Rydberg Series in Atoms and Molecules
1st Edition
Description
Rydberg Series in Atoms and Molecules deals with the Rydberg states of atomic and molecular systems. Rydberg series in atomic spectra and of diatomic molecules are examined, along with Rydberg terms of polyatomic molecules such as hydrocarbons with triple bonds, hydrocarbon molecules with double bonds, and benzene and benzene derivatives.
Comprised of four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the spectrum of the hydrogen atom, along with some elementary and useful concepts and definitions. Some difficulties in the classification of excited states of simple molecules into Rydberg and non-Rydberg states are highlighted. The next chapter considers Rydberg series in atomic spectra and theoretical methods for quantitative description of atomic structures. One-electron models for Rydberg terms are also described, together with Rydberg series of diatomic molecules such as N2 and O2, CO and NO, and bromine and iodine. The final chapter is devoted to Rydberg terms of polyatomic molecules including hydrocarbons with triple and double bonds; benzene and benzene derivatives; hydrides with central atom; saturated hydrocarbons; and aldehydes and ketones.
This monograph is written primarily for both students and nonspecialists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Rydberg Series in Atomic Spectra
2.1. General Principles and Methods
2.2. One Electron Models for Rydberg Terms
3. Rydberg Series of Diatomic Molecules
3.1. Introduction. Series in H2+, H2, and He2
3.2. Rydberg Series in N2
3.3. Rydberg Series in CO and NO
3.4. Rydberg Series in O2
3.5. Rydberg Series in Bromine and Iodine
3.6. Spectra of Hydrides, Excited States
3.7. Theoretical Calculations of Rydberg Terms
4 . Rydberg Terms of Polyatomic Molecules
4.1. Rydberg Series in Hydrides with Central Atom
4.2. Hydrocarbons with Triple Bonds
4.3. Hydrocarbon Molecules with Double Bonds
4.4. Benzene and Benzene Derivatives
4.5. Saturated Hydrocarbons
4.6. Aldehydes and Ketones
4.7. Ethers and Related Molecules
4.8. Rydberg Series in CO2 and Related Molecules
Appendix: Data on Polyatomic Molecules
References
Author and Reference Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161060