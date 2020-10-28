Rural Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-5
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Rural Surgery and is edited by Dr. Tyler G. Hughes. Articles will include: Status of the rural workplace: Hospital survival and economics; Rural standards and the quality equation; Scope of practice of the rural surgeon; Advanced technology and the rural surgeon; Qualitative research in rural surgery; Perioperative support in the rural surgery world; Initial and ongoing training of the rural surgeon; Demographics in rural populations; Dealing with the sick rural surgery patient in need of transfer; National quality projects and patient selection decisions; Status of the rural surgical workforce; Regionalization of rural surgery; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323794923
About the Editor
Tyler G. Hughes
Tyler G. Hughes, MD, FACS University of Kansas School of Medicine 138 N. Santa Fe Salina, KS 67401
Affiliations and Expertise
