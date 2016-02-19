Rules for the Nomenclature of Organic Chemistry: Section E: Stereochemistry (Recommendations 1974) deals with the main principles of stereochemistry. The rules discussed in this section have two main objects, namely, to prescribe, for basic views, terms that may provide a common language in all aspects of stereochemistry; and to define the ways in which these terms may be incorporated into the names of individual compounds.

This book discusses the steric structure of a compound, which is denoted by an affix or affixes to the name that does not prescribe the stereochemistry. This text explains that isomers are termed stereoisomers when they differ only in the arrangement of the atoms in space. This book explains as well that the terms relative stereochemistry and relative configuration are used to describe the positions of substituents on different atoms in a molecule relative to one another. This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists.