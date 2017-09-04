Rush University Medical Center Review of Surgery
6th Edition
Description
Study efficiently and effectively for high-stakes surgery exams with this superb review tool. Rush University Medical Center Review of Surgery, 6th Edition, has been thoroughly updated with new questions and answers in all chapters, and content has been revised to reflect what is most important on today’s exams. A broad range of surgical topics provide a complete review of the information you need to know.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of both general surgery and surgical subspecialties in a user-friendly question-and-answer format that mimics actual exams.
- More than 1,500 peer-reviewed questions mirror standardized test blueprints.
- Single best answer format provides a realistic exam simulation.
- Questions are followed by answers and explanations, with rationales backed up by references to leading texts and references.
- Ideal for residents in training, surgeons preparing for certification or recertification exams, and experienced clinicians who need to stay up to date with current practices and recent advances.
Table of Contents
1 Physiologic Response to Injury
2 Wound Healing and Cell Biology
3 Hemostasis and Transfusion
4 Nutrition, Metabolism, and Fluid and Electrolytes
5 Surgical Infection and Transmissible Diseases and Surgeons
6 Transplantation and Immunology
7 Perioperative Care and Anesthesia
8 Fundamentals of Surgical Technology
9 Critical Care
10 Surgical Critical Care
11 Trauma
12 Burns
13 Skin and Soft Tissue
14 Hernia
15 Breast
16 Thyroid
17 Parathyroid
18 Adrenal
19 Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
20 Esophagus
21 Stomach and Duodenum
22 Small Bowel and Appendix
23 Colon, Rectum, and Anus
24 Liver and Portal Venous System
25 Gallbladder and Biliary Tract
26 Pancreas
27 Spleen and Lymphatic System
28 Vascular Surgery
29 Thoracic Surgery
30 Head and Neck
31 Pediatric Surgery
32 Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
33 Special Considerations in Surgery
34 Evidence-Based Surgery and Applications of Biostatistics
35 Core Competencies and Quality Improvement
About the Author
Jonathan Myers
Minh Luu
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush University Medical Center, Department of General Surgery, Chicago, IL
Keith Millikan
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush University Medical Center, Department of General Surgery, Chicago, IL
Bruce Orkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush University Medical Center, Department of General Surgery, Chicago, Illinois
Steven Bines
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of General Surgery, Rush Medical College, Chicago, IL
Edie Chan
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush University Medical Center, Department of General Surgery, Chicago, Illinois
Edward Hollinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush University Medical Center, Department of General Surgery, Chicago, Illinois