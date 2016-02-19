Rural Community Studies in Europe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080260945, 9781483146201

Rural Community Studies in Europe

1st Edition

Trends, Selected and Annotated Bibliographies, Analyses

Editors: Jean-Louis Durand-Drouhin Lili-Maria Szwengrub
eBook ISBN: 9781483146201
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 282
Description

Rural Community Studies in Europe: Trends, Selected and Annotated Bibliographies, Analyses, Volume 2 documents studies concerning several rural areas in Europe.
The book presents information concerning a specific area, which includes a review of historical trends; annotated bibliography; and an analysis of studies conducted on the area. This volume particularly covers rural areas in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Finland. This book will be of great interest to researchers who require information about rural communities.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Rural Community Studies in the Netherlands

Rural Community Studies in the Federal Republic of Germany

Rural Community Studies in Hungary

Rural Community Studies in Italy

Rural Community Studies in Finland

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146201

About the Editor

Jean-Louis Durand-Drouhin

Lili-Maria Szwengrub

