Rules for the Nomenclature of Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080210193, 9781483284507

Rules for the Nomenclature of Organic Chemistry

1st Edition

Section E: Stereochemistry (Recommendations 1974)

Authors: L. C. Cross W. Klyne
eBook ISBN: 9781483284507
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 21
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Rules for the Nomenclature of Organic Chemistry: Section E: Stereochemistry (Recommendations 1974) deals with the main principles of stereochemistry. The rules discussed in this section have two main objects, namely, to prescribe, for basic views, terms that may provide a common language in all aspects of stereochemistry; and to define the ways in which these terms may be incorporated into the names of individual compounds.
This book discusses the steric structure of a compound, which is denoted by an affix or affixes to the name that does not prescribe the stereochemistry. This text explains that isomers are termed stereoisomers when they differ only in the arrangement of the atoms in space. This book explains as well that the terms relative stereochemistry and relative configuration are used to describe the positions of substituents on different atoms in a molecule relative to one another. This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists.

Table of Contents


Contents

Rules for the Nomenclature of Organic Chemistry

Section E: Stereochemistry (Recommendations 1974)

Introduction

Rules

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

Details

No. of pages:
21
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483284507

About the Author

L. C. Cross

W. Klyne

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.