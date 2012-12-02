Rural Safety: Machinery, Stock and General Hazards
1st Edition
Description
This text explains how to minimise risks and cope with problems, with the help of many clear illustrations. This book is useful for students of agriculture as well as managers of rural businesses. A companion volume, Farm Chemical Safety is also available in the Practical Farming Series.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Fire prevention in the home; Noise induced hearing loss; Workshop safety; Tractor safety; Farm vehicles; Plant safety; Grain storage and handling facilities; Storage; Manual handling; Animal handling; Diseases that can be transmitted to humans; Other health hazards; Occupational stress and dependency; Firearm safety; Children on farms; Bibliography; Acknowledgements; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943312
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750689038