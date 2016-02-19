Rural Community Studies in Europe
1st Edition
Trends, Selected and Annotated Bibliographies, Analyses
Editors: Jean-Louis Durand-Drouhin Lili-Maria Szwengrub
Description
Rural Community Studies in Europe: Trends, Selected and Annotated Bibliographies, Analyses, Volume 2 documents studies concerning several rural areas in Europe.
The book presents information concerning a specific area, which includes a review of historical trends; annotated bibliography; and an analysis of studies conducted on the area. This volume particularly covers rural areas in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Finland. This book will be of great interest to researchers who require information about rural communities.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Rural Community Studies in the Netherlands
Rural Community Studies in the Federal Republic of Germany
Rural Community Studies in Hungary
Rural Community Studies in Italy
Rural Community Studies in Finland
