Rural Safety: Machinery, Stock and General Hazards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750689038, 9780080943312

Rural Safety: Machinery, Stock and General Hazards

1st Edition

Authors: I. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080943312
Paperback ISBN: 9780750689038
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 144
Description

This text explains how to minimise risks and cope with problems, with the help of many clear illustrations. This book is useful for students of agriculture as well as managers of rural businesses. A companion volume, Farm Chemical Safety is also available in the Practical Farming Series.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Fire prevention in the home; Noise induced hearing loss; Workshop safety; Tractor safety; Farm vehicles; Plant safety; Grain storage and handling facilities; Storage; Manual handling; Animal handling; Diseases that can be transmitted to humans; Other health hazards; Occupational stress and dependency; Firearm safety; Children on farms; Bibliography; Acknowledgements; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080943312
Paperback ISBN:
9780750689038

About the Author

I. Brown

Ratings and Reviews

