Running
1st Edition
Biomechanics and Exercise Physiology in Practice
Authors: Frans Bosch Ronald Klomp
Paperback ISBN: 9780443074417
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th October 2004
Page Count: 424
Description
This richly illustrated work presents innovative training concepts based on recent scientific research and extensive knowledge of the real-world training. It provides running trainers, physiotherapists and physical exercise teachers with the latest insights into the training runners. The methods presented here are based on biomechanical principles. Scientific material is translated into practical techniques in the discussion of topics such as running technique, energy supply processes and adaptation through training.
Key Features
- Unique approach to the material makes this book an excellent resource for a beginner's introduction or an advanced trainer's review.
- Coverage features the most up-to-date information available.
- Logical organization of information makes the text easy to use.
Table of Contents
- Mechanical anatomy and basic principles of motion. 2. Energy supply. 3. Running technique. 4. Training and adaptation. 5. Teaching the running technique. 6 Power training for running.. References. Index.
Details
About the Author
Frans Bosch
Affiliations and Expertise
Trainer and Coach, Royal Netherlands Track and Field Association (KNAU), The Netherlands
Ronald Klomp
