clinical knowledge from leaders worldwide. Guidance divided into three major sections—Adult Cardiac Surgery, Congenital Heart Surgery, and Thoracic Surgery—lets you quickly find what you need, while new and revised chapters reflect all of the important changes within this rapidly evolving specialty. Expert Consult functionality—new to this edition—enables you to access the complete contents of the 2-volume set from anyplace with an Internet connection for convenient consultation where and when you need it. This is an ideal source for mastering all of the most important current knowledge and techniques in cardiac and thoracic surgery—whether for specialty board review or day-to-day practice.
Key Features
- Features short, focused chapters that help you find exactly what you need.
- Presents the work of international contributors who offer a global view of the entire specialty.
- Covers thoracic surgery as well as adult and pediatric cardiac surgery for a practical and powerful single source.
- Includes nearly 1,100 illustrations that help to clarify key concepts.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 16th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708802
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700097
About the Author
Frank Sellke
Affiliations and Expertise
Karlson & Karlson Professor and Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Brown Medical School and Rhode Island Hospital Director, Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute Providence, Rhode Island
Pedro del Nido
Affiliations and Expertise
William E. Ladd Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; Chairman, Department of Cardiac Surgery, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Scott Swanson
Affiliations and Expertise
Director,Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Vice Chair Cancer Affairs, Department of Surgery, Bringham and Women's Hospital, Chief Surgical officerDana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts