Rye and Health
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Rye and Rye Bread–An Important Part of the North European Bread Basket
2. Process-Induced Changes in Rye Foods—Rye Baking
3. Rye Dietary Fiber
4. The Influence of Rye Fiber on Gut Metabolism
5. Bioavailability of Rye Lignans and Their Relevance for Human Health
6. Alkylresorcinols in Rye: Occurrence, Pharmacokinetics, and Bioavailability
7. Phenolic Acids in Rye
8. Benzoxazinoids in Rye and Rye-Derived Products
9. Rye as a Source of Phytosterols, Tocopherols, and Tocotrienols
10. Alkylresorcinols and Their Metabolites as Biomarkers of Whole-Grain Rye and Wheat Intake
11. Satiating Effects of Rye Foods
12. Rye Products and Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes
13. Impact of Rye Food and Physical Activity on Prostate Cancer Progression
14. Rye Consumption and the Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Description
Rye has been known to stimulate weight loss, prevent gallstones, lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, promote gastrointestinal health, and improve cardiovascular conditions. Given rye’s many health benefits, it’s no wonder that nutritionists, the grains industry, and in turn consumers have been giving this healthy grain much more attention.
Rye and Health, edited by veteran food technology and nutrition scientists Kaisa Poutanen and Per Åman, explains in detail the composition of rye and its physiological and health effects on humans using the latest research and information available
Key Features
This important new book covers:
- The chemical composition of rye
- Applications of rye in food production
- The digestion of rye dietary fiber and its effects on gut metabolism
- The many bioactive compounds of rye—including lignans, alkylresorcinols, phenolic acids, benzoxazinoids, phytosterols, tocopherols and tocotrienols—and their importance in human health
- Up-to-date findings on biomarkers and how they can be used in intervention and epidemiological studies to link rye intake with disease risk
- Rye’s influence on glucose levels and other satiating effects
- Relationships between rye intake and certain Western diseases such as type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer
Readership
People with a variety of professional backgrounds will find this book useful, including rye producers and breeders, those working in the rye processing industries, food product developers, nutritionists, health professionals, and producers of rye-based baked goods
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 30th September 2016
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122884
About the Authors
Kaisa Poutanen Author
Specialty: Food and Nutrition Sciences, Grain Technology Education: DTech, Food Technology and Biochemical Engineering, Helsinki University of Technology
Affiliations and Expertise
Kaisa Poutanen, Research Professor in Food Technology, VTT Technical Research Centre, VTT, Finland
Per Åman Author
Specialty: Food Science and Production Education: MS, Agriculture, Agricultural College Sweden; PhD, Chemistry, Agricultural College Sweden; Docent, Chemistry, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Molecular Sciences, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Uppsala, Sweden