Rutherford's Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy, 2-Volume Set
9th Edition
Through nine outstanding editions, Rutherford's Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy has been the gold standard text in this fast-changing, complex field. Published in association with the Society for Vascular Surgery, this state-of-the-art reference by Drs. Anton N. Sidawy and Bruce A. Perler is a must-have for vascular surgeons, interventionalists, vascular medicine specialists, and trainees, as well as general surgeons, interventional radiologists, and cardiologists that depend upon "Rutherford’s" in their practice. It offers authoritative guidance from the most respected and innovative global thought leaders and clinical and basic science experts in the diagnosis and treatment of circulatory disease.
- Incorporates medical, endovascular, and surgical treatment, as well as diagnostic techniques, decision making, and fundamental vascular biology.
- Features all vascular imaging techniques, offering a non-invasive evaluation of both the morphology and hemodynamics of the vascular system.
- Provides unparalleled insight from multidisciplinary leaders worldwide, who share their expertise on the most appropriate contemporary and future treatment of circulatory disease.
- Employs a full-color layout, images and online video so you can view clinical and physical findings and operative techniques more vividly.
Section 1: Basic Science
1. Epidemiology and Research Methodology
2. Embryology and Developmental Anatomy
3. Vessel Wall Biology
4. Atherosclerosis
5. Intimal Hyperplasia
6. Ischemia-Reperfusion
7. Arteriogenesis and Angiogenesis
8. Arterial Hemodynamics
9. Venous Pathophysiology
10. Lymphatic Pathophysiology
Section 2: Atherosclerotic Risk Factors
11. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Smoking
12. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Diabetes
13. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Hyperlipidemia
14. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Hypertension
15. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Familial Arteriosclerosis
16. Uncommon Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Vascular Disease
17. International and Ethnic Trends in Vascular Disease
Section 3: Clinical and Vascular Laboratory Evaluation
18. Clinical Evaluation of the Arterial System
19. Clinical Evaluation of the Venous and Lymphatic Systems
20. Vascular Laboratory: Arterial Physiologic Assessment
21. Vascular Laboratory: Arterial Duplex Scanning
22. Vascular Laboratory: Venous Physiologic Assessment
23. Vascular Laboratory: Venous Duplex Scanning
Section 4: Vascular Imaging
24. Radiation Safety
25. Arteriography
26. Venography
27. Computed Tomography
28. Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Arteriography
29. Vascular PET CT and Spect CT
30. Intravascular Ultrasound
31. The Future of Imaging for Open and Endovascular Interventions
Section 5: Perioperative Care
32. Preoperative Evaluation and Management
33. Intraoperative Management
34. Postoperative Management
35. Hospital Readmissions in Vascular Surgery
Section 6: Bleeding and Clotting
36. Normal Coagulation
37. Coagulopathy and Hemorrhage
38. Hypercoagulable States
39. Anti-Coagulant Drugs
40. Anti-platelet Agents
41. Thrombolytic Agents
Section 7: Complications
42. Cardiac Complications
43. Respiratory Complications
44. Systemic Complications: Renal
45. Neurological Complications
46. Graft Thrombosis
47. Graft Infection
48. Anastomotic Aneurysms
49. Local Complications: Aortoenteric Fistula
50. Local Endocascular Complications and Their Management
51. Venous Complications
52. Lymphatic Complications
Section 8: Technique
53. Thoracic and Thoraco-abdominal Vascular Exposure
54. Abdominal Vascular Exposure
55. Cerebrovascular Exposure
56. Lower Extremity Vascular Exposure
57. Upper Extremity Vascular Exposure
58. Spinal Operative Exposure
59. Technique: Open Surgical
60. Endovascular Diagnostic Technique
61. Endovascular Therapeutic Technique
62. Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgical Techniques
Section 9: Grafts and Devices
63. Autogenous Grafts (Including Vein Harvest, Surgical and Endoscopic)
64. Prosthetic Grafts (include sections on heparin-bonded and spiral grafts)
65. Biologic Grafts
66. Bioengineered Grafts
67. Non-Aortic Stents and Stent Grafts
68. Novel/Evolving Endovascular Devices
Section 10: Abdominal Aortic And Iliac Aneurysms
69. Arterial Aneurysms: Etiology, Epidemiology and Natural History
70. Aorto-Iliac Aneurysms: Evaluation, Decision Making, and Medical Management
71. Aorto-Iliac Aneurysms: Open Surgical Treatment
72. Aorto-Iliac Aneurysms: Endovascular Treatment
73. Aortic Stent Grafts and Techniques of EVAR
74. Ruptured Aorto-Iliac Aneurysms and their Management
75. Isolated Iliac Aneurysms and Their Management
Section 11: Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aortic Aneursysms and Dissections
76. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Etiology, Epidemiology, Natural History, Med Mngmt and Decision-Making
77. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Open Surgical Treatment
78. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Endovascular Treatment
79. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Aortic Stent Grafts and Techniques of TEVAR
80. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Branched and Fenestrated Endograft Treatment
81. Aortic Dissection: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Clinical Presentation and Medical And Surgical Management
82. Penetrating Aortic Ulcers
Section 12: Peripheral and Splanchnic Aneurysms
83. Lower Extremity Aneurysms
84. Upper Extremity Aneurysms
85. Aneurysms of the Splanchnic Arteries and their Branches
Section 13: Cerebrovascular Diseases
86. Cerebrovascular Disease: Epidemiology and Natural History
87. Cerebrovascular Disease: The Unstable Carotid Plaque
88. Cerebrovascular Disease: Diagnostic Evaluation
89. Cerebrovascular Disease: Decision Making and Medical Treatment
90. Non-Atherosclerotic Carotid Artery Disease and its Management
91. Cerebrovascular Disease: Carotid Endarterectomy
92. Cerebrovascular Disease: Carotid Artery Stenting
93. Cerebrovascular Disease: Carotid Artery Dissection
94. Carotid Artery Aneurysms
95. Carotid Body Tumor
96. Unusual Carotid Artery Conditions
97. Vertebral Artery Dissection and Other Conditions
98. Brachiocephalic Artery Disease and its Surgical Management
99. Brachiocephalic Artery Disease and its Endovascular Management
Section 14: Acute Limb Ischemia
100. Acute Limb Ischemia: Evaluation and Decision Making
101. Acute Limb Ischemia: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment
102. Compartment Syndrome and its Management
103. Atheromatous Embolization and Its Management
Section 15: Lower Extremity Chronic Arterial Disease
104. Lower Extremity Arterial Occlusive Disease: Epidemiology and Natural History
105. Lower Extremity Arterial Disease: Decision Making and Medical Treatment
106. Aortoiliac Disease: Open Anatomic Reconstruction
107. Aortoiliac Disease: Open Extra-Anatomic Bypass
108. Aortoiliac Disease: Endovascular Treatment
109. Infrainguinal Disease: Surgical Treatment
110. Infrainguinal Disease: Endovascular Therapy
111. Lower Extremity Amputations: Epidemiology, Procedure Selection and Rehabilitation Outcomes
112. Lower Extremity Amputations: Operative Techinques and Results
Section 16: Diabetic Foot and Its Management
113. General Considerations in Diabetic Foot
114. Diabetic Foot Abnormalities and Their Management
115. Wound Care
116. Podiatric Care of the Diabetic Foot
Section 17: Upper Extremity Arterial Disease
117. Upper Extremity Arterial Disease: Epidemiology, Etiology, and Diagnostic Evaluation
118. Upper Extremity Arterial Disease: Medical Endovascular, Open Surgical Managmenet
119. Upper Extremity Arterial Disease: Amputation
Section 18: Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
120. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Pathophysiology and Diagnostic Evaluation
121. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Neurogenic
122. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Arterial
123. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Venous
124. Techniques of the Surgical Management of Thoracic Outlet
Section 19: Renovascular Disease
125. Renovascular Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Clinical Presentation and Medical Management
126. Renovascular Disease: Open Surgical Treatment
127. Renovascular Disease: Endovascular Treatment
128. Renovascular Disease: Aneurysms and Arteriovenous Fistula
129. Renovascular Disease: Acute Occlusive and Ischemic Events
130. Renovascular and Aortic Development Disorders
Section 20: Mesenteric Vascular Disease
131. Mesenteric Arterial Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology and Clinical Evaluation
132. Chronic Mesenteric Arterial Diseases: Clinical Evaluation, Open Surgical and Endovascular Treatment
133. Acute Mesenteric Arterial Disease
134. Mesenteric Arterial Dissection
135. Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis and Management
136. Mesenteric Vascualr Disease: Venous Thrombosis
Section 21: Nonatherosclerotic Arterial Diseases
137. Vasculitis and Other Uncommon Ateriopathies
138. Thromboangitis Obliterans (Buerger’s Disease)
139. Takayasu's Arteritis
140. Aneurysm Caused by Connective Tissue Abnormalities
141. Raynaud's Phenomenon
142. Fibromuscular Disease
143. Non-Atherosclerotic Popliteal Artery Diseases
144. Infected Arterial Aneurysms
Section 22: Acute Venous Thromboembolic Disease
145. Venous Thromboembolic Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Natural History
146. Venous Thromboembolic Disease: Mechanical and Pharmacologic Prophylaxis
147. Acute Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis: Presentation, Diagnosis and Medical Treatment
148. Acute Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis: Surgical and Interventional Treatment
149. Acute Upper Extremity and Catheter-Related Venous Thrombosis
150. Superficial Thrombophlebitis and its Management
151. Pulmonary Embolus: Presentation, Natural History, Medical Treatment and Outcome
152. Vena Cava Interruption
153. Compartment Syndrome and Venous Gangrene
Section 23: Chronic Venous Disorders
154. Varicose Veins: Surgical Treatment
155. Varicose Veins: Endovenous Ablation and Sclerotherapy
156. Chronic Venous Disorders: Post-Phlebetic Syndrome, Natural History, Pathophysiology and Etiology
157. Chronic Venous Disorders: Nonoperative Treatment
158. Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Treatment of Perforator Vein Incompetence
159. Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Deep Venous Valve Reconstruction
160. Iliocaval Venous Obstruction: Surgical Treatment: Surgical Treatment
161. Iliocaval Venous Obstruction: Endovascular Treatment
Section 24: Miscellaneous Venous Conditions
162. Superior Vena Cava Occlusion and its Management
163. Congenital Occlusion/Absence of Inferior Vena Cava
164. Portal Hypertension
165. Nutcracker Syndrome
166. Venous Aneurysms and Their Management
167. Venous Reconstruction in Non-Vascular Surgical Oncologic Procedures
Section 25: Lymphedema
168. Lymphedema: Evaluation and Decision Making
169. Lymphedema: Nonoperative Treatment
170. Lymphedema: Surgical Treatment
Section 26: Vascular Malformations
171. Congenital Vascular Malformations: Gen Considerations
172. Congenital Vascular Malformations: Surgical Management
173. Congenital Vascular Malformations: Endovascular Management
174. Acquired Arteriovenous Fistulae
Section 27: Hemodialysis Access
175. General Considerations and Strategies to Optimize Access Placement
176. Placement of Complex Hemodialysis Accesses
177. Placement of Hemodialysis Catheters
178. Hemodialysis Access: Failing and Thrombosed
179. Hemodialysis Access: Nonthrombotic Complications
Section 28: Vascular Trauma
180. Epidemiology and Natural History of Vascular Trauma
181. Vascular Trauma of the Head and Neck
182. Thoracic Vascular Trauma
183. Abdominal Vascular Trauma
184. Extremity Vascular Trauma
185. Conditions Arising from Repetitive Trauma and Occupational Vascular Problems
Section 29: Special Issues in Pediatric Vascular Surgery
186. Special Techniques in Handling Vessels in the Pediatric Population
187. Arterial Aneurysms in the Pediatric Population
188. Vascular Tumors in the Pediatric Population
189. Vascular Trauma in the Pediatric Population
190. Placement of AV Dialysis Accesses and Central Catheters in the Pediatric Patient
191. Miscellaneous Vascular Conditions in Children
Section 30: Miscellaneous Conditions
192. Erectile Dysfunction
193. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
194. Current Role of Sympathectomy (Upper and Lower)
195. Vascular Tumors and Their Management
196. Vascular Reconstruction in Oncologic Surgery
197. Chronic Compartment Syndrome
Section 31: The Business of Vascular Surgery
198. Development and Operation of Multispeciality Cardiovascular Centers
199. Development and Successful Operation of an Outpatient Vascular Center
200. The Essentials and Value of A Vascular Registry to the Practice
201. Marketing a Vascular Surgery Practice
202. Surgical Leadership as a Hospital-Employed Vascular Surgeon
- No. of pages:
- 2832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 25th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581295
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581301
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323427913
Anton Sidawy
Professor of Surgery, The George Washington University Hospital, Washington DC
Bruce Perler
Professor of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland