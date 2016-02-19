Rutland Street is a project that explores the ways in which education can help develop human’s innate abilities and the importance of this concept to the educational needs of the disadvantaged. The book consists of a recording of the valuable experience gained during pre-school and junior school of the subject children between the ages of 3 to 8, who belong to a poor family. The text provides a background of the Bernard van Leer Foundation, which is the initiator of the project. The description of the geographical location of the project site as well as the history of the location and its residents are given. The planning of the project is explained. The background and implementation of the educational program that will be used for the project is discussed in detail. Another program is initiated to include the adults of the area in the development of the Rutland Street project. The book is an interesting read for people concerned with humanitarian projects and for educators, students, and researchers in the field of sociology.