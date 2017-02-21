Ruppel's Manual of Pulmonary Function Testing
11th Edition
Description
Use this authoritative guide as an on-the-job reference — and to prepare for the CPFT and RPFT credentialing examinations! Ruppel's Manual of Pulmonary Function Testing, 11th Edition provides comprehensive coverage of common pulmonary function tests, testing techniques, and the pathophysiology that may be evaluated by each test. It also includes information on equipment, computers, and quality assurance, so you can develop the testing skills you need to find and assess lung abnormalities and conditions including asthma, COPD, emphysema, and cystic fibrosis. Written by Carl Mottram, a well-known expert in pulmonary function procedures, this bestselling guide helps you get accurate test results every time.
Key Features
-
Entry- and Advanced-Level objectives prepare you for success on the Certified Pulmonary Function Technologist and Registered Pulmonary Function Technologist credentialing examinations, and follow the content guidelines suggested by the CPFT and RPFT exam matrices from the National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC).
- How To boxes provide step-by-step guidelines to performing pulmonary function tests, taking the guesswork out of completing accurate and result-producing tests.
- PFT Tips highlight and reinforce the most important Pulmonary Function Testing information in every chapter.
- Case studies provide problem-solving challenges for common clinical cases, including each case history, PFT testing results, a technologist’s comments, and questions and answers.
- Convenient study features include key terms, chapter outlines, learning objectives, suggested readings, a glossary, and self-assessment questions.
- Authoritative, comprehensive resource conveys state-of-the-art information, and eliminates the need to search for information in other sources.
- Criteria for acceptability and repeatability are included in each test section, as well as interpretive strategies to help you adhere to recognized testing standards.
Table of Contents
- Indications for Pulmonary Function Testing
2. Spirometry
3. Diffusing Capacity Tests
4. Lung Volumes, Airway Resistance and Gas Distribution Tests
5. Ventilation and Ventilatory Control Tests
6. Blood Gases and Related Tests
7. Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing
8. Pediatric Pulmonary Function Tests
9. Bronchoprovocation Testing
10. Specialized Test Regimens
11. Pulmonary Function Test Equipment
12. Quality Systems in the Pulmonary Function Laboratory
13. Reference Values and Interpretation Strategies
Appendix A: Answers to Self-Assessment Questions
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 21st February 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323445573
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323445603
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323356251
About the Author
Carl Mottram
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Director Pulmonary Function Labs and Rehabilitation Associate Professor of Medicine Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Rochester, Minnesota