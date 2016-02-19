Russian Social Science Reader is one of a series designed for non-linguists who need knowledge of the Russian language in order to pursue their interests in fields other than language or literature. The purpose of this book is to provide real assistance to the trained social scientist who, having already mastered his own discipline, is willing to devote a little time to mastering the Russian language for the purpose of reading specialist material in his own field. The book begins with discussions of Russian syntax and word formation, and Russian political, economic, and legal terminologies. Separate chapters then provide extracts from the Constitution of the Russian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic and Constitution of the USSR in Russian with English translations; and extracts dealing with wide range of topics that illustrate a range of linguistic usage. Topics covered include housing and education, employment of the disabled, industrialization, collectivization of agriculture, and the Soviet economic and legal systems.