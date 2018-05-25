Rutherford's Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy, 2-Volume Set - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323427913, 9780323581295

Rutherford's Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy, 2-Volume Set

9th Edition

Authors: Anton Sidawy Bruce Perler
eBook ISBN: 9780323581295
eBook ISBN: 9780323581301
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323427913
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th May 2018
Page Count: 2832
Description

Through nine outstanding editions, Rutherford's Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy has been the gold standard text in this fast-changing, complex field. Published in association with the Society for Vascular Surgery, this state-of-the-art reference by Drs. Anton N. Sidawy and Bruce A. Perler is a must-have for vascular surgeons, interventionalists, vascular medicine specialists, and trainees, as well as general surgeons, interventional radiologists, and cardiologists that depend upon "Rutherford’s" in their practice. It offers authoritative guidance from the most respected and innovative global thought leaders and clinical and basic science experts in the diagnosis and treatment of circulatory disease.

Key Features

  • Incorporates medical, endovascular, and surgical treatment, as well as diagnostic techniques, decision making, and fundamental vascular biology.

  • Features all vascular imaging techniques, offering a non-invasive evaluation of both the morphology and hemodynamics of the vascular system.

  • Provides unparalleled insight from multidisciplinary leaders worldwide, who share their expertise on the most appropriate contemporary and future treatment of circulatory disease.

  • Employs a full-color layout, images and online video so you can view clinical and physical findings and operative techniques more vividly.

Table of Contents

 

Rutherford's Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy, 9th Ed

Section 1: Basic Science

1. Epidemiology and Research Methodology

2. Embryology and Developmental Anatomy

3. Vessel Wall Biology

4. Atherosclerosis

5. Intimal Hyperplasia

6. Ischemia-Reperfusion

7. Arteriogenesis and Angiogenesis

8. Arterial Hemodynamics

9. Venous Pathophysiology

10. Lymphatic Pathophysiology

Section 2: Atherosclerotic Risk Factors

11. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Smoking

12. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Diabetes

13. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Hyperlipidemia

14. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Hypertension

15. Atherosclerotic Risk Factors: Familial Arteriosclerosis

16. Uncommon Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Vascular Disease

17. International and Ethnic Trends in Vascular Disease

Section 3: Clinical and Vascular Laboratory Evaluation

18. Clinical Evaluation of the Arterial System

19. Clinical Evaluation of the Venous and Lymphatic Systems

20. Vascular Laboratory: Arterial Physiologic Assessment

21. Vascular Laboratory: Arterial Duplex Scanning

22. Vascular Laboratory: Venous Physiologic Assessment

23. Vascular Laboratory: Venous Duplex Scanning

Section 4: Vascular Imaging

24. Radiation Safety

25. Arteriography

26. Venography

27. Computed Tomography

28. Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Arteriography

29. Vascular PET CT and Spect CT

30. Intravascular Ultrasound

31. The Future of Imaging for Open and Endovascular Interventions

Section 5: Perioperative Care

32. Preoperative Evaluation and Management

33. Intraoperative Management

34. Postoperative Management

35. Hospital Readmissions in Vascular Surgery

Section 6: Bleeding and Clotting

36. Normal Coagulation

37. Coagulopathy and Hemorrhage

38. Hypercoagulable States

39. Anti-Coagulant Drugs

40. Anti-platelet Agents

41. Thrombolytic Agents

Section 7: Complications

42. Cardiac Complications

43. Respiratory Complications

44. Systemic Complications: Renal

45. Neurological Complications

46. Graft Thrombosis

47. Graft Infection

48. Anastomotic Aneurysms

49. Local Complications: Aortoenteric Fistula

50. Local Endocascular Complications and Their Management

51. Venous Complications

52. Lymphatic Complications

Section 8: Technique

53. Thoracic and Thoraco-abdominal Vascular Exposure

54. Abdominal Vascular Exposure

55. Cerebrovascular Exposure

56. Lower Extremity Vascular Exposure

57. Upper Extremity Vascular Exposure

58. Spinal Operative Exposure

59. Technique: Open Surgical

60. Endovascular Diagnostic Technique

61. Endovascular Therapeutic Technique

62. Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgical Techniques

Section 9: Grafts and Devices

63. Autogenous Grafts (Including Vein Harvest, Surgical and Endoscopic)

64. Prosthetic Grafts (include sections on heparin-bonded and spiral grafts)

65. Biologic Grafts

66. Bioengineered Grafts

67. Non-Aortic Stents and Stent Grafts

68. Novel/Evolving Endovascular Devices

Section 10: Abdominal Aortic And Iliac Aneurysms

69. Arterial Aneurysms: Etiology, Epidemiology and Natural History

70. Aorto-Iliac Aneurysms: Evaluation, Decision Making, and Medical Management

71. Aorto-Iliac Aneurysms: Open Surgical Treatment

72. Aorto-Iliac Aneurysms: Endovascular Treatment

73. Aortic Stent Grafts and Techniques of EVAR

74. Ruptured Aorto-Iliac Aneurysms and their Management

75. Isolated Iliac Aneurysms and Their Management

Section 11: Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aortic Aneursysms and Dissections

76. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Etiology, Epidemiology, Natural History, Med Mngmt and Decision-Making

77. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Open Surgical Treatment

78. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Endovascular Treatment

79. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Aortic Stent Grafts and Techniques of TEVAR

80. Thoracic and Thoraco-Abdominal Aneurysms: Branched and Fenestrated Endograft Treatment

81. Aortic Dissection: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Clinical Presentation and Medical And Surgical Management

82. Penetrating Aortic Ulcers

Section 12: Peripheral and Splanchnic Aneurysms

83. Lower Extremity Aneurysms

84. Upper Extremity Aneurysms

85. Aneurysms of the Splanchnic Arteries and their Branches

Section 13: Cerebrovascular Diseases

86. Cerebrovascular Disease: Epidemiology and Natural History

87. Cerebrovascular Disease: The Unstable Carotid Plaque

88. Cerebrovascular Disease: Diagnostic Evaluation

89. Cerebrovascular Disease: Decision Making and Medical Treatment

90. Non-Atherosclerotic Carotid Artery Disease and its Management

91. Cerebrovascular Disease: Carotid Endarterectomy

92. Cerebrovascular Disease: Carotid Artery Stenting

93. Cerebrovascular Disease: Carotid Artery Dissection

94. Carotid Artery Aneurysms

95. Carotid Body Tumor

96. Unusual Carotid Artery Conditions

97. Vertebral Artery Dissection and Other Conditions

98. Brachiocephalic Artery Disease and its Surgical Management

99. Brachiocephalic Artery Disease and its Endovascular Management

Section 14: Acute Limb Ischemia

100. Acute Limb Ischemia: Evaluation and Decision Making

101. Acute Limb Ischemia: Surgical and Endovascular Treatment

102. Compartment Syndrome and its Management

103. Atheromatous Embolization and Its Management

Section 15: Lower Extremity Chronic Arterial Disease

104. Lower Extremity Arterial Occlusive Disease: Epidemiology and Natural History

105. Lower Extremity Arterial Disease: Decision Making and Medical Treatment

106. Aortoiliac Disease: Open Anatomic Reconstruction

107. Aortoiliac Disease: Open Extra-Anatomic Bypass

108. Aortoiliac Disease: Endovascular Treatment

109. Infrainguinal Disease: Surgical Treatment

110. Infrainguinal Disease: Endovascular Therapy

111. Lower Extremity Amputations: Epidemiology, Procedure Selection and Rehabilitation Outcomes

112. Lower Extremity Amputations: Operative Techinques and Results

Section 16: Diabetic Foot and Its Management

113. General Considerations in Diabetic Foot

114. Diabetic Foot Abnormalities and Their Management

115. Wound Care

116. Podiatric Care of the Diabetic Foot

Section 17: Upper Extremity Arterial Disease

117. Upper Extremity Arterial Disease: Epidemiology, Etiology, and Diagnostic Evaluation

118. Upper Extremity Arterial Disease: Medical Endovascular, Open Surgical Managmenet

119. Upper Extremity Arterial Disease: Amputation

Section 18: Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

120. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Pathophysiology and Diagnostic Evaluation

121. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Neurogenic

122. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Arterial

123. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Venous

124. Techniques of the Surgical Management of Thoracic Outlet

Section 19: Renovascular Disease

125. Renovascular Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Clinical Presentation and Medical Management

126. Renovascular Disease: Open Surgical Treatment

127. Renovascular Disease: Endovascular Treatment

128. Renovascular Disease: Aneurysms and Arteriovenous Fistula

129. Renovascular Disease: Acute Occlusive and Ischemic Events

130. Renovascular and Aortic Development Disorders

Section 20: Mesenteric Vascular Disease

131. Mesenteric Arterial Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology and Clinical Evaluation

132. Chronic Mesenteric Arterial Diseases: Clinical Evaluation, Open Surgical and Endovascular Treatment

133. Acute Mesenteric Arterial Disease

134. Mesenteric Arterial Dissection

135. Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis and Management

136. Mesenteric Vascualr Disease: Venous Thrombosis

Section 21: Nonatherosclerotic Arterial Diseases

137. Vasculitis and Other Uncommon Ateriopathies

138. Thromboangitis Obliterans (Buerger’s Disease)

139. Takayasu's Arteritis

140. Aneurysm Caused by Connective Tissue Abnormalities

141. Raynaud's Phenomenon

142. Fibromuscular Disease

143. Non-Atherosclerotic Popliteal Artery Diseases

144. Infected Arterial Aneurysms

Section 22: Acute Venous Thromboembolic Disease

145. Venous Thromboembolic Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Natural History

146. Venous Thromboembolic Disease: Mechanical and Pharmacologic Prophylaxis

147. Acute Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis: Presentation, Diagnosis and Medical Treatment

148. Acute Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis: Surgical and Interventional Treatment

149. Acute Upper Extremity and Catheter-Related Venous Thrombosis

150. Superficial Thrombophlebitis and its Management

151. Pulmonary Embolus: Presentation, Natural History, Medical Treatment and Outcome

152. Vena Cava Interruption

153. Compartment Syndrome and Venous Gangrene

Section 23: Chronic Venous Disorders

154. Varicose Veins: Surgical Treatment

155. Varicose Veins: Endovenous Ablation and Sclerotherapy

156. Chronic Venous Disorders: Post-Phlebetic Syndrome, Natural History, Pathophysiology and Etiology

157. Chronic Venous Disorders: Nonoperative Treatment

158. Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Treatment of Perforator Vein Incompetence

159. Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Deep Venous Valve Reconstruction

160. Iliocaval Venous Obstruction: Surgical Treatment: Surgical Treatment

161. Iliocaval Venous Obstruction: Endovascular Treatment

Section 24: Miscellaneous Venous Conditions

162. Superior Vena Cava Occlusion and its Management

163. Congenital Occlusion/Absence of Inferior Vena Cava

164. Portal Hypertension

165. Nutcracker Syndrome

166. Venous Aneurysms and Their Management

167. Venous Reconstruction in Non-Vascular Surgical Oncologic Procedures

Section 25: Lymphedema

168. Lymphedema: Evaluation and Decision Making

169. Lymphedema: Nonoperative Treatment

170. Lymphedema: Surgical Treatment

Section 26: Vascular Malformations

171. Congenital Vascular Malformations: Gen Considerations

172. Congenital Vascular Malformations: Surgical Management

173. Congenital Vascular Malformations: Endovascular Management

174. Acquired Arteriovenous Fistulae

Section 27: Hemodialysis Access

175. General Considerations and Strategies to Optimize Access Placement

176. Placement of Complex Hemodialysis Accesses

 177. Placement of Hemodialysis Catheters

178. Hemodialysis Access: Failing and Thrombosed

179. Hemodialysis Access: Nonthrombotic Complications

Section 28: Vascular Trauma

180. Epidemiology and Natural History of Vascular Trauma

181. Vascular Trauma of the Head and Neck

182. Thoracic Vascular Trauma

183. Abdominal Vascular Trauma

184. Extremity Vascular Trauma

185. Conditions Arising from Repetitive Trauma and Occupational Vascular Problems

Section 29: Special Issues in Pediatric Vascular Surgery

186. Special Techniques in Handling Vessels in the Pediatric Population

187. Arterial Aneurysms in the Pediatric Population

188. Vascular Tumors in the Pediatric Population

189. Vascular Trauma in the Pediatric Population

190. Placement of AV Dialysis Accesses and Central Catheters in the Pediatric Patient

191. Miscellaneous Vascular Conditions in Children

Section 30: Miscellaneous Conditions

192. Erectile Dysfunction

193. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

194. Current Role of Sympathectomy (Upper and Lower)

195. Vascular Tumors and Their Management

196. Vascular Reconstruction in Oncologic Surgery

197. Chronic Compartment Syndrome

Section 31: The Business of Vascular Surgery

198. Development and Operation of Multispeciality Cardiovascular Centers

199. Development and Successful Operation of an Outpatient Vascular Center

200. The Essentials and Value of A Vascular Registry to the Practice

201. Marketing a Vascular Surgery Practice

202. Surgical Leadership as a Hospital-Employed Vascular Surgeon

 

Details

2832
English
© Elsevier 2019
Elsevier
9780323581295
9780323581301
9780323427913

About the Author

Anton Sidawy

Professor of Surgery, The George Washington University Hospital, Washington DC

Bruce Perler

Professor of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland

