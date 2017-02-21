Use this authoritative guide as an on-the-job reference — and to prepare for the CPFT and RPFT credentialing examinations! Ruppel's Manual of Pulmonary Function Testing, 11th Edition provides comprehensive coverage of common pulmonary function tests, testing techniques, and the pathophysiology that may be evaluated by each test. It also includes information on equipment, computers, and quality assurance, so you can develop the testing skills you need to find and assess lung abnormalities and conditions including asthma, COPD, emphysema, and cystic fibrosis. Written by Carl Mottram, a well-known expert in pulmonary function procedures, this bestselling guide helps you get accurate test results every time.